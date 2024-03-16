6 Milwaukee Chainsaws And Accessories To Check Out In 2024
Milwaukee's affordable and reliable M18 FUEL Chainsaw lineup uses 18-volt REDLITHIUM High Output battery packs. Milwaukee offers chainsaw kits that include one or two M18 battery packs. If you already have other Milwaukee M18 FUEL battery power tools, you can buy the chainsaw as a tool-only option.
Milwaukee says their chainsaws possess the "power to cut hardwoods," such as Hickory and Oak, and make "up to 225 cuts" through a four-inch square Cedar post on a single battery charge. With nearly instantaneous power, the M18 FUEL Chainsaws reach full throttle power in less than one second, delivering "cuts faster than gas."
Battery-powered chainsaws hold some advantages over two-cycle gasoline saws. Of course, battery-powered saw motors operate noise-free, although rotating gears and saw chains create some noise. There's also the benefit of zero exhaust emissions or gasoline fumes. Battery power eliminates the need to buy two-stroke oil and gasoline. Instead, bring extra batteries or recharge from any standard electrical outlet.
M18 FUEL Quik-Lok 10-inch Pole Saw Attachment
For those who already own an edger or trimmer with the Quik-Lok powerhead in the M18 FUEL family, the 10-inch pole saw attachment is an excellent option for light-duty chainsaw needs. With a cutting speed of 4,600 RPM, an integrated branch hook for increased leverage, and a padded grip for extra comfort and control, this chainsaw attachment easily cuts through most tree branches in a few seconds.
The 10-inch pole saw attachment weighs 4.2 pounds, extends 50.25 inches from the Quik-Lok powerhead, and features a 10-inch guide bar with an automatic oiler to lubricate the saw chain for extended work life. It uses a readily available 0.375-inch pitch saw chain with 0.043-inch thick guide lugs. In addition, the translucent guide bar oil reservoir and easily accessible chain tensioner simplify the most common maintenance tasks.
Customer satisfaction is high, with a rating of 4.3 stars. Approximately 71 percent of reviewers rated it five stars, while 8.7 percent were dissatisfied, giving the tool one star. Milwaukee covers its Quik-Lok 10-inch Pole Saw Attachment with a three-year warranty.
M18 FUEL Telescoping Pole Saw
Milwaukee's M18 FUEL Telescoping Pole Saw is available in two variations. The first is a kit with one M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT HD12.0 Battery Pack with Rapid Charger. You can also purchase it without the battery and charger as a tool-only option.
Milwaukee says the M18 FUEL Telescoping Pole Saw's "POWERSTATE Brushless Motor" delivers 2.35 peak horsepower, up to 35 percent more than the gas-powered competition. With its class-leading 25 meters-per-second saw chain speed, nearly instant acceleration, and lightweight construction, this telescoping pole saw reduces the strain of sawing branches overhead.
Other features include its adjustable length from nine to 13 feet, metal branch hook, trigger lockout, a combination screwdriver and wrench (sometimes called a scrench) with onboard storage, and an automatic saw chain oiler. The telescoping pole saw weighs under 20 pounds. With a 4.2-star rating, half of the reviewers gave the saw five stars, and there are no one-star ratings.
M18 FUEL Hatchet 8-inch Pruning Saw
For small jobs, consider the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Hatchet 8-inch Pruning Saw. While you'll have to purchase an M18 battery separately, the compact Pruning Saw weighs under five pounds but provides premium features in full-size chainsaws.
The Hatchet features a brushless motor with power equalling that of some 25-cc gas-powered chainsaws. Its ergonomic grip, variable speed trigger, and 19.8-inch overall length make it easy to maneuver into tight spots. It has a locking sheath and lanyard attachment points to keep the saw handy and you safe when climbing or walking through the brush. Additional premium features include an automatic oiler with visible oil level, chain tension adjustment, and metal bucking spikes.
With 242 total reviews on Milwaukee's website, the M18 FUEL Hatchet 8-inch Pruning Saw has a 4.9-star rating. Ninety-four percent of reviewers rated it five stars, with no one-star reviews. The lowest ratings are three stars, accounting for 1.6 percent of the total.
M18 FUEL Top Handle Chainsaw
The M18 FUEL Top Handle Chainsaw lets you choose between 12- and 14-inch guide bar models and tool-only, single, or dual battery kits. Milwaukee claims these chainsaws cut faster than some chainsaws with 35-cc gas engines without worrying about bad gas, clogged carburetors, or broken pull-start ropes. Like any full-function chainsaw, the Milwaukee Top Handle saw features a manual saw chain tensioner, automatic guide bar oiler, metal bucking spikes, and handy scrench storage. It also has integrated lanyard loops and a locking scabbard for climbing safely.
The variable speed trigger, ergonomic top handle design, and lightweight reduce fatigue. At the same time, Milwaukee's HD12.0 battery option provides enough power to make up to 225 cuts through a cedar 4X4 on a full charge. The brushless electric motor delivers up to 2.7 noise- and emission-free horsepower.
With a 4.6-star user rating, the M18 FUEL Top Handle Chainsaw received five stars from nearly 77 percent of its 52 respondents, with 95 percent saying they'd recommend the saw to others.
M18 FUEL Chainsaw
The M18 FUEL Chainsaw, available as 14- or 16-inch guide bar models as a tool only or with battery included, features a rear-handle chainsaw design. The M18 FUEL 16-inch chainsaw Kit includes Milwaukee's M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT HD12.0 Battery Pack, enabling the saw to make up to 150 cuts through a six-inch square cedar beam.
Like other Milwaukee chainsaws, it features the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, which offers nearly instant acceleration and sustained performance while cutting all types of wood. The rear-handled chainsaw includes an automatic saw chain oiler and onboard scrench storage. The guide bar mounts to an upgraded dual-stud saw chain tension adjustment system with increased rigidity. As the largest chainsaw in Milwaukee's lineup, it has a more powerful motor that rivals the power of some 40-cc gas chainsaws.
With 2,476 customer reviews, the chainsaw earns 4.7 stars, with 1,894 of 2,033 reviewers recommending the purchase to others. Just over 93 percent (2,303) of reviewers gave it four or five stars, while four percent (101) rated it under three stars.
M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT battery packs
New Milwaukee M18 FUEL Chainsaws use High Output batteries. Milwaukee says the new battery technology stays cooler under heavy loads and provides more power than previous M18 HD power packs. However, despite Milwaukee's three-year warranty, the High Output battery packs receive subpar user ratings on its website. Depending on your chosen kit, you could get one or both M18 REDLITHIUM High Output battery packs.
The M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC8.0 Battery provides up to eight amp hours of battery life and weighs 2.38 pounds. Charging time varies based on the type of charger used but ranges from 45 minutes using Milwaukee's Super Charger to about 2.5 hours with the Standard Charger.
The longer-lasting M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT HD12.0 Battery Pack weighs about a pound more and requires more time to recharge. The Super Charger tops off a discharged HD12.0 battery in one hour, while the Standard Charger needs four hours to return the battery to a full charge.