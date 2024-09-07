6 Of Milwaukee's Best Rated M18 Tools

The inventory of various Milwaukee power tools and equipment is wide-ranging, encompassing everything from woodworking devices to landscaping gear to mechanic's tools, as well as various other useful hardware. Its cordless options are divided into three main product lines — Milwaukee's M18 range of 18V tools sits between the smaller and more portable M12 line and heavier-duty MX Fuel equipment. Milwaukee calls its 18-volt lineup "performance driven" and "trade focused," offering tools that will feel right at home in your garage whether you're a professional or a DIY enthusiast.

The cordless tools are compatible with several different-sized 18V batteries of differing capacities. These batteries can be powered by the same chargers and swapped out and used in other M18 tools, saving you money and room on clutter. The M18 line includes M18 Fuel tools that employ advanced circuitry for additional speed control, thermal protection, and auto stop features.

The M18 roster is constantly expanding and includes cordless drills, saws, electrical equipment, jobsite lights and radios, and much, much more. Generally, these M18 tools are top notch and will serve you well. Here are six of Milwaukee's best-rated M18 tools, based on reviews of Home Depot customers who've purchased and used the products. More information on why these tools were recommended can be found at the end of this list.

