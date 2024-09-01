The 5 Best Ryobi 18V Tools, According To Users
Ryobi is one of the biggest names in powered tools and accessories, readily offered both on the brand's own online storefront and at major hardware chains like Home Depot. The sheer ubiquity of Ryobi's products has made it popular amongst hardware and D.I.Y. enthusiasts, especially the company's 18V tools and products, all powered by the same type of swappable, rechargeable battery packs.
Whether you're looking to become a Ryobi brand faithful or just want some assorted tools to fill out your work truck, there's almost definitely at least one Ryobi 18V tool available that would meet your expectations. Of course, there are over 300 Ryobi 18V products on offer, so if you're not quite sure where to start, the best course of action is to look to the users. Luckily, when users really love their Ryobi 18V tools, they're not shy talking about it, with both experts and enthusiasts on YouTube and the casual comments of Reddit singing the praises of various products.
ONE+ 18V 18-Gauge Brushless AirStrike Brad Nailer
When you're in the midst of a demanding home renovation project, it's a waste of both time and energy to manually pound nails into wooden baseboards and molding. That's what's nice about having a brad nailer on deck; you just pull the trigger, and off goes the nail into the wall. The only drawback of some nailers is that they require an attached air compressor to build up the necessary pressure, which limits your mobility. Ryobi's 18V AirStrike brad nailer doesn't need a compressor and can go wherever you need it to.
This nailer utilizes Ryobi's proprietary AirStrike technology, generating the necessary air pressure for powerful, penetrative nailing within the device itself, no hoses or compressors necessary. On a single charge from an attached 18V battery pack, this nailer can sink up to 2,250 nails a little over 2 inches deep into hardwood surfaces. You can also adjust the drive depth without any tools, as well as switch between single-shot and rapid-action modes for pounding in as few or as many nails as your project demands. While it's not as powerful as some brad nailers out there, YouTuber markthomasbuilder says it's great for light renovation projects like door and window molding.
ONE+ 18V 6 in. Pruning Mini Chainsaw
As nice as it is to have a healthy spattering of trees in your backyard, keeping them from becoming overgrown and taking over everything can be a bit of an undertaking. Thick, healthy branches are too strong to snap off with your bare hands, but breaking out a full-sized chainsaw might be a bit too excessive for simple backyard work. It's in these situations and more that a handheld pruning chainsaw might prove beneficial. As it happens, that's exactly what Ryobi offers with its 18V pruning mini chainsaw, and as pointed out by Pro Tool Reviews, it's the highest-performing pruning chainsaw the brand currently has on offer.
This little rascal features an oil-free brushless motor, chopping through tree limbs up to 6 inches in thickness. This makes it excellent not just for maintaining the foliage in your backyard, but also cleaning loose branches out of an off-grid campsite. It'd certainly fit in with a camping set, as it's compact enough to comfortably fit into a rucksack and doesn't need to have bar and chain oil continuously applied. Just snap on an 18V battery pack, and you get over 65 clean cuts, more than enough to saw your way through many wood-heavy situations.
ONE+ HP 18V 4-Mode 1/2 in. Impact Wrench
If you work regularly with cars, then an impact wrench is a borderline necessity for your tool kit. While you could technically loosen and tighten the hefty bolts on your car's wheels or engine with a regular socket wrench, it would take a lot of time and force, leaving you tired after loosening a single bolt. A powerful, resilient impact wrench reduces that multi-minute endeavor down to a few seconds and a quick trigger pull. As highlighted by YouTube channel STREET MACHINE, power and resilience is exactly what you'll find in Ryobi's 18V 1/2 inch impact wrench.
This portable tornado of a tool packs up to 600 lb-ft of breakaway torque and 450 lb-ft of fastening torque, more than enough to yank any errant bolts right out, then swiftly drive in a fresh one in record time. The wrench is equipped with a four-mode selector for low, medium, and high-power settings, as well as an auto mode that regulates tightening speed and force to prevent over and under-tightening. The 1/2 inch anvil on the front is also equipped with a friction ring, which makes swapping out sockets much faster and simpler.
ONE+ 18V LINK Cordless 3 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum
Unless you happen to be a supernaturally coordinated individual, odds are good that sooner or later, you'll drop something on the floor that you'd rather not have down there. Every workshop, garage, and in-progress renovation should have a vacuum on standby for this precise purpose, both for dry debris like sawdust and wet messes like spilled water. For cleaning up either kind of mess, and doing so in an efficient manner, users of the Ryobi subreddit have professed a fondness for the 18V LINK 3 gallon wet/dry vacuum.
This vacuum looks like an unassuming little suitcase, but that's because both its suction mechanism and debris storage are all integrated into a single, convenient package. Just plug the hose in and attach your nozzle of choice, plug in an 18V battery pack, and you're ready to capture all kinds of messes. Since it's lightweight and compact, you can carry the whole thing around with you as you vacuum the entire room, then nestle it into a tight nook on your shelf afterward. What's nice about this particular vacuum is that it's part of Ryobi's LINK storage system, allowing you to clip it onto a stack of other compatible containers and devices so you always have convenient access to it.
ONE+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator
For those who have kids, a recurring task you may not have originally considered is the constant need to inflate and deflate things. This includes pool toys and water safety devices, various kinds of balls, bike tires, and more. If you've got a particularly rambunctious child, all of the inflatables are probably going to need to be topped off fairly regularly. This is precisely why the users of the Ryobi subreddit highly recommend the 18V high-pressure inflator, with one user using it so often that it needed to be replaced with another.
This inflation device is small enough to comfortably fit in a discrete nook in your car, but don't write it off for being compact. Its powerful internal motor can quickly and easily inflate just about anything with a PSI rating between 0 and 150. Additionally, unlike with trying to inflate things with an old bike pump, this inflator has a programmable digital display, providing you with exactly as much air as you need, and without any physical exertion required. The inflator comes bundled with a hose, a sports needle, and a high-pressure nozzle, so it can handle anything from a simple basketball to a deflated car tire.