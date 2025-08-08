Is It Cheaper To Buy Ryobi Tools From Its Website Or Home Depot?
Ryobi is one of the biggest tool brands around, and has just about any tool you could need for any job. While won't find any Ryobi tools at Lowe's, they're not difficult to find.
The most obvious choice is the Ryobi website. Granted, you do need to pay for shipping and wait for your tools to arrive, but at least you're getting them from the source. Alternatively, hardware giant Home Depot is a great place to get Ryobi tools. It has a wide selection and brick-and-mortar locations, so you can get your tools as soon as you need them, while avoiding shipping costs. As far as what tools will cost from these two sources, however, there's no guarantee that one will always be cheaper than the other.
Looking over the Ryobi website and the shelves of Home Depot, Ryobi tools tend to vary in price. If you want the cheapest option, you'll have to consider which tools you need to find the cheaper retailer.
Price points fluctuate between Ryobi's website and Home Depot
If you want to fill out your Ryobi tool collection fast, a tool kit could be a great buy. In this case, Home Depot is likely your best bet price-wise. Not only is the kit selection wider, but they're often on sale or generally priced lower than their Ryobi listing. For instance, the ONE+ 18-volt two-tool combo kit, ONE+ 18V cordless 12-tool combo kit, and ONE+ 18V cordless drill and impact driver kit are all currently listed at significantly lower prices than their Ryobi website equivalents. Granted, those that are on discount aren't always guaranteed to be at that rate for long, so it's a good idea to jump on such deals while you can.
As far as individual tools go, there's a bit more inconsistency. Looking at smaller hand tools such as drills and sanders, there's not much deviation between the two tool sources, but there are some cases where checking both sites is a good idea. Case in point: the 18V ONE+ Airstrike 16-gauge nailer. Ryobi has it listed for $179 on sale, while Home Depot has it listed for $199. There can be discrepancies with larger tools as well, with the 40V backpack blower set — not to be confused with Ryobi's gas-powered leaf blowers — costing $429 at Home Depot while Ryobi has it for $329 on sale. To reiterate, though, these sales won't last forever, so keep this in mind while shopping.
At the end of the day, all one can really do is check both the Home Depot and Ryobi website listings for the tools they want to ensure they're getting the best rate possible.
Trying to save money beyond Home Depot and Ryobi can get risky
While it's not impossible to find a deal on Ryobi tools, the brand's website and Home Depot might still leave you a bit light in the wallet. As a result, other, potentially cheaper sources, such as Amazon or the Walmart website, might seem ideal to build out your Ryobi arsenal. While this might seem like a great way to get a deal from a reputable retailer, they may not have the best selection. Compared to the other negatives, though, this isn't too big of a deal.
At the end of the day, Ryobi is technically a Home Depot exclusive brand, having been so since 2000. As a result, the likes of Amazon and Walmart don't technically carry the brand's products in an official capacity. Rather, third-party sellers go through their websites to sell their goods, and while they can be trustworthy, not all of them are. Thus, if you buy Ryobi from them, there's a chance the quality could lack, parts could be missing, and other negatives could present themselves. Not to mention, they may not come with one of Ryobi's warranties, so if something goes wrong, you can't turn to the brand for help.
The history of Ryobi tools reveals decent-quality tools sold at competitive prices. They may get expensive through Home Depot and the Ryobi website, but deals can be had, and sometimes, it's worth paying a little more than taking a risk on the product.