13 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools To Buy Instead Of The 18V Versions, Based On User Ratings
Investing in Ryobi gear can be a valuable means of getting the tool coverage you need at a reasonable price. However, it's still important to consider a few key things before buying Ryobi tools. These products aren't the best solution for all users, but they do provide a widespread value that can be an ideal option for plenty of buyers across the spectrum. Some Ryobi batteries can even be used with some non-Ryobi products. On that note, of your main points of consideration when looking into Ryobi tools involves the battery platform.
Ryobi's mainline tool range is the 18V ONE+ system. There's also a ONE+ HP lineup, but those upgraded tools still run on the same batteries. Another choice is Ryobi's "USB Lithium" range. These tools are frequently cheaper, notably smaller, and sometimes even more versatile than full-sized alternatives. The USB Lithium lineup brings great flexibility to a tool user's collection, and the brand's equipment in this corner of the catalog can easily rival or even surpass the performance qualities of an 18V tool in many instances. For users who need compact gear because of spatial limitations at home, these are ideal tools. They're also great choices at the office or as part of a mobile kit. These 13 tools deliver solid performance while occupying an important usage niche.
USB Lithium Shear Shrubber Kit
Conventionally, cutting through any sort of outdoor growth demands extreme power that's coupled with a high degree of precision. Most power tools of this nature are framed in terms of extreme output ranges, and hand tools that provide similar functionality tend to feature sharp blades and durable precision. But there's a middle ground that many tool users can gain significant value from.
Listed on Ryobi's website for $60 and sporting a 4.8 star average review from users, the Ryobi USB Lithium Shear Shrubber Kit is small in its overall build but provides versatile and precise cutting power. The tool offers both a classic hedge trimmer attachment and a forward cutting shear. The blades are sharp and powerful, bridging the gap between the two schools of thought admirably.
When compared to a similar product in a larger 18V package, it's clear where this tool fits. The ONE+ HP 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer Kit is $200 and is great for bulk cutting jobs. However, the full size tool offers a runtime 10 minutes shorter than its smaller compatriot and isn't the right solution for numerous, precision cutting demands.
USB Lithium ⅜-Inch Ratchet Kit
Ryobi's USB Lithium ⅜-Inch Ratchet Kit offers 50 lb-ft of torque when used manually and 10 lb-ft of torque when engaging the motor. These two divergent figures highlight the value that this unique tool brings to the table. Unlike a typical ratchet or impact wrench solution offering electric powered operation, this tool is similarly sized to a standard hand ratchet and so it can be used in both sorts of operation. The 18V ⅜-Inch Ratchet Kit is much larger, precluding its use in this way, and it costs a little more than twice the price. The full-size model provides a maximum torque output of 40 lb-ft, meaning the smaller USB Lithium tool delivers less under electric power, but more when used as a traditional hand ratchet.
The offering features at top speed of 220 RPM and is an ideal solution alongside numerous other Ryobi products geared toward home mechanics. Rather than having to reach for your traditional ratchet handle to finish off a tightening job, this power tool provides double duty to keep you working more efficiently so that you can stay focused on the task at hand without hunting around for additional equipment. The fact that it costs significantly less than its full-sized alternative while providing this functionality is a truly sweet addition. Users agree, giving it a 4.7 star average rating.
USB Lithium Glue Gun Kit
Glue guns are the bread and butter of many makers because the tool allows for easy and precise application of adhesive glue to the exact spot you need it while minimizing contact with surrounding surfaces. Glue guns tend to be an ideal means of sticking workpieces together in a variety of material areas, as well. The Ryobi USB Lithium Glue Gun Kit is the brand's lightest full-sized glue gun and its build is minimal and ergonomic. There are no superfluous components sticking out to make the tool harder to maneuver, and it's listed for just $40.
Users give it a 4.9 star average rating, although it's worth noting that the full-sized 18V alternative also receives a 4.9 star average from buyers. However, it's important to explore the differences in these two tools before making a purchase. The ONE+ variant is $95, and it features a large base that the battery attaches into. This gives it a reliable stand, but adds otherwise unnecessary heft. The result is a more unwieldy tool that's heavier and may result in slightly less precision when applying glue to an area.
USB Lithium High Volume Inflator Kit
Ryobi's USB Lithium High Volume Inflator Kit is among a bevy of great examples in which a smaller tool can perform a more functionally diverse set of tasks than a larger alternative. This tool has received a 4.5 star average rating from users and retails on Ryobi's website for $40. Compared to the brand's full-sized dual function digital inflator and deflator, the tool is more than half the price and provides a smaller overall footprint while still performing the same essential functionality.
The USB Lithium model doesn't add deflation into the mix, but that's a small sacrifice to make when sizing constraints are part of your packing arithmetic. Moreover, this tool can double as a hard surface blower. The result is 2-in-1 functionality that allows you to use it for basic cleanup tasks and to support inflation requirements while on the move. This tool is ideal for blowing up things like pool toys and air mattresses. Its compact size allows for easy use in any setting and is efficient enough to deliver all day inflation coverage on a single charge.
USB Lithium 3-Foot Drain Auger Kit
There are many pieces of Ryobi equipment ideal for tackling emergency situations, but only a few of those are also immensely beneficial to home mechanics or renovators. The USB Lithium 3-Foot Drain Auger Kit falls somewhere between the emergency management scenario and a kind of basic home maintenance environment. A drain auger allows you to clear clogs without having to call in professional help that can be expensive and might not work very well around your schedule. As is the case with many of these USB Lithium tools, this solution is a compact option that lacks the same reach as its 18 volt equivalent. The ONE+ model offers 25 feet of drain snaking capability while this alternative provide a much shorter clearing depth.
Even so, the USB Lithium solution is listed for $60 compared to the larger tool's $90 price tag. It also sports a 5-star average rating and sits in a different kind of usage category even as the two tools are essentially the same product in varying sizes. The average homeowner looking to unclog a drain in their shower or sink doesn't need to be able to extend the auger 25 feet down a pipe. The reality is that this can be an unruly tool to work with when you're simply clearing routine drain buildup.
USB Lithium Verse Compact Speaker Kit
The USB Lithium Verse Compact Speaker Kit is a natural choice over its 18V alternative. This tool features what Ryobi calls "premium sound quality and Verse multi-speaker connectivity." With a 250-foot Bluetooth range your phone or computer can deliver seamless tunes a great distance from the output solution. Both the USB Lithium speaker and the One+Verse Clamp Speaker, a rough equivalent to the tool will cost you $99. However, there's an inherent flaw in selecting an 18 volt speaker system over the smaller battery range if you're considering a Ryobi model for this tool.
Buying equipment that runs on the 18V platform requires you to commit one of your power tool batteries to use the gear. This means that your speaker will be in direct competition for its power supply with things like your impact driver, circular saw, or oscillating multitool. You may not have a substantial volume of spare batteries to go around, meaning it's entirely possible to kill off your entire lineup of power producers by using them in always-on equipment like a sander, fan, or a speaker. The excellent sound quality and this USB Lithium tool's ability to connect seamlessly with over 100 other Verse speakers to produce greater coverage or even a immersive surround sound experience makes it a great option.
USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit
A rotary tool is a system aimed directly at providing precision cutting, polishing, and grinding functionality. There's a delicate balance to be struck here because increased power means more efficient output but it can also translate into less control over minute detail work. The result can be an unacceptable trade off in which getting the precision you demand is simply impossible with a more substantial tool. This comes from the power output of a tool in some instances, but in the case of Ryobi's full-sized rotary station, mobility is what you're losing. The station features expansive capabilities, but it retails at $100 more than its smaller alternative and features a corded tether to the battery connection. This can make it hard to use as you navigate delicate work in your crafting tasks.
On the other hand, the USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit is $60, sports a 4.8 star average rating from users and features a variety of important functional inclusions. A Quick-Change collet that allows you to swap accessories four times faster than alternative solutions. Additionally, the compact size with an integrated battery attachment at the back of the tool makes maneuvering it into the exact position you require a breeze.
USB Lithium Misting Fan Kit
Fans are critically important for those working in hot conditions, and equally valuable for tool users who may be engaged in tasks that involve potential safety hazards. When soldering, for instance, it's important to have a fan on hand so that you can blow away the smoky byproduct of your work rather than breathing it in. Ryobi's USB Lithium Misting Fan Kit is a solid choice for all manner of needs in this area. The tool features a clamping base and a multi-directional head rotation.
The tool provides a temperature feel up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit cooler with the help of a fine missing function. It also offers a high and low speed setting for multiple application requirements. As is the case with plenty of other tools you'll encounter, opting for a full-sized alternative requires you to sacrifice elsewhere. The 18V ONE+ model is much larger and rings up at twice the price. It needs to sit on top of a bucket, somewhat limiting your functional range of use. The USB Lithium model has received high praise from users with a 4.8 star average rating, making it an ideal choice for small scale workshop management and beyond.
USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum
A vacuum is an important tool in any have in any household, office, or workshop setting. A small vacuum tool allows you to easily clean your desk space or tackle messes on the couch or elsewhere. The USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum is a $100 solution that users have given a 4.7 star average rating. In comparison to its larger 18V hand vacuum alternative, the compact unit is far more maneuverable. This results in a tool that's easier to use in a wider range of settings. Ryobi calls it "the industry's most powerful hand vacuum weighing 1.3 pounds or less," and the tool includes a docking station that allows it to charge while sitting at rest.
In comparison, the full-sized unit costs almost twice the price with the addition of its battery equipment, something that comes with the USB Lithium model. It's far bulkier, weighing roughly 3 pounds. This tool can be useful in workshop settings specifically, but for a more versatile cleanup tool that can be used in a range of settings the compact option is the clear frontrunner.
USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit
Cleaning outdoors requires a different set of tools and equipment than most indoor jobs. Windows, cars, and even the nooks and crannies of a home's walls and corners demand a more rough and ready approach. These kinds of cleaning tasks focus on things that are subjected to the elements on a regular basis, and so scrubbing away grime and debris is a different sort of job. The USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit is a cost effective and powerful option that doesn't bring too much heft to the process. Users give it a 4.7 star average rating and when compared to Ryobi's full-sized 18V ONE+ scrubber alternative it's easy to see why the tool is so highly valued.
The power scrubber features an extendable reach between 27 and 47 inches and includes a pivoting head with the 180-degree swiveling range. The tool weighs 2.35 pounds and is IPX7 water resistant, meaning you can submerge it for up to 30 minutes in 3-foot deep water. It comes with four different scrubbing brushes designed to dial in the perfect cleaning power for any task.
USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit
Soldering is a sort of job that requires a delicate touch and skillful precision, and the tools you use can help improve the situation or make it harder to manage. Delicate isn't easy to achieve when you're holding a bulky and unwieldy soldering iron, after all. Ryobi offers a few soldering tools, and its USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit is a particularly excellent example. The tool has received a 4.2 star average rating, exceeding the feedback gained by the full-sized 18V ONE+ model. There's nothing inherently wrong with the mainline soldering iron, and it provides quick heat and a classic build. However, the cord tethering the iron to its battery base makes it a little harder to manage in complex operations.
In contrast, the USB Lithium model heats to its maximum temperature of 900 degrees Fahrenheit in "under two minutes," compared to the full-sized option's 90 seconds. This puts the two units in roughly the same camp here. However, the smaller option features a more precise overall layout. The handle is unencumbered and its ergonomic and precise design language makes the iron great for getting into tight spots and tackling delicate soldering tasks.
USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit
The USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit is a mainstay among Ryobi's small format tools. A 4.7 star average rating from users lends credence to the tool's value and the unit features compatibility with all of Ryobi's hex shank cleaning accessories. It comes with a 2-inch medium bristle brush that's a good solution for cleaning tile, fiberglass, granite, and other hard surfaces.
The battery enclosure is IPX7 rated, allowing you to submerge the whole tool for up to 30 minutes in three feet of water. The size of the tool is really what gives it its value. The 18V ONE+ Power Scrubber that provides a larger footprint in the same mold is notably bulkier, making it harder to manage when cleaning corners, edges, and doing detail work, specifically. It's also rated slightly worse than its smaller companion in this corner of the toolchest. Priced at $60, the USB Lithium model is half the price of its larger competitor, too.
USB Lithium LED Inspection Light Kit
Ryobi's USB Lithium LED Inspection Light Kit is a scaled down illumination tool that's easy to work with in any situation. The tool has received a 4.9 star average rating from users, surpassing the feedback on the 18V ONE+ Stick Light that's something of a larger cousin. Both tools are essentially the same price, listed at just under $40, but the smaller USB Lithium model offers a few advantages. It sports a lower output rating, capped at 500 lumens, but features a "high CRI light output" that provides impeccable color accuracy. This is an important feature when tackling paint matching tasks or other, similar detail work.
The tool's magnetic base allows it to attach to metal surfaces in your workspace, providing hands-free operation with ease. The pivoting head is also capable of 360-degree rotation, offering comprehensive coverage wherever you need it. the 32-hour runtime is another nice feature that rounds out an excellent, compact light source.
Methodology
The USB Lithium range features 41 inclusions, a number that's been steadily growing in recent years; ToolGuyd reported 18 tools in August 2023. The lineup now contains suitable replacements or augmentations for many of Ryobi's 18V mainline tools. These 13 selections have high user ratings and offer one or more key advantages over their 18V equivalents. This is often price, but it also includes niche functionality or even a better overall user experience than the alternative.