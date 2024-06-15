Are Ryobi's Gas Leaf Blowers Any Good? Here's What Owners/buyers Say

Ryobi has a reputation for questionable quality throughout its wide catalog of electric-powered tools, but that reputation might not be entirely accurate. The Ryobi line of landscaping tools is quite popular among home landscapers, and the brand's gas-powered leaf blowers, in particular, are generally well-received by buyers for the price value and power. Yet criticisms persist.

Currently, Ryobi has two gas-powered leaf blower models on the market. At the time of this article's publication, the 520cfm handheld model has over 2,400 customer reviews on the Ryobi site, with an average score of 4.7/5 stars. The pricier, more-powerful 760cfm backpack model has over 1,200 reviews, and its score also averages out to 4.7/5 stars. This data comes from the brand's own website, so we'll need to expand our scope.

Between the Ryobi site itself and outside user reviews, the two models aren't free of criticism. Customer complaints include plastic parts lacking in durability, start-up troubles, fuel leaks, and difficulty in finding parts for DIY repairs. One customer review on the handheld model's Amazon listing also mentions frustrations with unavailable replacement parts and low-quality plastic components.

Thus, it's worth taking a deeper look into customer feedback before you decide to buy a Ryobi gas-powered leaf blower. Fortunately, there are five solid vendors that sell Ryobi products, allowing us to collect customer reviews from multiple sources. That way, we won't have to rely on the potentially-curated reviews from the Ryobi website to decide if these "budget-friendly" blowers are worth their price.