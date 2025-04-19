5 Useful Ryobi Cleaning Tools You May Not Have Realized Exist

Owning a pool is fun and all, that is until you have to clean it. Lucky for you, there are some Ryobi tools that can help you with spring cleaning, one of which is the 18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum. This device, which is also for vacuuming spas and hot tubs, is designed to be handheld.

Unlike your regular pool vacuum that requires hose attachments and power cables, the ONE+ Pool Vacuum is completely cordless. You won't have to bother with dragging multiple heavy components out to the yard and taking the time to set them up. Simply grab the pool vacuum, plug in a single 18V ONE+ battery, and you're pretty much ready for cleaning — no messy hoses and wires getting tangled in the process.

The vacuum can suck in fine dirt like sand and tiny worms with the removable floor head, while its built-in inlet is for picking up big debris like leaves and hair ties. Since it has an IPX8 rating, it works even when completely underwater. Just make sure to keep it within its limit of 13 feet. If you need help reaching the deeper ends of the pool, it's easy to attach any regular pool pole to the vacuum too.

You can get the ONE+ Pool Vacuum either as the tool only or in a kit with the Ryobi 2Ah battery and charger. When using the 2Ah battery, it can run for up to 45 minutes. You can opt to switch to a 4Ah or 6Ah for bigger pools, though, each one providing 90 and 120 minutes runtime, respectively.