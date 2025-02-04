5 Non-Ryobi Products That Work With Ryobi Batteries

Of the many interconnected battery ecosystems out there, Ryobi boasts some of the most efficient and diverse on the market. From the USB lithium batteries made for smaller handheld tools and accessories to the ever-trusty 18V ONE+ line for products like drills, vacuums, blowers, and other tools to its massive 80V batteries for its highest-powered products, you'll find that the brand has enough battery options to satisfy the needs of every level of tool user.

But those looking to expand their tool selection beyond the lime green brand may find themselves at a disadvantage. Other major brands such as DeWalt and Makita have their own battery ecosystems made to specifically work with their products. As a result, it's practically impossible to pair another brand's tools with your Ryobi battery without the aid of an adapter, which may come with connectivity issues and further complicate your device's warranty.

But that doesn't mean all hope is lost. A number of third-party tools and products are available that are specially designed to work with Ryobi batteries. Even if not quite at the same level of diversity or quality as Ryobi's official lineup, these items commonly come at a far lower price while having their capabilities boosted once connected with a Ryobi battery. We've gathered five worthwhile tools you can use alongside your Ryobi batteries, all of which have been chosen based on their functionality, price, and customer reviews. More of this article's methodology process is discussed at the end.

