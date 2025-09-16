13 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools To Buy Instead Of The 18V Versions, Based On User Ratings

Investing in Ryobi gear can be a valuable means of getting the tool coverage you need at a reasonable price. However, it's still important to consider a few key things before buying Ryobi tools. These products aren't the best solution for all users, but they do provide a widespread value that can be an ideal option for plenty of buyers across the spectrum. Some Ryobi batteries can even be used with some non-Ryobi products. On that note, of your main points of consideration when looking into Ryobi tools involves the battery platform.

Ryobi's mainline tool range is the 18V ONE+ system. There's also a ONE+ HP lineup, but those upgraded tools still run on the same batteries. Another choice is Ryobi's "USB Lithium" range. These tools are frequently cheaper, notably smaller, and sometimes even more versatile than full-sized alternatives. The USB Lithium lineup brings great flexibility to a tool user's collection, and the brand's equipment in this corner of the catalog can easily rival or even surpass the performance qualities of an 18V tool in many instances. For users who need compact gear because of spatial limitations at home, these are ideal tools. They're also great choices at the office or as part of a mobile kit. These 13 tools deliver solid performance while occupying an important usage niche.