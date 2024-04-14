What Ryobi's Link Wall Storage Kit Includes (And Why You Might Want One)

If you're looking for a more efficient storage solution for your home, garage, or outdoor shed, Ryobi has an all-in-one storage system that can revolutionize how you store your tools. But is it worth buying, and what does the storage kit include?

The Ryobi Link Wall Storage Kit relies on Ryobi Link's locking technology to seamlessly fix storage compartments to your wall. By first fitting Link Wall Rails, you can attach a range of shelves, hooks, and drawers to your garage wall to store your different tools. The kit's variety of attachments make it ideal for storing power tools of all sizes, so you can keep your workspace tidy and find tools faster.

Designed with Ryobi Link technology, the wall system utilizes octagonal studs (similar to LEGO bricks) to connect storage components. By applying gentle pressure, you can easily lock any Ryobi Link storage component to the wall system. Instead of hunting for separate storage components, Ryobi offers a wall system kit full of storage gizmos to boost your organization skills. Let's take a look at what's included inside.