12 Home Depot Tools That Look Identical To Other Big Name Brands (For A Fraction Of The Price)
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The shelves of your local Home Depot are filled to the brim with opportunity. Home Depots are cavernous places with countless tools and accessories. Home Depot owns a range of in-house and private-label brands, and features exclusive brand deals with others, which is why you won't see Ryobi tools at Lowe's or other home improvement stores. The same can be said for brands like Ridgid.
Home Depot prices are frequently competitive and often some of the lowest you'll find, although naturally, it won't always provide the best prices on everything. Often, you'll find a great bargain on a big brand's equipment in Home Depot, but the brand does you one better on many occasions. There are lots of brands you'll encounter as a shopper in the outlet that look and perform virtually identically to the big-name brands, but ring up at the register for a fraction of the price.
From the most complex power tools to simple hand implements, many alternative options from Home Depot's catalog perform just as well as a more expensive solution, sometimes even outpacing their more expensive counterparts. These 12 tools offer a cost-effective alternative to the trappings of big brand prices while providing essentially the same or better performance.
Genesis 15 Amp 10-Inch Compound Miter Saw
The Genesis 15 Amp 10-Inch Compound Miter Saw is available from Home Depot for $175. It offers all the standard hallmarks of a compound miter saw with nine positive stops along its track and the ability to rotate both right and left. The saw also features a 45-degree tilt to the left and it can cut 2x4s when beveled all the way to 45 degrees. It's capable of cutting lumber up to nominal sizes of 2x6 in its 90-degree orientation. The saw features two wings that extend to support a wider swath of your workpiece, giving it a firmer base for solid control. The saw also features a laser to give you a precision mark to help line up cuts more accurately. It comes with a 60-tooth carbide blade and is supported by a 15-amp motor that hits 4,600 RPM.
This tool contrasts nicely with the DeWalt 10-inch compound miter saw. It also features a single bevel with mitering capability on both sides. The tool features 13 positive stops and a stainless steel miter detent plate. This saw can also cut 2x4s at 45 degrees and 2x6 lumber at 90 degrees. It features the same base power at 15 amps with a slightly improved 5,000 RPM blade speed. The tool features a taller miter fence that can make it easier to work with larger boards or odd shapes, such as crown molding components, but the tool retails at Home Depot for $249, making it significantly more expensive than the Genesis model for what is essentially a very similar tool.
Porter-Cable 18 Gauge Narrow Crown Pneumatic Stapler
Porter-Cable is among the tool brands owned by Stanley Black & Decker, and there are plenty of high-quality options in the catalog to consider. One solution that offers solid value and quality performance is the Porter-Cable 18 Gauge Narrow Crown Pneumatic Stapler. It can be found at Home Depot for $119 and uses a maintenance-free motor that doesn't need to be oiled. This tool can drive 18-gauge narrow crown staples ranging from ½-inch to 1-1/2-inch sizes. It features a depth-of-drive adjustment and is built with a magnesium body to further reduce its weight to 2.65 pounds.
In contrast, the Makita 18-gauge stapler offers a similar tool experience with a tool-free depth adjustment capability, an efficient motor, and a similar 2.7-pound weight. It uses a multi-directional exhaust port rather than Porter-Cable's rear exhaust to help direct air flow away from the user more efficiently, and is built with an aluminum body. This tool can drive the same ½-inch to 1-1/2-inch length crown staples and costs $174 at Home Depot. What's more, tool users have noted that Makita nailers (and particularly its brad nailer) often deliver underwhelming performance compared to competitive models. For this reason, and its price, it might be better to avoid options like Makita's crown stapler.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V 10 oz. Caulk Gun
Ryobi is a brand you won't find at Lowe's thanks to its exclusivity deal with Home Depot. This doesn't mean the toolmaker can only be found at the orange big box store, and it's often worth your time to compare prices at Home Depot and Ryobi's website before making a purchase. However, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V 10 oz. Caulk Gun is listed at Home Depot for $84 and retails for the same price direct from Ryobi.
The tool features an onboard puncture tool for using an adhesive or caulk tube, and it features a switch lock to prevent accidental pressure from engaging on a tube before you're ready to use the tool. The gun can motor through over 200 tubes of caulk on a single 2.0Ah battery and features a rotating collar and anti-drip technology for better versatility and material management between applications. It features up to 500 pounds of push force to handle even higher viscosity sealants that require some extra oomph.
The Milwaukee M18 Caulk Gun features a very similar set of specifications. It delivers 950 pounds of push force at its peak, far surpassing the Ryobi model, but this level of application force will rarely be necessary for routine home improvement projects or building tasks. Even so, the added force allows for greater control and range. This tool can also deliver 200 tubes on a single battery charge and features similar anti-drip mechanisms and flow rate technology. However, the Milwaukee alternative will run you $299 at Home Depot.
Husky 4-Piece Pliers Set
Power tools are an obvious candidate for considering less expensive alternatives that provide the same level of capability. But hand tools can be just as potent in your collection, especially when getting a great bargain on the selections you uncover. The Husky 4-Piece Pliers Set is a $32 purchase at Home Depot and compares directly to a $60 Milwaukee alternative (also at Home Depot) featuring the same four pliers tools to offer a nearly half-price solution that can perform the same job.
Both sets feature lineman's pliers, long nose pliers, diagonal cutters, and a slip joint set. The Husky model features a rust protection coating and is backed by the brand's lifetime warranty. This additional coverage goes above and beyond what Milwaukee's solution offers, with a limited lifetime warranty built into the Milwaukee purchase. If your pliers break or fail, you can return them for a free replacement. The pliers feature a rubberized gripping surface for better hand comfort and a low-profile design that makes them useful even in tighter workspaces.
Genesis 12.5 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun
Heat guns often draw ire from owners. In general, users seem to invest in cordless heat guns for the obvious mobility enhancement, but are often underwhelmed by the consistency of these tools' heat production and functional operating time.
The Genesis 12.5 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun is a corded tool that offers two temperature settings with a high option at 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and a lower temperature of 572F. It comes with a range of nozzles and features a two-year warranty. The tool is available from Home Depot for $18, which is a major bargain when compared to a very similar Makita alternative listed at $179 (Home Depot). The Makita tool features a one-year limited warranty and comes with a set of nozzles and an overall build that appears very similar to the Genesis tool kit.
The Makita heat gun features a 13-amp draw and offers a high-end temperature of 1,022 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing the Genesis model by a very slight margin. It does offer greater temperature variance, with a push-button control that offers variability ranging from 122F up to its peak output alongside three flow settings. For a user seeking a heat gun that can offer consistent coverage across a wide variety of needs, the Makita tool may be the better purchase. However, most users, myself included, seeking a heat gun will only want it for a select few jobs.
Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit with Two Batteries
Ryobi's USB lithium range offers a scaled-down tool body that retains versatility and functional range. Many of Ryobi's USB lithium options can rival its full-size 18V tools in form and function, making this part of Ryobi's catalog a welcome addition to just about any home improver's collection. The Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit is among the range's high-impact options, and the kit features a pair of batteries with the charging cable for $85 at Home Depot. In contrast, Milwaukee offers a similar screwdriver kit featuring a pair of batteries as well but it retails at Home Depot for $199. Both solutions feature minimized batteries and tool bodies, and each one utilizes a rotating head that can drive fasteners in either an inline construction or with a pistol grip style layout.
Both solutions feature a 4V battery output, and the Ryobi tool weighs less than 1 pound. The Ryobi model offers a single speed with a 200 RPM output, whereas Milwaukee's alternative adds a second, higher speed rating at 600 RPM. However, the Ryobi model delivers 55 in.-lbs. of max torque while Milwaukee's screwdriver tops out at 44 in.-lbs. A lower price tag and higher torque rating combo make this a great choice for plenty of installation and renovation tasks.
Husky Two-Pack 9-Inch and 24-Inch Aluminum Level Set
The Husky brand is a common sight for renovators seeking high-quality options for their collection at low prices. The Husky Two-Pack 9-Inch and 24-Inch Aluminum Level Set is no exception, delivering both a small 9-inch torpedo level and a more substantial 24-inch box level as a set for $25 at Home Depot. The leveling tools feature an accuracy of 0.001 inches with high-contrast vials that are easy to read. Both ends feature hanging holes, and there are ergonomic grip zones located across the tool bodies. Both levels are built from an aluminum and plastic composite featuring non-marring surfaces that won't scuff up or otherwise damage your materials.
These are high-quality levels, and they compare directly to an Empire level alternative listed at Home Depot for $70. This two-pack also features a 24-inch level and a 12-inch selection for its torpedo level. The Empire model offers magnetic bases and an extruded aluminum frame. They feature a 0.0005-inch accuracy that surpasses the Husky model but adds such a granular level of detail that most renovation projects won't require the enhanced capability. There are plenty of circumstances where a premium leveling tool is required, but for everyday renovators, a cheap and cheerful option with a quality build and a high degree of accuracy is more than capable of providing what's needed.
Razor-Back 10-Pound Sledge Hammer
The sledgehammer is a tool you might call upon once in a blue moon. Heavier heads allow for greater striking force when the tool meets its target (but a more difficult tool to manage), and a fiberglass handle is going to deliver better shock absorption than a hardwood alternative.
The Razor-Back 10-Pound Sledge Hammer is a great example. It's available from Home Depot for $78. The tool can also be found in 4- and 8-pound head weights. The Razor-Back model comes with a solid core fiberglass handle with a SafeLock head connection and overstrike protection. It's a versatile selection that can go the distance in any demolition setting.
In contrast, a Milwaukee 10-pounder is listed at Home Depot for $115. It promises an enhanced fiberglass handle that's 2 inches longer than the Razor-Back model, nominally providing just a bit more lever-action force as you strike. It also features a steel-reinforced fiberglass handle with overstrike protection and a rock-solid connection to the head. This is among Milwaukee's new tool releases, and is an option to consider for someone who will use their sledgehammer on a more routine basis. But for the everyday sledge swinger, a stock-standard option that saves a notable bit of cash is absolutely worth the purchase.
Ridgid 18V Grease Gun Kit
A grease gun is a bit of a specialty tool, but it's essential for workshop environments and home mechanic settings where industrial parts and high-pressure fittings are more common. The Ridgid 18V Grease Gun Kit is listed at Home Depot for $217 and features up to 10,000 PSI with a max flow rate of 9 oz. per minute. It's a kit offering that features a battery and charger while being covered under Ridgid's free parts and service promise for life as long as you register the tool. The Ridgid model features a two-speed design with a 39-inch flexible hose that offers quality access to hard-to-reach areas. It can handle up to 23 grease cartridges on a 4.0Ah battery.
A more expensive alternative for DeWalt tool owners is the brand's 20 Volt Max Grease Gun Kit. It's listed at Home Depot for $249, but it offers weaker performance on the whole. The tool features the same 10,000 PSI ceiling but delivers up to 16 cartridges per charge with a 4.0Ah battery and offers a top speed of 5 oz. per minute. This is also a selection that comes with a battery, charger, and a case. It features a 42-inch flexible hose, providing slightly greater reach than the Ridgid alternative, but overall, the tool is outpaced by its competition, despite its higher price.
Apollo Home Tool Kit with 4.8V Screwdriver (144-Piece)
Tool kits tend to focus on screwdrivers, hammers, and cutting implements, often bringing in pliers and other features as the set size increases. One thing you rarely find in a tool kit is a powered screwdriver, but the 144-piece Apollo Home Tool Kit includes one alongside all the classic additions, made of heat-treated steel with durability-adding chrome plating. This gives the set added depth that most other options lack, in addition to a level, precision screwdriver set, and basic clamping solutions. It's available from Home Depot for $42, offering significant coverage at a low price.
There are lots of alternatives this set might compare to, but one of the closest matches is the Crescent general purpose set, featuring 99 pieces, including a 1-4-inch drive ratchet and socket set. This kit retails for $89 at Home Depot, more than doubling the price of the Apollo kit while featuring fewer tools in total.
Urrea 12-Inch Hack Saw
The Urrea 12-Inch Hack Saw is a $12 purchase at Home Depot. It doesn't offer any fancy flair or odd features, but pizzaz isn't really something you'll be looking for in a tool this fundamental. It includes a blade storage component and is built with a lightweight aluminum handle for maneuverability and ease of use. It features a steel bridge to add rigidity and features a nickel-chrome coating for added corrosion resistance. It's a basic tool that can saw through metal and other hardened materials without incident.
Another tool that excels at this task is the Stanley 12-inch hack saw. It comes with an additional mini hack saw, but that measures in at only 2 inches shorter than the full-sized tool, making it relatively obsolete for many jobs you might face at home. The tool is available at Home Depot for $26, more than doubling the price of the perfectly good Urrea model. Stanley is a trusted name in hand tools, to be sure, but this isn't a complicated piece of equipment that demands enhanced functionality. Both tools are solid options, one's just significantly cheaper.
Husky ½-Inch Drive Torque Wrench
The Husky ½-Inch Drive Torque Wrench is listed at Home Depot for $95. It features a ½-inch drive size that lines up with heavy-duty socket use and offers torque ratings ranging between 50 ft.-lbs. and 250 ft.-lbs. It offers +/- 3% accuracy with a dual material comfort grip that improves your handling of the tool while delivering resistance to solvents that may come into contact with the wrench as you operate in challenging workplace conditions. The tool produces an audible clicking sound when the torque setting is reached, giving you direct feedback that you've hit your target. It's built of alloy steel, and the handle twists with a locking ring to easily set your required torque rating ahead of a turning task.
The tool compares directly to a GearWrench option. Importantly, the GearWrench tool features a digital readout that offers added feedback on your torque settings, but it delivers the same 50 to 250 ft.-lb. torque range and ½-inch drive alongside similar accuracy with a +/- 2% CW and 3% CCW between 20% and 100% of the wrenches' range. It also features a flex head, a feature that the Husky model does not include. However, the wrench retails at Home Depot for $290, making it an overly expensive investment that surpasses the requirements of regular users.