Which Lowe's Tool Brand Makes The Best Rolling Tool Box (According To Reviews)?
Whether you own the basics or have multiple sets of tools for work and home, proper tool storage and organization are vital. Portable storage systems have exploded in recent years with the impressiveness of Milwaukee's Packout mods and Ryobi's Link wall system. In fact, some tool owners have completely done away with traditional metal toolboxes and replaced them with this innovative technology, especially since many storage systems like Ryobi have a limited lifetime warranty.
However, stepping away from the ever-popular Milwaukee Packout system and the Home Depot competition, other varieties of toolboxes are just as convenient. In fact, several of Lowe's tool brands make their own versions of the rolling toolboxes that can accommodate organizational essentials for anyone on the job site or even at home, depending on your brand loyalty or toolbox needs. Of Lowe's Klein Tools, Kobalt, and Craftsman brands, though, which rolling toolbox is the best, according to user ratings and reviews?
Klein Tools MODbox
Klein Tools has many products for on-the-go jobs, and they can all be neatly wrapped up in the MODbox Mobile Workstation for the retail price of $300. This set is a three piece bundle that comes with a bottom rolling toolbox which includes the telescoping handle and 10-inch wheels. The medium and small toolboxes come with removal caddies. There's also a built-in molded slot of wire dispensing. This Kelin Tools set has a total capacity of 7,430.4 cubic inches and is rated for a max weight limit of 250 pounds.
This set was given a 4.7 out of five star rating from 107 users with a 96% recommendation score. Additionally, 94 people wrote reviews for Klein's storage system. One person said that they tend to lean toward DeWalt products. That said, they were impressed with the durability of the Klein Tools MODbox and went as far as to say that it was tougher than any DeWalt box they own.
Others commented about how well the wheels work for transportation and how easy it was to move from their vehicle and back out — even disassembling was a breeze. However, one person did point out that though they could secure each box individually, there wasn't an easy way to lock the storage station in a single go. They also pointed out that it is heavy even without tools. Another person mentioned that their set would sometimes roll away on its own, though another did say that it locked down fairly well — more than likely, it depends on how level the surface is.
Kobalt CASESTACK
Kobalt is another popular tool brand at Lowe's that many tool enthusiasts tend to invest in. The Kobalt CASESTACK Rolling Tool Box, which retails at $219, comes with a suitcase-style smaller box on top with another medium toolbox and the rolling toolbox. Each piece comes with easy-to-remove trays and bins for assessable organization and side handles to make transportation of the individual boxes easier. The rolling toolbox has 8-inch all-terrain wheels and a slip-resistant foot pedal to help the whole toolbox kit roll. This Kobalt set has a storage capacity of 6088 cubic inches and a weight capacity of 248 pounds.
The Kobalt CASESTACK received a 4.7 out of five star rating with a 92% recommendation score from over 130 users. Many are happy with how durable the latches and the stacking system feel. There's no fear that anything will break. There is also no play in the handles. One person even pointed out the built-in slot for tie-down straps which is a game changer when trying to keep them from getting tangled.
It's important to note the product description does state that this set is IP65 dust and water resistant. However, one person pointed out that the boxes are not waterproof, and they fill up with water every time it rains. That said, many were pleased with the price — Kobalt's toolboxes tend to be cheaper than other modular setups on the market.
Craftsman TRADESTACK
Of Craftsman's options, the TRADESTACK Rolling Tool Box is most similar to Klein Tools and Kobalt and prices at $199. Like the other two, it comes with the rolling toolbox along with the small and medium size boxes that stack on top. These boxes come with automatic stacking, which means when the boxes are placed on top of each other, they will auto-lock into place. The rolling toolbox comes with 7-inch durable wheels along with several nifty outside tool holders to help keep the inside from filling up too quickly. This Craftsman set has a storage capacity of 7,022.4 cubic inches and a weight capacity of 132 pounds.
The Craftsman TRADESTACK received a 4.5 out of five star rating from over 300 users. However, the reviews tell a different story. There were quite a few who liked the rolling toolbox set overall but still had complaints or warnings. For example, one user liked that there was plenty of room, but the trays that come with it wouldn't stay in place and frequently fell into the box.
Another mentioned that the whole component worked great for light use, but for heavy use, it didn't feel durable enough. Many power tools are heavy. Additionally, there were a lot of complaints about the handle when it came to weight — it had a tendency to twist, and, in some cases, break off. It's not a removable handle either, and the tall height of the rolling toolbox made it difficult to place inside a covered truck bed.
The verdict: which Lowe's rolling tool box is better?
Though each toolbox has its value, between specs, features, and reviews, the Klein Tools MODbox seems to have the most overwhelming support among those who have bought and used it. It has more allotted space as well as can hold more weight. The tires are bigger for more durability, and according to the company, it has the lowest profile at 15.5 inches when the handle is removed — this helps the box fit better under a truck bed cover and in tight spaces.
It is the pricier of the three options at $300. However, at the time of writing this article, it was on sale for $250. We also want to point out that the MODbox system has attachments that can be bought separately to help you cultivate your tool storage system to your needs. There is a MODbox Parts Bin Rail Attachment for $15 and a MODbox 14-Inch Backpack for $120 that locks right on top of the whole rolling system. In the end, the potential for your tool organization is really up to you and how you set things up.