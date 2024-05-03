What To Know About The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Bolt Cutter Before You Buy

Bolt cutters can come in handy when you need to get through locks or fences or when you are deep in a home DIY project that requires cutting through pipes or metal. However, using a manual bolt cutter can put strain on you. The Ryobi 18V One+ Bolt Cutter is battery-powered, automatically cutting through material with ease. It also performs better than manual bolt cutters when cutting through thick metal. Ryobi claims that with its 3/8-inch-in-diameter jaw, this bolt cutter can tear through locks, fencing, and wire shelving, among other materials.

When the forward button on the handle is pressed, the blades bite down on an object and cut into it. The separate reverse button located next to it retracts the blades, allowing you to adjust the tool as you want it. Ryobi states that the device is durable thanks to its hardened mechanism and hot-forged steel jaw.

This tool will work with any Ryobi One+ 18V Battery. So, if you already use a Ryobi One+ tool, you probably already have a compatible battery lying around your DIY workshop. With one of Ryobi's High-Capacity Lithium+ batteries, the bolt cutter is good for 200 cuts before needing a recharge.