6 New Makita Tools To Add To Your Collection In 2025
When it comes to handheld tools, you rarely ever need to buy new ones. If you have a hammer and screwdriver, it's likely they will last you for years. Basically, they need to break until you have to go buy a new one. Power tools, on the other hand, are constantly being updated, as technology continues to improve to make these tools run faster and more efficient. So, every year, tool companies release a new slate of power tools for every handy person to add to their tool shed or garage. SlashGear ranked Makita the best power tool brand, and it has announced a good number of new products for 2025.
As of this writing, the company has released a half dozen new tools to its lineup that will appeal to a significant number of those in the market to replenish their tool supply. We are going to run down all six of these products in the hopes that it helps you decide if these new 2025 Makita tools are worth the investment.
40V Max XGT Half-Inch Square Drive Impact Wrench Kits
The most plentiful of the new items that Makita has for 2025 are impact wrenches. There are several different cordless, high torque handheld wrenches that are sure to satisfy whatever bolt or anything else that needs tightening in your life. To start things off, Makita has two different 40V Max XGT 1/2-inch Square Drive Impact Wrench kits to choose from. The first is a kit that comes with a friction ring anvil, which is a good option if you are someone who tends to make quite a few socket changes because they don't use quite as much force. This does mean that they are able to generate quite a bit more torque. For this kit, you can expect 1,620 lb-ft of nut-busting torque and 1,250 lb-ft of fastening torque at peak power with this wrench.
However, Makita also makes a kit for this impact wrench that comes with a detent anvil. This has a spring-loaded mechanism that allows for an increase in socket retention compared to the friction ring anvil. You do need a tremendous amount of torque for this to be a really effective option, and this impact wrench does deliver. With the detent anvil, its peak performance is 1,180 lb-ft of nut-busting torque and 1,000 lb-ft of fastening torque. While that may be lower than the friction ring anvil kit, that is still plenty of torque to make this new Makita impact wrench a great option. So, if you are in need of a half-inch model, you just need to choose which kit is best for you.
40V Max XGT 4-Sp. High-Torque 1-inch Square Drive D-Handle Extended Anvil Impact Wrench
To go along with the 1/2-inch wrench kits, Makita also has a brand new 1-inch square drive impact wrench to join its line of Max XGT power tools. This wrench utilizes the exact same 40V battery that you would use on those other impact wrenches, but this one is considerably larger and delivers a lot more power. At peak performance, it is able to deliver a whopping 2,950 lb-ft of nut-busting torque and 2,320 lb-ft of fastening torque. These are the kinds of forces that allow you to work on the heaviest of equipment like construction vehicles.
Another important detail is that this impact wrench features an extended anvil that makes the entire tool 22.5 inches long in total. This extended anvil will allow you to reach large bolts in harder to access places, but on the whole, it is still a fairly compact tool to handle, even with all the torque it generates. If the half-inch impact wrench kits are a bit too small for your needs, Makita has you covered with this more than capable 1-inch one.
40V Max XGT Belt Sander
While the impact wrenches are the most plentiful of Makita's new power tools for 2025, the line is far more extensive than that. This also includes additional tools that are part of the company's Max XGT system that are all compatible with that 40V battery that also work on the impact wrenches. The first of these other Max XGT tools is Makita's new belt sander. This is a three-inch by 21-inch sander that makes for an excellent handheld option for all of your small or large sanding needs. However, it does not necessarily need to be handlheld, as you have the option to clamp it down as a stationary sander as well.
Depending on the project at hand, Makita's new sander gives you the optionality of speed that ranges from 390 to 1,540 feet per second. The sander also can keep aligned extremely well thanks to its auto belt tracking system. This is important for stationary work but is incredibly helpful to if you are using it as a handheld sander. Another way it is able to make the sanding process easier is the adjustable LED light that lets you see your work clearly if you are working in a darker garage environment. If you are concerned about all of the saw dust, the included dust bag will help you be able to keep things clean. This 2025 Makita belt sander is a very good addition to the Max XGT line.
40V Max XGT Starlock Max Oscillating Multi-Tool
For the other new entry to the Max XGT line of power tools, we have one of the most versatile tools of the bunch. It's so versatile that it is called a multi-tool. To be more specific, this is the brushless, cordless oscillating multi-tool from Makita. Like the other tools mentioned thus far, this uses the same 40V Max XGT battery to power it, making it a seamless fit into an already existing Makita tool collection. This is also a rather powerful handheld tool, as it is capable of a range of anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute. You have the ability to control this with a speed dial on the tool.
Very importantly, this multi-tool must be used with the Starlock series of attachments. This is a separate company from Makita that produces many different accessories for multi-tools. There are three different types of Starlock attachments: standard Starlock, Starlock Plus, and Starlock Max. While some multi-tools can only accommodate one of these, the 2025 Makita multi-tool is compatible with all three, vastly increasing the kinds of accessories you can use for your work, whether that be sanding, cutting, or something else. At just 12 inches long, this oscillating multi-tool is easy to use with just one hand and comes with a built-in LED light to make your work a little easier. If you want to really get a lot out of the Makita Max XGT system, there's little reason to not get this multi-tool.
12-inch Snow Shovel Attachment
The 40V Max XGT is not the only battery system that Makita produces. The company also has its LXT power system that utilizes both 18V and 36V batteries, depending on the product. All of the 2025 Makita products mentioned thus far are exclusive to the MAX XGT system, but the next tool on this list is the rare one that works with both battery systems. That way, you do not need to completely overhaul whatever Makita power system you have already wedded yourself to. That new tool would be the 2025 12-inch snow shovel attachment.
For those in the snowier parts of the world, shoveling your driveway can be an exceptional pain, particularly if all you have is a manual shovel. This shovel attachment gives you power to quickly and efficiently remove any snow that may be impeding your path. With a 12-inch width and 6-inch clearing depth, it can throw the snow up to 30 feet away, leaving it to be somebody else's problem.
For this to work, you need to either get yourself a Max XGT or LXT brushless couple shaft power heads, which you do have to purchase separately from the attachment. Depending on the battery you are using, you are able to clear up to five parking spaces worth of snow on a single charge. For a single driveway, that should be more than enough. Let Makita make your snow shoveling endeavors just a little bit easier than you are used to.
XDefence Tool Management XGT Communication Adapter
The final entry on this list is a bit of an odd one and may not sound like it would be for everyone upon first hearing of it. Makita has devised something called the XDefence Tool Management XGT Communication Adapter. This is a device that you can attach to a Max XGT tool, battery, or both, and you are able to program them to work exclusively together. While part of the joy of the Max XGT system from Makita is that you are able to use the same battery on a variety of different tools, that can cause some issues you might not have thought of, like it being overused. So, if you use this adapter to connect one battery with your snow shovel and your impact wrench, it will not work if you attach it to your belt sander.
In certain cases, a person may just want to protect their tools from being stolen. After all, tools and batteries can be very expensive. This is particularly pertinent to those who run some kind of professional workshop where many people can easily come in contact with your tools. If you have paired one of these adapters with a tool, the person who steals it won't be able to use it with their own battery, hopefully reducing tool theft. This XDefence adapter may not be for everyone, but if you use a lot of tools and have a workshop that is fairly open to the public, having these on your tools and batteries can be a big benefit.