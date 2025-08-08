Is It Cheaper To Buy Ryobi Tools From Its Website Or Home Depot?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi is one of the biggest tool brands around, and has just about any tool you could need for any job. While won't find any Ryobi tools at Lowe's, they're not difficult to find.

The most obvious choice is the Ryobi website. Granted, you do need to pay for shipping and wait for your tools to arrive, but at least you're getting them from the source. Alternatively, hardware giant Home Depot is a great place to get Ryobi tools. It has a wide selection and brick-and-mortar locations, so you can get your tools as soon as you need them, while avoiding shipping costs. As far as what tools will cost from these two sources, however, there's no guarantee that one will always be cheaper than the other.

Looking over the Ryobi website and the shelves of Home Depot, Ryobi tools tend to vary in price. If you want the cheapest option, you'll have to consider which tools you need to find the cheaper retailer.