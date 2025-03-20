Is The Ryobi Power Scrubber Worth It? Here's What Owners Have To Say

One of the great things about collecting Ryobi tools is that the company is consistently putting out new products that are powered by its 18V One+ batteries. This makes it easy and affordable to stock your garage with all kinds of useful products that all use the same batteries and are all part of a single system. Ryobi power tools are made by Techtronic Industries, and while the Home Depot-affiliated brand is primarily focused on producing the same types of power tools that you see from other manufacturers, you might be surprised to find that it also makes a number of cleaning products that can help beat the grime in your home. One of the newer items that has hit the big box store's shelves is the Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Vortex Power Scrubber. This is a battery-powered rotary brush that's designed to help take a bit of the elbow grease out of household cleaning tasks.

Advertisement

Those who are interested in getting their hands on this new scrubber might want to learn a bit more about it, however. Ryobi has a well-earned reputation for providing quality tools at affordable prices, but there are a few of the company's tools that you should avoid as well. One of the better ways to determine if an item has what it takes to get the job done is to first take a look at the device itself and then see what people who already own it have had to say.