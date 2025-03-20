Is The Ryobi Power Scrubber Worth It? Here's What Owners Have To Say
One of the great things about collecting Ryobi tools is that the company is consistently putting out new products that are powered by its 18V One+ batteries. This makes it easy and affordable to stock your garage with all kinds of useful products that all use the same batteries and are all part of a single system. Ryobi power tools are made by Techtronic Industries, and while the Home Depot-affiliated brand is primarily focused on producing the same types of power tools that you see from other manufacturers, you might be surprised to find that it also makes a number of cleaning products that can help beat the grime in your home. One of the newer items that has hit the big box store's shelves is the Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Vortex Power Scrubber. This is a battery-powered rotary brush that's designed to help take a bit of the elbow grease out of household cleaning tasks.
Those who are interested in getting their hands on this new scrubber might want to learn a bit more about it, however. Ryobi has a well-earned reputation for providing quality tools at affordable prices, but there are a few of the company's tools that you should avoid as well. One of the better ways to determine if an item has what it takes to get the job done is to first take a look at the device itself and then see what people who already own it have had to say.
Ryobi Power Scrubber specs and features
The Ryobi 18V One+ Power Scrubber is a handheld rotary power tool that uses attachable brushes to clean dirt, stains, and grime that are difficult to handle with muscle power alone. The tool itself only comes with a single 6-inch Vortex Medium Bristle Brush. This is ideal for cleaning tile, fiberglass, plastic, and several other common surfaces. This isn't the only brush you can use with it, though. The Power Scrubber is compatible with all of Ryobi's Triangle Connector accessories. These are sold individually and are typically labeled as part of the Vortex line of products. Soft, medium, and hard bristle brushes are all currently available in a variety of different sizes. The product's description also explicitly mentions microfiber attachments, though it doesn't appear that Ryobi currently has any listed on its site.
The tool itself has a single speed, which is able to get up to 210 RPM. It has a lock-on button to give it continuous power and reduce strain, but it doesn't offer a method for adjusting speed. It does, however, have a plastic case at the base, which protects the battery, giving the tool an IPX7 water resistance rating. This means that the tool should be able to withstand complete submergence in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes, making it ideal for cleaning showers, bathtubs, sinks, and other shallow basins.
Reviewers think it performs well.
The reviews that the Ryobi Power Scrubber has received have been consistently positive across multiple platforms. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, 4.4 out of 5 on Home Depot, and 4.5 out of 5 on Ryobi's own site. Power and performance were among the most frequently cited reasons for high scores across all three pages.
"I bought this about a month ago and I am so glad I did it," wrote one of the reviewers on the Home Depot site. "[It] makes quick work of the tub and shower I plantain by other attachments so that I could clean my truck and other things around the house." Meanwhile, on Amazon, another user stated, "This thing makes some of the most tedious cleaning tasks, much simpler. It made short work of the grout in our tile floors!"
There are a few reports from people who weren't satisfied with the tool's power, speed, and torque, but these were a considerable majority. Most were impressed with the Power Scrubber's overall performance. The more common complaint was that the tool only offers one speed. Some reviewers felt that it would have been useful if Ryobi had either included multiple speed settings or a variable speed trigger.
Water resistance makes cleaning easier
Another thing that people really seemed to like about the scrubber was that its IPX7 water resistance made it easier for them to clean wet and messy spaces. In fact, this seems to be the tool's primary selling point.
Some users have pointed out that a standard drill can perform the same rotary functions as the power scrubber and that you can turn your Ryobi drill into a power cleaning product by purchasing brush extensions at a fraction of the cost of buying a dedicated tool. This is a fair point, and might lead some people to call the need for a separate scrubbing tool into question. Scrubbing is often inherently wet work, however. Cleaning tasks such as the ones you would use the power scrubber for often involve copious amounts of soapy water or other cleaning agents, so it makes sense that users might be concerned about accidentally damaging their tool or its battery while they're cleaning.
For some, this is a simple matter of avoiding splashback or the occasional dunk. "Used this to clean out my outdoor chairs after they got covered in bird poop," said a reviewer on Home Depot's site. "Does a great job deep scrubbing and I love the different attachments. Also, good water resistance so I don't have to worry about dipping it into a bucket while scrubbing." But others have taken this even further and found that they can use it to clean in inherently wet conditions. "The entire unit is water resistant," said an Amazon reviewer. "I used it in the shower while showering and it still works fine."
It's not designed for hex-shaft accessories
One of the biggest complaints that the Ryobi Power Scrubber has received is that it's limited to attachments that have Ryobi's Triangle Connector and that it doesn't work with standard hex shafts. This has irritated customers for two reasons.
The first is that it means that you are completely limited to using Ryobi's first-party Vortex accessories. None of the extensions made for drills or other scrubbing tools will fit. Even Ryobi's own 11-piece Scrubber Accessory Kit, which is designed to fit the company's Cordless Telescoping Power Scrubber, doesn't work. Several customers feel that this is deceptive, particularly as many of the images on retail sites feature the tool alongside brushes from this kit. "I bought the "Power Scrubber" because it is water proof and sold right next to an 11 piece "Scrubber Accessory Kit" at Home Depot," wrote one of the reviewers on the retailer's site. "However, upon return home and opening both the Power Scrubber and Power Scrubber Accessory Kit, I discover the Scrubber uses a "Triangle" connector and the Scrubber Accessory Kit uses a "Hex Shank" and are not compatible. The Home Depot website even suggests this Scrubber Accessory Kit as "Frequently Purchased" with this scrubber." This incompatibility is frequently brought up in both reviews and in the product's Questions & Answers section. "Makes cleaning the shower easier," one 3-star review on Ryobi's own site stated. "However, disappointed there is no convertor to hex shank — huge missed opportunity""
The second reason is that each of the heads that do feature the Triangle Connector range from $18 to $22 apiece. This is definitely on the expensive side when you compare it to the 11-piece kit, which only costs $30.
The weight is a point of contention
The Ryobi Power Scrubber is 7.12 inches long, 12.25 inches tall and weighs 2.7 lbs without a battery. Home Depot marks this size and weight as a selling point, remarking that it's cordless, portable, and "lightweight." Customers, on the other hand, seem a bit more divided on the subject.
Many of the most critical reviews commented on the device's weight. "[I] did not like it at all," said one, "heavy, hard to hold, hard to [brush], not good at all." Another stated that it was, "too heavy to clean bathroom walls." This stands in direct contrast with other, more positive reviews. One person on the Home Depot page commented that the tool, "is lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it perfect for cleaning hard-to-reach areas." This conflicting information might be confusing to prospective buyers. So, what might be the source of this disparity? It may come down to the battery users are pairing it with.
2.7 lbs isn't exactly heavy on its own, but the battery can add a fair amount of heft. Depending on the capacity, Ryobi's 18V One+ batteries can add anything from .88 lbs to3.63 lbs.– substantially increasing and potentially more than doubling the weight of the tool. This might explain why there's some disparity between the reported experiences of users in regards to the tool's weight. What's more, all of the battery's weight is on the opposite end of the scrub brush, which may make the balance feel awkward.
Customers are mixed on the value
Finally, it's worth taking a look at what customers have had to say regarding the price. The Ryobi Power Scrubber retails for $79.00 at Home Depot, though you can currently find it on Amazon for just under $60. Ryobi is a brand that's typically known for its reasonable prices, and there have been several reviewers who stated that the Power Scrubber is a good value. "Does what I wanted it to do. Worth the price for sure," said one Home Depot review. "Excellent product of good quality and good price. Works very well. I love it!" said another.
Value is always a bit subjective, but many others have remarked that $60-$80 for a scrubbing tool that only comes with one brush and no battery is a bit on the expensive side. "I personally think it's overpriced for not coming with a battery," an Amazon reviewer said. "The heads are super expensive. I hope the one that came with it lasts a while."
Several buyers have noted that they got the tool as part of a promotion when purchasing a battery, and while they have been happy with the tool, they might not have been willing to purchase it at full price. Ultimately, buyers will have to decide for themselves if they believe the Power Scrubber to be worth the associated costs.