6 Ryobi Tools You Should Avoid (According To Users)
Ryobi is considered a reliable brand when it comes to power tools, especially for homeowners who like to work on DIY projects and/or fix things themselves, rather than pay an expensive contractor or professional to handle things for them. The company makes a wide range of different products — not just power tools, but hand tools, meters, accessories, and more. With so many Ryobi items on offer, it shouldn't be a surprised that not all of them are equally useful. Some of them, in fact, are duds.
So how do you figure out which Ryobi tools to buy and which to avoid? One tried-and-true method is to check the reviews and ratings of other customers who've purchased and operated a given tool. You can also check out professional reviews. For what it's worth, even Ryobi tools that don't have as strong of user scores as Ryobi's top-rated power tools usually don't have devastatingly low ratings. It's hard to find a Ryobi tool that is universally hated, in fact. But, when the brand is capable of making so many tools with strong reviews, you should take note when one has lower-than-usual user ratings or negative reviews on a forum like a Reddit.
Here are six Ryobi tools you may want to think twice about. More information on where these users' opinions come from and how these tools were evaluated and selected can be found at the end of this list.
40V HP 600 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum
On paper, a three-in-one cordless leaf blower, mulcher, and vacuum sounds like a great product to add to your toolshed, giving you the ability to maintain your yard while only needing room for just one item. Unfortunately, the Ryobi 40V HP 600 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum (model number RY404150) is one product from the brand that you should probably avoid — at least according to customers who've used it. On Amazon, the tool has a 2.5 out of 5 overall user rating. That's only based on 35 or so reviews, but some of the negative feedback is reinforced by the tool's 3.7 out of 5 rating on Ryobi's website. That score is based on over 150 reviews made by customers who likely are more dedicated Ryobi users; however, even some of these reviews mention concerning issues, including several that mention the tool frequently jamming and choking on leaves.
It's a shame the tool doesn't seem to work as well as advertised, because it boasts some impressive specs. The blower is capable of 600 cfm and 100 mph airflow, which should be enough to clear even damp leaves and compacted trimmings. Ryobi says the durable impeller it built into the machine can mulch 20 bags of leaves down to one.
If you've got your heart set on shopping with Ryobi for your outdoor equipment, the good news is that Ryobi makes plenty of power tools that make landscaping easier. The Ryobi 40V 120 mph 550 cfm Cordless Battery Blower, for example, has over a thousand solid reviews from Home Depot. It seems like, at least in this case, it might be better to buy two or three dedicated tools rather than an all-in-one hybrid that performs multiple functions, but poorly.
USB Lithium Power Scrubber
Ryobi's cordless products use one of several power systems — including interchangeable 12-volt, 18-volt, or 40-volt batteries. One advantage to its line of USB Lithium-powered tools is that you don't need to purchase expensive chargers for them, as their small batteries can be easily recharged with a USB cable and outlet. However, not all tools in this system are equal in quality — at least according to users. The USB Lithium Power Scrubber, for example, has fine reviews from over 500 Home Depot customers, who scored it an overall user rating of 3.9 out of 5. Two-thirds of customers have recommended the product, which is still a majority, but certainly not unanimous. In fact, a conspicuous amount of bad reviews go out of their way to mention the tool isn't powerful enough for serious cleaning.
The Ryobi USB Lithium Power Scrubber has two different power settings, including a high speed of 300 rpm. It's also compatible with several Hex Shank accessories made by the brand, including soft bristles and scour pads. Plus, it's rated IPX7 water resistant, and can be submerged in three feet of water for up to a half hour. Perhaps this is why the tool has more favorable reviews on its product page. Users seem to be divided on the overall usefulness of the tool.
If you don't want to take any chances, however, and are looking for a power scrubber to take care of more intense cleaning tasks, you may already have the right tool for the job — scrubbing is one of several unexpected uses for a cordless drill. So, while Ryobi's USB Lithium Power Scrubber isn't one of the brand's best, you may want to consider Ryobi's 18V Cordless Drill-Driver, which has solid reviews from over 2,000 Home Depot customers.
18V One 1-Gallon Chemical Sprayer
About a year ago, when a Reddit user asked on the r/Ryobi channel what tool "failed all your expectations," there was one product in particular that received a lot of upvotes — the Ryobi 18V One+ 1-Gallon Chemical Sprayer (product code P2800BTL). A number of people found issues with the device, calling it "pathetic" and "just awful." One user even said it stopped working after just two uses. For what it's worth, though, it has a solid 4.2 rating on Home Depot, and at least one Reddit user came to the sprayer's defense, saying that it will function properly as long as you keep it clean. Supporting this argument is the fact that the tool also has decent reviews on Ryobi's website,though there are also plenty of negative reviews that mention a wide range of problems, including leakage and issues with the motor. These conflicting reviews are similar to the mixed reviews of Ryobi's 18V paint sprayers, which are similar products.
If you're on a tight budget and can't risk spending money on an imperfect product, you may want to avoid buying the Ryobi 18V One+ 1-Gallon Chemical Sprayer. If you do have some money to spend, though, you can take your chances, considering some users seem to really enjoy the product. It's fairly versatile, as it can be used to dispense herbicides, insecticides, and many other types of lawn and garden chemicals. The cordless sprayer uses an incredibly simple trigger mechanism, so you won't have to manually pump it. It comes with a hefty motor and can spray up to 30 gallons per charge.
40V 10-inch Chainsaw
Ryobi makes several different models of battery-powered chainsaws, and several of Ryobi's top-rated chainsaws have hundreds, if not thousands of strong reviews. The Ryobi 40V 10-inch Chainsaw, however, is not one of those. Based on over 280 reviews from Home Depot, the 10-inch model (product code RY40570), has a 3.8 out of 5 overall user score, which is lower than the top-rated chainsaws made by the brand.
Obviously, one issue is that a 10-inch chainsaw can't handle the heavier duty tasks that a 16-inch or 20-inch model can, but it's not just its size that is an issue. Several reviews mention problems with chain tensioning, as well as battery performance — which is surprising since a smaller chainsaw should ideally consume less power than a larger one. Not all reviews are bad, though. Home Depot customers generally seem to appreciate how quietly the chainsaw functions, and the tool has a 4.1 out of 5 on Ryobi's website. That overall score would be higher if not for multiple negative reviews also noting chain tensioning issues.
The smaller size of the Ryobi 40V 10-inch Chainsaw may make it inconvenient for larger jobs, but also makes it ideal for pruning and use in tight spaces. However, Ryobi also makes a pruning chainsaw, as well as a 10-inch chainsaw that uses smaller and more affordable 18V batteries — and this tool is better reviewed. All in all, if you've only got room for one chainsaw in your toolshed, you may want to opt for a better-reviewed model — such as the Ryobi 40V 14-inch Battery Chainsaw. This medium-sized chainsaw can meet the difference between the larger and smaller models, and sports a 4.6 out of 5 overall customer score, based on barely 1,500 user reviews.
18V One Swiftclean Spot Cleaner
Ryobi's power tools include everything from electrician tools to automotive tools to the best Ryobi woodworking power tools — and this includes tools that can help you clean. However, one cleaning power tool made by the brand that you should avoid — at least according to users — is the Ryobi 18V One+ Swiftclean Spot Cleaner. While most products from the reliable brand usually have overall customer scores of 4 out of 5 or higher, the 18V One+ Swiftclean Spot Cleaner has a 3.8 out of 5, based on nearly 400 ratings. User complaints range from weak suction to too small a capacity for its dust cleaner. The tool is also apparently top-heavy, which makes it uncomfortable to use for extended periods.
For what it's worth, the Ryobi 18V One+ Swiftclean Spot Cleaner has stronger reviews from a smaller pool of users on Ryobi's own website. Even here, however, there are plenty of poor reviews to be found, including multiple ones that complain the cleaning tank is too small. One customer even went as far as saying, "This is the most disappointing Ryobi product I've bought."
Since it's cordless and lightweight, you may still find it helpful for certain use cases. A bottle of Ryobi Oxy Cleaning Solution even comes with the tool and is ready to use without having to mix or dilute it. Plus, several components of the tool can be easily cleaned in your dishwasher. It can operate on both upholstery and carpets. Unfortunately, whether it works as well as advertised seems to be up for debate.
USB Lithium 4-in-1 Stapler/Nailer
Assuming you're not looking to do things manually, some projects require a nail gun, while others require a staple gun. The Ryobi USB Lithium 4-in-1 Stapler/Nailer — in theory — can make things simple for you by offering both functions. Unfortunately, it has middling reviews from customers who've used the tool, including a 3.9 overall user score on Home Depot's website. That's not a terrible score, but it's not the best either, and you may want to just opt for an actual nail gun made by Ryobi, such as 18V Cordless AirStrike Brad Nailer, which has a 4.4 out of 5 based on over 2,100 customer reviews and is one of several Ryobi power tools that both pros and novices love.
What's concerning is that the tool's negative reviews mention a wide range of issues, including the lack of adjustment for depth and a "poor design." One Home Depot customer even said the product was the "worst stapler I have EVER used!" and that, despite being excited about the tool's multiple functions, that, "unfortunately this thing let me down immediately."
There's something to be said to have four functions in one — although three of the functions are just various stapling abilities. The tool can dispense light duty and heavy duty staples (1/4 – 9/16-inch) and round crown staples (3/8 – 9/16-inch). Plus, it can apply 5/8-inch brad nails. This makes it a versatile tool that you might still consider worth buying — despite its middle-of-the-road reviews — if you're constantly using different-sized staples and brad nails. For example, the tool can be helpful when installing chicken wire, insulation, or upholstery. Even with the smaller battery, it can apply 600 staples or nails per charge.
How these Ryobi tools were evaluated and selected for this list
Ultimately, your opinion on a power tool will come down to personal preference. You may find that one or more of the products included on this list of Ryobi tools is actually a worthy purchase and a useful part of your tool collection. However, the tools included on this list were selected because they have overall middle of the road user reviews on websites such as Amazon and Home Depot, as well Ryobi's own website. Ryobi is a generally well-regarded brand on both of these websites, with most of its products having strong overall customer scores. That makes more middling scores for Ryobi products more conspicuous, even if they're not extremely low or are somewhat balanced by other positive reviews. These two retailers were selected because they have large customer bases, which means a lot of users weigh in on a given product. If a tool has a lower user rating with a lot of customers weighing in, that means it probably has issues worth considering.
Conversely, strong customer reviews on these same websites were referenced for the Ryobi tools that are recommended on this list, such as the Ryobi 40V 14-inch Battery Chainsaw and Ryobi 18V Cordless AirStrike Brad Nailer. Another resource referenced when compiling this list was Reddit, where Ryobi users may publicly state their opinions — good or bad — on various tools based on their own experience. Obviously, this isn't a highly scientific method for evaluating a product, but if a lot of tool enthusiasts are complaining about the same product, then it's something you should take notice of.