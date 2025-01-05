6 Ryobi Tools You Should Avoid (According To Users)

Ryobi is considered a reliable brand when it comes to power tools, especially for homeowners who like to work on DIY projects and/or fix things themselves, rather than pay an expensive contractor or professional to handle things for them. The company makes a wide range of different products — not just power tools, but hand tools, meters, accessories, and more. With so many Ryobi items on offer, it shouldn't be a surprised that not all of them are equally useful. Some of them, in fact, are duds.

So how do you figure out which Ryobi tools to buy and which to avoid? One tried-and-true method is to check the reviews and ratings of other customers who've purchased and operated a given tool. You can also check out professional reviews. For what it's worth, even Ryobi tools that don't have as strong of user scores as Ryobi's top-rated power tools usually don't have devastatingly low ratings. It's hard to find a Ryobi tool that is universally hated, in fact. But, when the brand is capable of making so many tools with strong reviews, you should take note when one has lower-than-usual user ratings or negative reviews on a forum like a Reddit.

Here are six Ryobi tools you may want to think twice about. More information on where these users' opinions come from and how these tools were evaluated and selected can be found at the end of this list.

