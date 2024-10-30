Which Lowe's Tool Brand Makes The Best Rolling Tool Box (According To Reviews)?

Klein Tools has many products for on-the-go jobs, and they can all be neatly wrapped up in the MODbox Mobile Workstation for the retail price of $300. This set is a three piece bundle that comes with a bottom rolling toolbox which includes the telescoping handle and 10-inch wheels. The medium and small toolboxes come with removal caddies. There's also a built-in molded slot of wire dispensing. This Kelin Tools set has a total capacity of 7,430.4 cubic inches and is rated for a max weight limit of 250 pounds.

This set was given a 4.7 out of five star rating from 107 users with a 96% recommendation score. Additionally, 94 people wrote reviews for Klein's storage system. One person said that they tend to lean toward DeWalt products. That said, they were impressed with the durability of the Klein Tools MODbox and went as far as to say that it was tougher than any DeWalt box they own.

Others commented about how well the wheels work for transportation and how easy it was to move from their vehicle and back out — even disassembling was a breeze. However, one person did point out that though they could secure each box individually, there wasn't an easy way to lock the storage station in a single go. They also pointed out that it is heavy even without tools. Another person mentioned that their set would sometimes roll away on its own, though another did say that it locked down fairly well — more than likely, it depends on how level the surface is.

