4 Unexpected Uses For A Cordless Drill

It can be exhausting work using a shovel or hand trowel to prep your garden bed for flowers or your yard for fence posts. It is especially difficult if your yard is filled with rocks or hard clay. The power behind a drill can help lift the dirt up and make the perfect sized hole every time. It's important to create the proper size hole for whatever it is you're planting, so the plant has the correct amount of space to root.

Of course, to do this you'll want an auger attachment made for the job. Luckily, Amazon sells some that aren't too expensive with positive reviews, so you can trust that the bit won't break at the first sign of a rock. With a high rating and the most reviews for hole digging drill attachments, the TCBWFY 5 Set Auger Drill Bit gives you five different sizes to choose from for $40. If you're only looking for one size to make perfect holes for your bulbs, the Sorangeun Auger Drill Bit is only $10.

Whatever purchase you decide to make, not only will using a drill keep you from getting too tired from digging, it can help keep you from getting a backache later.