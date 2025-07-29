Here's Why You Won't Find Ryobi Tools At Lowe's

If you've ever spent much time walking around the power tool section of your local hardware store, then you've probably noticed that most stores only carry a limited selection of brands. Even the biggest major retail chains don't sell everything. You may even notice that some of the most popular power tool brands are missing from their inventory.

Lowe's, for instance, is one of the largest brick-and-mortar power tool outlets in the country, but they don't carry Ryobi products in their stores or even online despite Ryobi being one of the most recognizable and budget-friendly major tool brands on the market. Lowe's sells DeWalt, Craftsman, Bosch, Flex, Black & Decker, Skil, and a wide range of other reputable brands, but the green and black Ryobi products are conspicuously absent from its shelves.

This might seem like a curious omission, but there is a simple explanation for why Lowe's doesn't sell Ryobi products. Despite the Ryobi brand of power tools being Japanese in origin, the company has been affiliated with Home Depot for several years. What's more, a major condition of that partnership is that Ryobi not sell its products through other retail outlets in the U.S. You might still be able to purchase Ryobi products from certain online retailers such as Amazon, but Home Depot is the only physical location that is allowed to carry them in the U.S.