5 Important Things To Consider Before Buying Ryobi Tools
Power tool users have a lot of options to choose from when they're looking to make a new purchase. Milwaukee's M18 lineup is augmented by its M18 Fuel offerings, and Makita delivers both LXT and CXT badged tools, among others. And it's not just about picking the right line — knowing about the brand overall is important, too. Ryobi is a quality power tool manufacturer that delivers a comprehensive range of hand tools and accessories to go along with its power performers. There's a lot to love about what it has to offer, and the brand's history showcases a company with innovation and adaptability at its heart, but it won't necessarily be the right tool option for everyone.
There are a few important questions to ask yourself before investing in any tool manufacturer's equipment. Firstly, if you're buying a new power tool, compatibility with the batteries you already own is likely top of mind. After all, buying bare tools is obviously cheaper than opening your wallet to purchase chargers and batteries, and it's only possible if you already have the complimentary equipment. As a result, many users focus their power tool purchases on a single brand, meaning a decision to buy a new Ryobi drill today can lead into an inherent loyalty to the brand's offerings down the road. Beyond the powered market, though, these five key considerations can help steer you toward the best decision for you when considering Ryobi gear.
The Ryobi brand is noted for cost-effective value
Perhaps the first thing to note about Ryobi is that it doesn't build top-of-the-line equipment. Instead, Ryobi focuses on cost effective gear that gets the job done well with few frills and gimmicks. Its tools are often more than capable of handling just about any job you may face, but they typically feature fewer quality of life upgrades compared to premium brands, and sometimes even lack in terms of total power output. This isn't to say that Ryobi is a bad tool brand by any means, but if you're looking for the absolute best around, this probably isn't it.
On the flip side, because the brand isn't known as one professionals flock to or as an otherwise premium option, buyers will frequently find excellent deals on Ryobi products across its entire catalog. The brand is a solid choice that doesn't come with a premium price tag, and that often makes it ideal for DIY users and others who need equipment to help manage repairs and maintenance work without having to save up significantly or break out the credit card to get new gear.
Ryobi equipment is absolutely worth exploring, no matter what kind of user you might be. However, understanding that you aren't going to get the peak levels of tool performance out of a Ryobi screwdriver or jigsaw is critical.
Ryobi's Link Storage System is modular and customizable
Many brands offer modular and customizable storage solutions, but the Ryobi Link Storage System is a veritable masterclass in personalization and adaptability. It includes numerous products that are objectively cool, to make things even more enticing. The platform covers the typical stacking toolbox-types but it extends to include Link wall mounted organizational options, too. The kit is a great starting place for anyone considering venturing into Ryobi's Link products. It comes with multiple mounting brackets and a variety of accessory hanging gear that "links" into the modular cleat system.
Ryobi also makes a Speed Bench that features a Link bracket connected to the side, a new addition for 2025 in the Ryobi catalog. This tool is ideal for users who frequently find themselves working on the move. The ability to cart materials around and then pop out the unit to reveal its benchtop to support cutting or fastening needs is a game changer for plenty of users. The Link system is versatile and offers a highly competent storage option that users of all tool brands can genuinely get behind. Even if you're an avid user of a competitor brand, opting for Ryobi's storage gear is likely a great choice that delivers excellent functional range while keeping the total price tag at a reasonable level.
Ryobi offers multiple battery platforms
Different battery platforms have become a consistent theme among major tool producers. Ryobi provides four separate systems within its power tool offerings. The smallest of its equipment runs on lithium-ion batteries (branded "USB Lithium"). These small, gum packet-shaped power packs can be charged via USB-C cable, making them incredibly portable and quick to juice up, so you can get back on track with whatever task you might be tackling. A great many crafting tools and other smaller maintenance equipment like Ryobi's handheld powered screwdrivers and power cutters are run on the lithium-ion system.
However, Ryobi's primary toolbox fillers sit within its 18V ONE+ system. These tools run the gamut of functionality and are the most common power tools that buyers will be looking for when expanding their toolbox. Beyond the main thrust of power tools, Ryobi buyers will have 40V and 80V systems to peruse. The 80V products include Ryobi's Hyper Charger, a mounted wall tool that rapidly recharges the brand's 80V batteries, and a smattering of lawnmowers and a 1,000W Power Source tool. The 40V collection includes a few lawnmowers, as well as Ryobi's chainsaws, snowblowers, and other outdoor power equipment.
Ryobi makes emergency preparedness equipment and more
Many toolmakers make things like work lights and tire inflators, and plenty offer the kinds of equipment you might keep in a mobile kit in your trunk or packed in an emergency bag during hurricane season or after a flood warning has been issued in your area. Ryobi is among the preeminent brands in this regard. The brand offers a fairly robust range of emergency preparedness gear (as well as outdoor recreation equipment like fans and heaters that can serve in multiple roles). Ahead of inclement weather, Ryobi's HP Brushless Kinetic Log Splitter can be an invaluable powered solution that runs on its 40V system to quickly and effortlessly chop firewood. This can be instrumental in keeping your home warm if there's a threat of power outages in your area in the dead of winter.
Naturally, Ryobi provides a tire inflator and other emergency equipment that can save the day when things go wrong during an exodus from your community or simply while away on vacation. Tire inflators and generators are key pieces of equipment to bring with you while camping or going on an off-road adventure, for instance. These and many other tools that fall firmly within the purview of emergency management equipment are offered by Ryobi, adding a crucial feather to the brand's cap.
Ryobi is a viable option for most projects
Among some of the most important characteristics of the Ryobi brand, the scope of its coverage stands as a major outlier. There are over 300 power tools available among just its 18V ONE+ offerings. Most people can name highlights like the circular saws, impact drivers, and hammer drills, but when you get past that top layer, you'll find many pieces to function as niche solutions. In many cases, getting the right tool for tackling a specific job can make the difference between fumbling through it or handling it like a pro. Because Ryobi offers such a huge depth of options, with the lime green equipment in your garage you're more likely to be able to find the exact solution you require for any job that might come across your to do list. Returning briefly to the battery platform conversation, if you're already a Ryobi tool user you also won't need to invest in power supply accessories in order to start using a specialized tool.
Ryobi is a viable option across just about any kind of use case you might encounter. Whether you're in the market for outdoor power tools like chainsaws and lawn mowers or crafting equipment like the 18V ONE+ Rotary Tool Station Kit and leatherworking equipment, the brand likely offers something you'll find useful. Because of this, investing in Ryobi gear is often a valuable decision that will keep your options wide open long into the future.