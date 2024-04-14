What Ryobi's Link Wall Storage Kit Includes (And Why You Might Want One)
If you're looking for a more efficient storage solution for your home, garage, or outdoor shed, Ryobi has an all-in-one storage system that can revolutionize how you store your tools. But is it worth buying, and what does the storage kit include?
The Ryobi Link Wall Storage Kit relies on Ryobi Link's locking technology to seamlessly fix storage compartments to your wall. By first fitting Link Wall Rails, you can attach a range of shelves, hooks, and drawers to your garage wall to store your different tools. The kit's variety of attachments make it ideal for storing power tools of all sizes, so you can keep your workspace tidy and find tools faster.
Designed with Ryobi Link technology, the wall system utilizes octagonal studs (similar to LEGO bricks) to connect storage components. By applying gentle pressure, you can easily lock any Ryobi Link storage component to the wall system. Instead of hunting for separate storage components, Ryobi offers a wall system kit full of storage gizmos to boost your organization skills. Let's take a look at what's included inside.
What's included in the Ryobi Link Wall Storage Kit?
The Ryobi Link Wall Storage Kit comes with a wide range of attachments to simplify your tool storage and save space. The kit includes nine hooks, five wall rails, and a double organizer bin for organizing screws. If you want to test the Ryobi Link Wall System before buying it in full, Ryobi also offers a smaller 7-piece wall starter kit.
At the core of the system are the Ryobi Link wall rails, measuring 33" in length with a weight capacity of 75 pounds per linear foot. Ryobi offers several hook types for maximum versatility. The kit includes two reversible tool hooks, a large power tool hook, and a pair of reversible J hooks. Given the large variety of hooks, you can use the Ryobi Link Wall System with most tools, including drills and drivers, outdoor appliances, ladders, and accessories.
The Ryobi Link Wall System also has a fairly easy setup with visible mounting points and interlocking technology. All included components rely on Ryobi's Link Modular Storage technology, so the system even works with featured toolboxes of Ryobi's Rolling Tool Box—a competitor of Milwaukee's Rollout. The hooks included in the kit are also made of stainless steel to deliver maximum stability and endurance.
You can easily extend the Ryobi Link Wall Kit
One of the best things about the Ryobi Link wall kit is there is no fixed size, you can add as many extensions as you like to fit your storage needs. You can buy Link Wall Rails in a two-pack separately to keep extending your storage.
There are many cool Ryobi Link products you can attach to your wall system for effortless tool organization. You can explore some of the available attachments on Ryobi's Link marketplace, with products including reversible clamp hooks, a small parts organizer, and a full-sized mounted cabinet offering a load capacity of 200 pounds.
The rolling toolbox compartments from Ryobi are also compatible with Ryobi Link, offering a way to combine your stationary and mobile storage needs. By stacking wall rails vertically, you can attach the Ryobi Link Medium toolbox or the Link Small Parts Organizer to your wall, both of which make up Ryobi's rolling toolbox system.
Is the Ryobi Link Wall Kit any good?
The Ryobi Link Wall System has plenty to offer to unify your mobile and stationary storage appliances. Customers who have purchased Ryobi's Link Wall Starter Kit are impressed with the system, highlighting its versatility and easy installation process. Others like how the entire system is modular, allowing for a variety of customization options. The Ryobi seven-piece Link Wall Storage Kit has a current rating of 4.8 stars from over 100 customers on Ryobi's official site.
Before installing the Ryobi Link wall rails, it's important to check for electric wiring or plumbing pipes that may cause obstruction. It's also important to screw the rails into at least one stud to provide maximum holding strength. Following correct installation, the Link Wall System offers a myriad of ways to organize your tools and accessories.
The standard 15-piece kit costs $129, which may be worth the price if you're a committed handyman, but for those doing occasional DIY jobs, cheaper storage solutions might be more appropriate. That being said, Ryobi isn't shy of offering innovative storage solutions to help you organize your workspace. With dozens of wall kit extensions available as part of Ryobi Link, it's easy to find an attachment for your tools at hand.