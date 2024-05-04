5 Nifty Attachments & Uses For Your Ryobi Link Wall System

Ryobi is best known for its lime green line of tools and gardening equipment, often found lining endcaps and aisle displays in Home Depot. What if you could have your own Ryobi products neatly displayed in your garage? Thanks to the Link Modular Storage System, what once required a day's worth of shopping for matching shelves and sturdy hooks can now be done in a few minutes on Ryobi's website.

Designed to keep your Ryobi line of tools and other assorted items neatly arranged and accessible, the modular system is a dream for those who crave organization. The system's core is the wall rails, which securely connect to any of the system's add-ons and are included in all of Ryobi's modular wall storage kits. All you need is a stud or sturdy surface to mount the rails, meaning you can implement this system throughout your home.

One of the modular storage system's best features is its expandability. It's something that came up a lot when devising these five unique, helpful ways the storage system could be used both in and beyond the garage.