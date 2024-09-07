6 Of Milwaukee's Best Rated M18 Tools
The inventory of various Milwaukee power tools and equipment is wide-ranging, encompassing everything from woodworking devices to landscaping gear to mechanic's tools, as well as various other useful hardware. Its cordless options are divided into three main product lines — Milwaukee's M18 range of 18V tools sits between the smaller and more portable M12 line and heavier-duty MX Fuel equipment. Milwaukee calls its 18-volt lineup "performance driven" and "trade focused," offering tools that will feel right at home in your garage whether you're a professional or a DIY enthusiast.
The cordless tools are compatible with several different-sized 18V batteries of differing capacities. These batteries can be powered by the same chargers and swapped out and used in other M18 tools, saving you money and room on clutter. The M18 line includes M18 Fuel tools that employ advanced circuitry for additional speed control, thermal protection, and auto stop features.
The M18 roster is constantly expanding and includes cordless drills, saws, electrical equipment, jobsite lights and radios, and much, much more. Generally, these M18 tools are top notch and will serve you well. Here are six of Milwaukee's best-rated M18 tools, based on reviews of Home Depot customers who've purchased and used the products. More information on why these tools were recommended can be found at the end of this list.
M18 Fuel Compact Router
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Compact Router may be small, but it's powerful enough to cut through hardwood and can make a fine replacement for a corded router. It utilizes a variable-speed dial and can generate between 10,000-31,000 rpm — with an M18 extended-capacity 5 aH battery, it can cut up to 250 feet of 3/8-inch red oak roundovers on a single charge. It weighs less than three pounds and has a sturdy 4-inch sub-base plate for a stable application. The base plate can be a little tricky to lock into place, but other than that it's a fairly simple tool to use.
The router can use offset base attachments and accepts quarter-inch shank router bits. An integrated macro adjust button allows for fast macro-adjustments and 1.5 inches of adjustable range. Also included are a straight edge guide and dust extraction attachment. The tool has an overall user score of 4.8 out of five based on over 4,740 reviews from Home Depot customers, with 94% of customers recommending the product. You can purchase Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Compact Router for $199. While that isn't an exorbitant price, you can also save money on a pre-owned model — the router is one of many tools the company refurbishes and sells via certain authorized outlets. A reconditioned compact router is just one of many Milwaukee tools that can keep your next DIY project cheap.
M18 Fuel 1/2-inch Mid-Torque Impact Wrench
With an overall user score of 4.9 out of five from over 1,700 reviews by Home Depot customers, Milwaukee's M18 Fuel1/2-inch Mid-Torque Impact Wrench is one of the best-rated M18 tools offered by Milwaukee. On top of that, 97% of customers recommend the product, which isn't much of a surprise when you consider that Milwaukee is the best major cordless impact wrench brand on the market.
The impact wrench comes with a friction ring and produces a whopping 650 ft-lbs of torque, despite weighing just over five pounds. Don't worry if you don't need that much power — with the tool's four-mode drive control, you can select a power range that best suits the task at hand: 0-1,250 rpm, 0-1,950 rpm, 0-2,57 or 0-2,575. It also includes a bolt-removal mode that slows the wrench down once the bolt is loosened, as well as auto shut-off to prevent over tightening. The device can reach narrower spaces with its six-inch length and includes three integrated LEDs to illuminate your workspace with less shadows.
If this exceptional tool does have a downside, it's that it's not equipped with Milwaukee's convenient One-Key technology, which connects many of its tools to the internet of things and adds useful tracking, connectivity, and other smart features. Even without One-Key, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1/2-inch Mid-Torque Impact Wrench can make a great addition to your garage and is available from Home Depot for $249.
M18 Fuel 24-inch Hedge Trimmer
Milwaukee's 18V range doesn't just include high-quality tools for inside the home, but also Milwaukee equipment that can help maintain your yard, such as the M18 Fuel 24-inch Hedge Trimmer. Having a cordless trimmer offers much more versatility for your landscaping needs and this one is still powerful enough to deliver 3,400 strokes per minute and quickly cut 3/4-inch branches in a single pass. The tool utilizes a slider-crank mechanism and is built with an all-metal gear case that gives it enhanced durability and an extended life span, so you won't need to replace it anytime soon. An integrated blade tip guard also helps protect from damage. The top handle is also ergonomically placed for maximum control and comfort.
The trimmer is on the bigger side for an M18 product and to practically use it, you'll need a pricier, higher-capacity M18 battery, such as a XC8.0 Ah unit, which can last up to two hours per charge. You may also find it a bit heavy, especially with the bigger battery attached — it weighs 8.6 lbs on its own. However, this hasn't stopped it from being one of the best-rated M18 tools on Home Depot's website. Over 2,600 customers have rated it 4.9 out of five, with 97% of customers recommending the device. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 24-inch Hedge Trimmer has a list price of $199, but is currently available for $129.
M18 Cordless Tire Inflator
You can find plenty of M18 products that are very useful for maintaining and fixing up your car. One of Milwaukee's must-have power tools for mechanics is the M18 Cordless Tire Inflator, which can fill up or top off the tires of passenger cars, motorcycles, and light trucks, as well as other medium-duty tires you might find on trailers or lawnmowers. The inflator is rated to deliver a max of 150 psi and can top off a 33-inch light truck tire in less than a minute.
Plus, you can select the PSI and the device will automatically shut off at your desired target to prevent overinflation. A digital display makes it easy to control — an auto pressure check feature will ensure that the PSI target is hit. You can even conveniently save up to four PSI settings that you frequently use in the inflator's computer memory.
One slightly annoying drawback, however, is the inflator's tendency to leak a little air when it's removed, as noted in the (overall positive) hands-on review from Pro Tool Reviews. You may find that all the benefits of owning the inflator still makes it worth your investment — Pro Tool Reviews also confirmed that the product lives up to Milwaukee's claim that it's the fastest 18-volt inflator available. On top of that, 94% of Home Depot customers who've used the tool recommend it. Over 2,100 of these customers have rated it an average score of 4.8 out of five. You can purchase the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator from Home Depot for $179. It comes with an inflation needle, nozzle, Presta chuck, and an all-brass Schrader chuck — the attachments and 36-inch hose can all be kept on board the inflator.
M18 Fuel Sawzall Recip Saw
Reciprocating Saws are also colloquially known as sawzalls, but that's because Milwaukee pioneered the trademark Sawzall recip saw — it's no wonder Milwaukee tops the list of the best major brands for cordless reciprocating saws. The M18 Fuel Sawzall Recip Saw (product code 2821-20) is a powerful cordless model that can generate up to 3,000 spm and provides a 1.25-inch stroke length for lightning fast cutting and material displacement. The recip saw is just over 17 inches long and weighs under seven pounds, so you'll be able to comfortably use it for extended periods with less hand and arm fatigue. It utilizes a trigger mechanism and ergonomic grip, as well as an integrated hang hook for easy access and storage.
The tool is equipped with anti-corrosion materials and Milwaukee's proprietary wear-resistant lever action Quik-Lok blade clamp allows for quick and easy blade changes while also extending the life of the tool, along with its metal-reinforced battery rails and adjustable shoe. An integrated LED lamp also conveniently makes it easier to see exactly where you're cutting. Based on over 1,100 reviews from Home Depot customers, the tool has a near-perfect 4.9 out of five score, with 98% of customers recommending it. Unfortunately, this saw doesn't include Milwaukee's One-Key connectivity technology — you'll need to purchase the pricier 2822-20 model for that. If you're okay with not having a smart tool, you can save $60 by buying the M18 Fuel Sawzall Recip Saw for $199.
M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool
One of the most useful Milwaukee cordless tools for building your on-the-go kit is the M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool, which can also be employed for a wide range of applications. That's likely part of the reason it's one of the best-rated M18 tools manufactured by the brand. Over 1,470 Home Depot customers have scored it an overall rating of 4.8 out of five, with 95% of customers recommending the product. The ability to swap out different accessories is also why the multi-tool can conveniently do so much.
However, after hands-on testing the device, Pro Tool Reviews did note that tool-free blade changes take longer with this product than they do with other similar tools. Despite this drawback, Pro Tool Reviews still gave Milwaukee's multi-tool an excellent 9.6 out of 10 score in its very positive review. With an M18 battery powering its brushless motor, it can deliver between 10,000 and 20,000 opm and sports a 4.2-degree oscillation angle. This makes it a very fast and powerful cutter that can slice through tough materials like copper, PVC, vinyl, oak, nail-embedded wood, and grout.
The tool includes dampening technology for exceptionally low vibration, making it easier and more comfortable to control. It includes a variable-speed dial so that you can use the appropriate oscillation for the job, as well as an auto-load feature that slowly ramps up to the speed rather than jump straight to it. Plus, the device is equipped with a 180-degree LED light to help illuminate low-light work areas. You can purchase Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool from Home Depot for $229.
How these Milwaukee M18 tools were selected for this list
If you don't have the luxury of trying out a tool for yourself before committing to and spending your hard-earned money on one, one metric is checking the reviews of customers who've used it. User reviews for most M18 tools are available on Milwaukee's website, as well as on the websites of various retailers that sell the brand's equipment like Home Depot. The items recommended on this list of Milwaukee's best-rated M18 tools all have a 4.8 or higher average user score on Home Depot's website based on at least 1,100 (if not thousands more) customer reviews. Additionally, no less than 94% of Home Depot customers who've used each product have recommended it.
The reviews from Home Depot's website were primarily sourced for this list over those from other retailers precisely because the hardware chain has a particularly large base of customers who are tool enthusiasts. In addition to customer reviews, the hands-on testing by experts writing for reputable publications, such as Pro Tool Reviews and Tool Box Buzz, were also sourced when evaluating the pros and cons of each Milwaukee M18 tool for this list.