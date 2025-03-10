6 New Makita Tools To Add To Your Collection In 2025

The most plentiful of the new items that Makita has for 2025 are impact wrenches. There are several different cordless, high torque handheld wrenches that are sure to satisfy whatever bolt or anything else that needs tightening in your life. To start things off, Makita has two different 40V Max XGT 1/2-inch Square Drive Impact Wrench kits to choose from. The first is a kit that comes with a friction ring anvil, which is a good option if you are someone who tends to make quite a few socket changes because they don't use quite as much force. This does mean that they are able to generate quite a bit more torque. For this kit, you can expect 1,620 lb-ft of nut-busting torque and 1,250 lb-ft of fastening torque at peak power with this wrench.

Advertisement

However, Makita also makes a kit for this impact wrench that comes with a detent anvil. This has a spring-loaded mechanism that allows for an increase in socket retention compared to the friction ring anvil. You do need a tremendous amount of torque for this to be a really effective option, and this impact wrench does deliver. With the detent anvil, its peak performance is 1,180 lb-ft of nut-busting torque and 1,000 lb-ft of fastening torque. While that may be lower than the friction ring anvil kit, that is still plenty of torque to make this new Makita impact wrench a great option. So, if you are in need of a half-inch model, you just need to choose which kit is best for you.