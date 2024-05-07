Are Ryobi 40V And 40V HP Batteries Interchangeable? Compatibility Explained

Cordless tools have grown increasingly popular over the years as rechargeable lithium-ion battery technology has improved. These batteries can be a bit on the expensive side, but one of the major benefits of going the cordless route is that you can usually use them across all cordless tools of the same brand, so long as they require the same voltage. This is one reason why many craftspeople choose to pick a single brand and stick with it.

Many people consider Ryobi one of the best power tool brands on the market. The Home Depot-affiliated brand is more affordable than most of its name-brand competitors and, while there might be some companies that make more powerful tools, Ryobi is famous for its price-to-performance ratio. Its One + battery system is also considered one of the most trusted lithium-ion systems for power tools on the market.

There are several different kinds of One+ batteries, however. The 18V series is primarily used on tools that require less power, such as drills and handheld power saws, while the larger, more energy-hungry tools operate on Ryobi's 40V batteries. There are, however, two different types of 40V batteries: the regular 40V and the 40V HP. Those looking to invest in this system will probably want to know the difference between those batteries and whether they are interchangeable.