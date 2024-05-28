Can Ryobi Batteries Be Used With Other Brand Tools? Compatibility Explained

The realm of handheld power tools has been firmly in the court of battery power for over a decade now. After all, why constrain yourself to a power outlet or air compressor when you can get reliable levels of power in your tools by just snapping on a battery pack? All major hardware brands utilize one or more types of battery pack in their tool offerings, including Ryobi, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more.

While battery packs are convenient, they do bring with them a particular annoyance: every hardware brand wants to have a battery ecosystem to call its own, which means you need specific battery packs to use with each brand of tool you own. This can be frustrating if you make extensive use of a particular hardware brand, but also have several tools created by another brand.

Let's say, for example, that you primarily use Ryobi tools but needed to bust out a DeWalt implement on occasion. If all your DeWalt battery packs are drained, would you be able to snap on a Ryobi battery pack instead? The answer to that is no, you wouldn't. But why is that the case?