5 Nifty Attachments & Uses For Your Ryobi Link Wall System
Ryobi is best known for its lime green line of tools and gardening equipment, often found lining endcaps and aisle displays in Home Depot. What if you could have your own Ryobi products neatly displayed in your garage? Thanks to the Link Modular Storage System, what once required a day's worth of shopping for matching shelves and sturdy hooks can now be done in a few minutes on Ryobi's website.
Designed to keep your Ryobi line of tools and other assorted items neatly arranged and accessible, the modular system is a dream for those who crave organization. The system's core is the wall rails, which securely connect to any of the system's add-ons and are included in all of Ryobi's modular wall storage kits. All you need is a stud or sturdy surface to mount the rails, meaning you can implement this system throughout your home.
One of the modular storage system's best features is its expandability. It's something that came up a lot when devising these five unique, helpful ways the storage system could be used both in and beyond the garage.
Standard, Utility, Double, Bike, & S Hooks
Who said you had to be a tool fanatic to use Ryobi's modular organizer? Frankly, you can forego all the tool-specific shelving and attachments and turn your Link Wall System into the perfect storage for all your larger sports equipment.
There are five hooks available for the modular unit, each one designed with a different purpose. When shopping for hooks, think about what you have to store. While there is a designated bicycle hook, you'll need your imagination for the others. For example, the Link Double Hook can hold your baseball bats in place (when hung by their knobs), while the Link Storage Standard Hook Set is great for storing tennis rackets and a bag of tennis balls hanging in the middle.
Mix and match each version, like the Storage Utility or Link S Hooks, based on what you're looking to store. The Utility Hook may be the most versatile, with its long, U-shaped design that can hold several rackets or, when lined up in a row, lacrosse or hockey sticks.
With the 14-piece Link Recreational Storage Kit, you get everything you need to clean up your gear and keep from tripping over your sports equipment. With the 14-piece kit, you'll spend about $120.
Open Tool Organizer Cabinet
You're probably picturing your new Ryobi Link Wall System in a garage, stocked with tools and other gadgets. But think outside the box and consider another utility space where a wall-mounted unit may come in handy—somewhere like the laundry room. Here, the Link's Open Tool Organizer Cabinet can shine as a convenient way to store detergents, softeners, dryer sheets, and more.
There's an enclosed and lockable alternate cabinet in case you have kids and you're installing it at their height. The open organizer gives immediate access to all of your laundry supplies, with an adjustable or, if the space is needed, removable shelf. The unit even features a slot to run a cord, should you want to store and charge a small dustbuster or handheld steamer.
Originally, the bottom four components were specifically designed for Ryobi tools. However, with a little ingenuity, they can be used in your laundry room. For example, add a small PVC pipe that runs the width of each compartment, cut it to fit snuggly, and use it to hang dry clothing.
The unit has a 120- to 200-lb weight capacity, so be mindful of what you're storing and how much clothing you're hanging. With another column of wall rails, you can install two organizer cabinets for even more laundry room storage.
Home Depot sells the Link Tool Organizer Cabinet for $90 and the lockable cabinet for $100.
Link Small Parts Organizer
It's Christmastime, and another year goes by when you carefully unwrap every ornament from its paper towel or bubble wrap protection. Don't you want peace of mind that your precious tree decor is safe and secure for the remainder of the year? It may be worth repurposing the Ryobi Link Small Parts Organizer as ornament storage to get that reassurance.
The organizer is designed to hold loose screws, washers, bolts, and other small parts. However, the pre-installed bins should be big enough to store several small, two medium, or one large Christmas tree ornament. There's even a hand-tool compartment on the side you can use for supplies, like extra hooks or thread, or to store bead or bell strands.
Though it's an organizer and much of Ryobi's marketing shows it locked in a stack with other organizers, the small parts case can also be mounted on the wall rails. The case is also water- and dust-resistant, so you don't need to worry about moisture ruining your keepsakes.
Add a few hooks around the organizer, and you can even lay out your holiday lights or signs for an organized garage wall wholly dedicated to seasonal decor. You can even add a little more ornament storage with the Link Compact Small Parts Organizer.
To keep your ornaments safe, you'll spend $45 per small parts organizer and $30 for the compact version.
Link Single Organizer Bin
It may not look like much, but the Link Single Organizer Bin is one of the most versatile attachments for the Ryobi Link Wall System. It clips securely into the wall rail and hangs with an open top so you can easily access whatever is inside. There are plenty of uses for the bin in the garage, especially if you're one to collect random parts and excess materials. Moving into the house, though, you may want to consider the organizer bin if you're big into arts and crafts.
The depth means you'll have plenty of room to store beads and other adornments for your DIY crafting projects. Another bin could be designated for other supplies, like the wire, string, and cord used for your projects.
While Ryobi's organizer is a bit more utilitarian in style, the green is an accent color you can work with to decorate your craft room. With more storage bins, which fit about five per rail, you can really clean up an otherwise chaotic crafting room.
Additionally, it can be used to store office supplies you may use frequently. Maybe you go through paper clips or pens quickly. One wall rail and a few deep bins will keep everything accessible in a spot that also makes it easy to keep track of when more supplies ar needed.
Each single bin organizer runs $6, and Home Depot sells an eight-pack for $65.
Link 2-in-1 Shelving Bracket
If you're okay with the overall look of Ryobi's modular system, the Link 2-in-1 Shelving Bracket can serve several purposes throughout the house. One of our favorites is an expandable bookshelf. How many times have you installed a bookshelf only to run out of space weeks or months down the line? Sure, you could always purge a few books from the collection, but what if you don't want to?
Ryobi's bracket can hold the Link 21" Wire Shelf or the Link 21" Solid Shelf for expandable wall storage. The only limit is wall space and 25lb weight capacity per bracket. With each new row of the Ryobi wall rail, you can create a decorative design on your wall. Maybe stagger them, so it's not just a straight line of shelving but instead a more aesthetically pleasing look.
Per Ryobi's marketing materials, you can keep expanding your horizontal shelving by adding new brackets. You'll need two to start for a single shelf but only three for a double, four for a triple, and so on.
The wire shelving is also a good alternative for closet or pantry storage. The wire shelving also allows for hooks to be added underneath, allowing you to hang pots and pans for neater storage.
This shelving system can get expensive, with each bracket running $12, each wire shelf costing $20, and each solid shelf selling for $23.