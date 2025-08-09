How Exactly Does An Impact Wrench Work?

When it comes to powerful hand tools, few are as loud and intense as the impact wrench. Despite how loud and intense they are, there is a chance you might mistake one for a standard drill if you're not familiar with the differences. After all, they are found in the same places: garages, workshops, and pit lanes, among others.

Impact wrenches are the tools to use when you're looking to loosen or tighten bolts with speed and force. It's a staple for anyone working with heavy-duty fasteners. They just might be one of the tools to add to your collection in 2025. While a regular drill spins continuously, an impact wrench spins, then smashes. It repeats that cycle dozens of times per second. This is what gives it its trademark rattling sound. That sound is actually a series of high-torque impacts being delivered with precision.

It also generates a lot of torque. The average impact wrench can deliver several hundred Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. That's far more than most human wrists can manage without injury. To get a better understanding of how it manages this, let's take a look at just how an impact wrench works.