What's The Difference Between Milwaukee's M18 & M18 Fuel Tool Lines?

Milwaukee is known for manufacturing and selling high-quality tools that are powerful enough for professionals but affordable enough for DIYers who just want to use the best gear available. The brand's M18 Fuel line takes the power and utility of its equipment to another level. However, it's not clear to a lot of people what exactly makes the M18 Fuel system different from Milwaukee's vanilla M18 line, especially since the batteries for both are interchangeable and the tools in each, such as impact drivers, can look extremely similar on the outside. Unless you know everything about Milwaukee's M18 system, the distinction between the two can be downright confusing.

For starters, the M18 Fuel line is not a completely different system from the M18 line — unlike the M12 tool line, for example, which is totally separate from both. Rather, the M18 Fuel line is part of the overall M18 system, which includes over 250 different cordless tools that are powered by interchangeable 18-volt batteries. The designation is for products that are the best of the best within the line, and part of the reason M18 Fuel tools are superior is because they all are powered by brushless motors.

Many power tool motors — especially older ones — contain carbon brushes, which are crucial components that conduct electricity between the stationary and rotating parts of a motor. One drawback to brushed motors is that the carbon brushes eventually wear out and the tool it powers becomes less efficient as it ages. The brushless motors of Milwaukee's M18 Fuel tools use sophisticated electronics instead of brushes, so they last a lot longer. They also allow for more powerful tools and can have longer runtimes on a battery. Because of this, brushless tools greatly outperform brushed ones and can be used for more demanding applications.