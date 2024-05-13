How To Find The Right Battery For Your Ryobi Tool

Before we get into identification, let's broadly cover Ryobi's battery pack types. Ryobi maintains four separate ecosystems for its battery-powered products, differentiated by the size and output of the batteries in question, as well as the size and application of their relevant tools.

The smallest Ryobi batteries are the USB lithium packs. These pen-sized packs are used for portable, low-power tools like small flashlights and hobby crafting tools. They can be recharged by plugging them into an ordinary USB charger or port.

The second system is the ONE+ line, Ryobi's most prominent battery ecosystem. These 18V battery packs are used to power the lion's share of handheld Ryobi tools, from power drills to vacuum cleaners and pruning chainsaws, as well as fun devices like music speakers and coolers. These batteries require a dedicated charging cradle to juice up.

For larger, professional-grade tools, Ryobi uses the 40V battery line. These heftier battery packs are designed to output a level of power comparable to a gas-powered engine. They are used on appliances like leaf blowers, power washers, and full-sized chainsaws. Like the ONE+ line, these batteries need a particular charger.

Finally, the biggest boys on the block are the 80V batteries. These packs are used exclusively for pushing and ride-on lawnmowers, providing the highest power output possible to match a gas mower. The 80V batteries need a specialized, wall-mountable charger.