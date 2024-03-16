6 Milwaukee Chainsaws And Accessories To Check Out In 2024

Milwaukee's affordable and reliable M18 FUEL Chainsaw lineup uses 18-volt REDLITHIUM High Output battery packs. Milwaukee offers chainsaw kits that include one or two M18 battery packs. If you already have other Milwaukee M18 FUEL battery power tools, you can buy the chainsaw as a tool-only option.

Milwaukee says their chainsaws possess the "power to cut hardwoods," such as Hickory and Oak, and make "up to 225 cuts" through a four-inch square Cedar post on a single battery charge. With nearly instantaneous power, the M18 FUEL Chainsaws reach full throttle power in less than one second, delivering "cuts faster than gas."

Battery-powered chainsaws hold some advantages over two-cycle gasoline saws. Of course, battery-powered saw motors operate noise-free, although rotating gears and saw chains create some noise. There's also the benefit of zero exhaust emissions or gasoline fumes. Battery power eliminates the need to buy two-stroke oil and gasoline. Instead, bring extra batteries or recharge from any standard electrical outlet.