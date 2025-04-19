5 Useful Ryobi Cleaning Tools You May Not Have Realized Exist
You probably know Ryobi as the maker of some of the top battery-operated power tools for your home — think impact drivers, circular saws, and cordless drills. However, the brand actually has a lot more to offer. There are also plenty of Ryobi tools for home landscapers you might want to get, such as pruning shears, cultivators, and string trimmers. If you're into camping, you can find essentials right from Ryobi too, these include cordless lights, speakers, and even coolers.
Besides helping you with repairing your home, maintaining your yard, and making your outdoor adventures more convenient, Ryobi is a great help for cleaning as well. In fact, there's a dedicated section on the Ryobi site just for its wide variety of cleaning solutions. If you're on the hunt for some cleaning tools to get your spring cleaning going, here are five of the useful devices you might not have realized exist.
18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum
Owning a pool is fun and all, that is until you have to clean it. Lucky for you, there are some Ryobi tools that can help you with spring cleaning, one of which is the 18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum. This device, which is also for vacuuming spas and hot tubs, is designed to be handheld.
Unlike your regular pool vacuum that requires hose attachments and power cables, the ONE+ Pool Vacuum is completely cordless. You won't have to bother with dragging multiple heavy components out to the yard and taking the time to set them up. Simply grab the pool vacuum, plug in a single 18V ONE+ battery, and you're pretty much ready for cleaning — no messy hoses and wires getting tangled in the process.
The vacuum can suck in fine dirt like sand and tiny worms with the removable floor head, while its built-in inlet is for picking up big debris like leaves and hair ties. Since it has an IPX8 rating, it works even when completely underwater. Just make sure to keep it within its limit of 13 feet. If you need help reaching the deeper ends of the pool, it's easy to attach any regular pool pole to the vacuum too.
You can get the ONE+ Pool Vacuum either as the tool only or in a kit with the Ryobi 2Ah battery and charger. When using the 2Ah battery, it can run for up to 45 minutes. You can opt to switch to a 4Ah or 6Ah for bigger pools, though, each one providing 90 and 120 minutes runtime, respectively.
18V ONE+ HP SwiftClean Carpet Washer
If there's one household chore you dread doing the most, it's probably cleaning the carpet. Sure, regular vacuuming helps a bit, but your carpet would eventually end up with stains and dirt that are too stubborn for vacuums. In that case, a more intensive cleaner like the Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP SwiftClean Carpet Washer might be better for the job.
This carpet washer is part of Ryobi's SwiftClean series, along with the spot cleaner, mid-size spot and carpet cleaner, and wet/dry stick vacuum. Featuring a 10-inch cleaning path and a weight of only 15 lbs (6.8 kg), it's lighter than other carpet washers in the market. This means you won't have trouble bringing the entire tool upstairs or carrying it from one room to the next when you need to.
With its integrated MotionSense Technology, the carpet washer makes cleaning pretty convenient as it automatically switches from washing to drying based on your movement. Push the device, and it will start washing the carpet, then pull it back to dry the same area. The carpet washer features two extra modes too: Spot and Dry Only. Spot Mode is for washing away deep-set dirt, while Dry Only Mode is for removing the remaining moisture so you won't have to wait for the carpet to dry by itself.
Ryobi's SwiftClean Carpet Washer is cordless and runs solely on two 18V ONE+ High Performance batteries. You can use two 4Ah batteries for a quick 38-minute cleaning session, 6Ah for 54 minutes, and 8Ah for 76 minutes.
USB Lithium Detail Scrubber Kit
The Ryobi Power Scrubber might just be worth getting if you're frequently cleaning large furniture or your entire kitchen backsplash, but when it comes to detailed cleaning, it's a different story. The power scrubber is just too big to get into the corners and crevices of the surfaces. So what you need instead is the Ryobi USB Lithium Detail Scrubber Kit.
Rated at IPX7, the detail scrubber can withstand half an hour underwater but at a maximum of three feet only. This lets you use the tool not only on dry surfaces like your car's center console but also on wet areas like the bathroom sink. It's also safe to use on a variety of materials, including grout, tiles, fiberglass, and cement.
Upon purchase, you automatically get three attachments for the tool. There's a Medium Bristle Detail Brush for routine cleaning on all surfaces and a cone-shaped Hard Bristle Grout Brush for cleaning the inaccessible spaces and tight spots on hard surfaces like brick and concrete. The third attachment is a Scour Pad for spots with tough grime.
Besides the included brush attachments, the detail scrubber is compatible with other brush kits sold separately on the Ryobi website. You can get a sponge pad kit or a soft bristle kit if you need some gentle cleaners, or the hard bristle kit for more intensive scrubbing. The detail scrubber is powered by the Ryobi USB Lithium battery and comes complete with a 2Ah, 4V battery.
18V ONE+ Cordless Outdoor Patio Cleaner
A dirty patio is an unsafe patio. When wet, it could easily become a slipping hazard for your entire family and guests. The problem with cleaning outdoor surfaces, though, is how hard it is to do manually with just a scrubbing brush and bucket of cleaning solution. If you want to get it done faster, you'd have to buy an expensive and bulky flat surface cleaner, or hire a professional. Another alternative — which is cheaper and more efficient — is to get Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Cordless Outdoor Patio Cleaner.
Compared to a surface cleaner, the Ryobi patio cleaner is significantly lighter at only 7.7 lbs (3.5 kg) and costs a lot less at just $99. It works on any smooth outdoor surface like patios, driveways, sidewalks, and even decks. You can use it as is on dry surfaces with no cleaning solution, but for a more thorough sweep, especially for embedded dirt, it's best paired with some water and your cleaner of choice.
The patio cleaner already comes with a universal brush upon purchase. However, you can easily swap this out for either the scouring brush or wood scrubbing brush, which are sold separately. The scouring brush is for when you're dealing with stubborn moss and mildew, while the wood scrubbing brush is for gently cleaning wooden platforms.
Like any other tool in the 18V ONE+ family, the patio cleaner is compatible with any of the 18V ONE+ batteries. Insert one of the higher rated batteries like the 6Ah or 12Ah for a longer runtime.
USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit
Keeping your desktop clean can be a real challenge, especially if you're a handcrafter with frequent projects or an office worker who loves eating snacks at their workspace. If you want an accessible and portable cleaning tool, Ryobi offers a USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit.
This tool is compact enough to fit in a drawer, so you can keep it right next to your workspace for easy access. Specifically designed to pick up finer debris such as glitter, sawdust, and eraser shavings, this vacuum can help you maintain a professional desktop. If your workspace doesn't need any cleaning, though, you can use it on any other flat surface. For instance, it can suck up spilled coffee grounds and flour on the kitchen countertop, or remove dust from your car seats and dashboard.
Included in the kit is a crevice tool. Simply plug it into the desktop vacuum, and it can extract crumbs off your keyboard, or dirt from the corners of your pen holders. For your convenience, the vacuum's dust cup is clear, so you'll know exactly when to take it off and throw out the collected trash. To power the vacuum, all you need is the Ryobi 2Ah USB Lithium battery, which already comes with the kit.