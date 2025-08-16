What's The Capacity Of The Ryobi Concrete Mixer & How Much Does It Cost?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When working on a smaller construction or repair project, you can get away with mixing concrete by hand in a wheelbarrow or other container, but you might wear yourself out if you need to mix something like 80 pounds or more. A cement mixer not only takes the labor out of making concrete, but it's also faster and can produce more of a consistent blend, especially if you're hand mixing a lot at once.

Ryobi is one of the tool and outdoor equipment brands that offers a cement mixer and, while the company isn't giving it away, it's still priced reasonably enough that it's practical to add one to your tool shed — even if you're just a DIY-er and not a professional. Ryobi's Concrete Mixer isn't an industrial-sized barrel that needs to be mounted on a truck — it has a 5 cubic-foot listed capacity. (You shouldn't fill mixers completely, so consider its capacity a little smaller than that.) You won't be building a parking lot with that much concrete, but it's certainly enough for small to medium jobs. According to one Ryobi customer, "it can EASILY mix two 60-pound bags of concrete at a time." That's enough to repair or replace a sidewalk slab or porch step, and of course you can keep refilling it for larger pieces.

The Ryobi Portable Cement Mixer is powered by a ½-horsepower direct drive motor that runs on electricity, using a standard three-prong plug for 120V circuits. Built with steel, it's durable enough for rougher job sites. The tilting/pivoting drum is integrated with a wheeled stand that you can move to where needed. After your concrete dries, you can touch up any rough patches with Ryobi's USB Lithium Detail Scrubber — one of the brand's useful cleaning tools that aren't as well-known.