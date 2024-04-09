Why You Should Register Your Ryobi Tools
If you're a DIY enthusiast or craftsman, you're probably familiar with Ryobi, one of the best major power tool brands today. Ryobi produces a wide range of tools, from leaf blowers and chainsaws to drills, saws, and grinders, and they are all widely available online and in home improvement stores. They also use the same battery connection, which is super convenient and one of the main reasons people around the world trust this company.
But even those who have used Ryobi products for ages may not realize that it's possible to register them with the company, or they simply don't feel like going through the hassle of filing forms. However, if you own a Ryobi power tool or plan on purchasing one, you should strongly consider registering it. The process is quick and easy, and the benefits are significant. Here's why you should register your Ryobi power tools, and how to do it.
The benefits of registering your Ryobi power tools
For craftsmen of all experience levels, there are several notable benefits to registering your power tools with Ryobi.
For one, as a registered Ryobi user, you will have access to priority customer support. This means that if you experience an issue with a tool as a registered user, the company's customer service will identify you quickly and provide prompt assistance to resolve any problems you encounter. If you choose to register your tools with Ryobi, you will also be granted access to useful troubleshooting guides, tips and tricks, user manuals, and so on.
Additionally, registered Ryobi users can store and access their receipts quicker than those who aren't registered, as well as expedite warranty claims. They also gain access to exclusive offers and are invited to participate in competitions and promotions. For example, all registered Ryobi power tool owners are automatically entered for a chance to win $10,000 in the RYOBI Annual Sweepstakes.
How to register your Ryobi power tools
To register your power tools with Ryobi, simply visit the registration page on the company's official website.
If you do not already have an account, create one by clicking the "Create a Ryobi Account" button. Put in your email, name, last name, and password. Select your language and country, then click sign up. You should receive a confirmation email within seconds.
Now you need to actually register your Ryobi power tools. To do so, click "Register Products" in the upper right-corner. Two search bars should appear, with one of them asking you to search the tool by package model number. Enter the number, pick the product you own, and click "register now."
Finally, the key part. In order to complete your registration, you need to prove you actually own a Ryobi tool. If you have a receipt, upload it. In case you don't, you'll have to enter the purchase date (if you don't remember the exact date. provide an approximate date). After that, put in the serial number of the Ryobi product you want to register, and click "Save."