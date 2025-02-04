5 Non-Ryobi Products That Work With Ryobi Batteries
Of the many interconnected battery ecosystems out there, Ryobi boasts some of the most efficient and diverse on the market. From the USB lithium batteries made for smaller handheld tools and accessories to the ever-trusty 18V ONE+ line for products like drills, vacuums, blowers, and other tools to its massive 80V batteries for its highest-powered products, you'll find that the brand has enough battery options to satisfy the needs of every level of tool user.
But those looking to expand their tool selection beyond the lime green brand may find themselves at a disadvantage. Other major brands such as DeWalt and Makita have their own battery ecosystems made to specifically work with their products. As a result, it's practically impossible to pair another brand's tools with your Ryobi battery without the aid of an adapter, which may come with connectivity issues and further complicate your device's warranty.
But that doesn't mean all hope is lost. A number of third-party tools and products are available that are specially designed to work with Ryobi batteries. Even if not quite at the same level of diversity or quality as Ryobi's official lineup, these items commonly come at a far lower price while having their capabilities boosted once connected with a Ryobi battery. We've gathered five worthwhile tools you can use alongside your Ryobi batteries, all of which have been chosen based on their functionality, price, and customer reviews. More of this article's methodology process is discussed at the end.
Surebonder Cordless High-Temperature Mini Hot Glue Gun
The same manufacturing that makes Ryobi products a staple in workshops and construction sites also makes them viable tools for artists and craftspeople. The brand's lineup of powerful hot glue guns are certainly top-notch, but they're not the only ones that can be powered by a Ryobi battery. The Surebonder Cordless High-Temperature Mini Hot Glue Gun offers a simple yet effective way to bond your surfaces, making it ideal for smaller-scaled and delicate projects.
The glue gun comes with a sturdy battery-operated heating stand that, as its name implies, is what heats up the tool before it's ready to be used. The stand comes with additional features such as an extended pad that catches drops of glue as your tool is charging. It also comes with a five-foot long spiral glue roll that lets you go through glue at a steady pace and avoid the irritation that comes from having to constantly reload your glue gun. The device possesses 20 watts of power and can remain heated up for two minutes.
While not a good choice if you need a more heavy-duty glue gun, this nevertheless performs well when used on appropriately sized jobs, as can be attested by the nearly 50 buyers who rated this 4.1 stars on average on Amazon. You can currently buy the tool itself without a battery or charger for $29.99 on the site.
Choerinton Cordless Rechargeable LED Jobsite Work Light
While flashlights are seen as a necessary emergency tool for a variety of situations, a work light can prove to be even more useful given its enhanced durability and ways you can position them. The Choerinton Cordless Rechargeable LED Jobsite Work Light is no exception to this, and comes with some surprisingly versatile capabilities for such an economical and compact product.
Once plugged up to a Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery, this light can be switched between three different brightness settings. Depending on the model you get, it can reach up to 3,330 lumens. This allows you to best adapt the light's strength to your specific situation, whether your power is out at home, you're inspecting your car engine, or you need to see in the dark while camping. Further aiding your level of control is the work light's adjustable head that can be angled up to 90 degrees. It even possesses a pair of ports –- one USB-A and another USB-C -– to aid in charging mobile phones, tablets, and other devices while you're working.
A 2,000 lumen model currently costs $39.99 on Amazon while the 3,300 lumen version goes for $49.99. As a whole, buyers have largely been pleased with the light's brightness, lightweight build, and ease of use, giving it a 4.3-star rating average.
Taingwei Cordless Fan
It's sort of amazing that fans haven't been cordless for longer. Nevertheless, there's no shortage of solid battery-operated fan varieties out there to choose from that can help keep you cool, no matter where you're working. If you already have a Ryobi 18 to 20-volt battery in your possession but don't have a Ryobi fan, then the Taingwei Cordless Fan is a good pick for those seeking an economical yet functional alternative.
This fan allows plenty of control to best suit your needs. It comes with three airflow settings that can be altered through the provided remote controller, as can the brightness levels for the fan's built-in 9-watt LED lamp. You can also time the fan to run for one, two, or four hours, with it exerting varying levels of power with each setting. Weighing just under two pounds and 11-inches in height, this fan is made to be convenient and lightweight in its design, aided by its 110-degree swivel head and a silent 30 decibel noise level.
Amazon customers have found this handy tool useful in various settings, from work desks to poolsides to even weddings. It currently sports a 4.3-rating on the site and costs either $45.99 or $49.99 depending on if you go with the cordless or clip-on variety respectively.
Choerinton Cordless Soldering Iron Kit
If you regularly work with joining minuscule materials, you've more than likely used a solder iron at some point. These handy tools produce the heat necessary to melt a special metal alloy known as solder that can then be used to join different materials. A common tool with DIYers, jewelry makers, and electronic enthusiasts among many others, there's an exciting world of creative possibilities that comes with learning this craft.
The Choerinton Cordless Soldering Iron Kit makes a good tool for users who want to try getting into this practice. The kit comes with a soldering gun, a set of soldering iron tubes and tips, and a spool of solder wire. Once paired with an 18V Ryobi battery, you can insert some solder wire through the back and push the lever to have it come out. The alloy that it produces can exceed 800 degrees Fahrenheit, making it more than strong enough to tackle a wide range of tasks. You can easily increase its operating temperature by pressing its heat adjust buttons and reading its smart digital display.
It currently sports a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average on Amazon, with buyers liking its durability and the speed in which it heats up. However, while it's largely considered easy to handle, some have commented that it gets significantly heavier once a battery is added. The Ryobi-compatible tool goes for $39.99. There's also a Makita-compatible option for $29.99.
DTEZTECH HVLP Spray Paint Gun
Trying to paint a large surface can be an intimidating prospect, mostly due to the amount of time it could take. However, with the right tools, you can greatly cut down on the hassle. Standing for High-Volume Low Pressure, HVLP spray paint guns are an evolved version of the traditional paint sprayers. As their names imply, they require a strong amount of air volume and produce paint at a lower pressure, making them easier to control while wasting less material.
The DTEZTECH HVLP Spray Paint Gun comes thoroughly equipped to tackle household furniture and appliances. The sprayer can produce upwards of 1660 millimeters of paint per minute and comes with four differently sized nozzles ranging from one to three millimeters in size that are made from copper to aid in the durability and longevity of the tool. Along with the gun and interchangeable nozzles, you also get a variety of accessories such as a cleaning brush, cleaning needle, gloves, filters, and a viscosity cup.
On Amazon, it currently costs $69.99. It has a 4 out of 5-star rating average from over 400 buyers, with many praising its ease of assembly and convenience, although it seems to be better suited for smaller-scaled applications.
Why we chose these tools
Putting this list together came with its fair share of challenges. As stated previously, Ryobi and other major brands want to do everything possible to get you to buy their products, so trying to find a diverse array of tools that are compatible with Ryobi batteries was a difficult endeavor. Nevertheless, we did our best to make sure that our picks went beyond fitting the base criteria and could prove to be worthwhile products on their own.
First and foremost, we looked at the functionality of each item. On top of making sure that each tool possessed a primary function that was prominent and easy to grasp, it was a plus that each item came with some added level of convenience and versatility that added to their value, such as being remote controlled or possessing charging ports for your electronics. From there, we could better judge the price. A likely reason as to why you may want to buy one of these third-party tools over an official Ryobi product would be to save money, so we made sure that each pick came at a fair cost that was widely affordable while not being overly cheap. Finally, we sought the opinions of Amazon buyers. This was perhaps the most important step as, while these tools don't have as many ratings as more major brands, getting as many thoughts as possible allowed us to more wholly judge each tool's overall value.