10 New Ryobi Link Storage Products To Consider In 2025
The Ryobi brand has been a consistent winner for DIYers and pros working across the renovation, building, and repair landscape for years. The bold lime green color scheme that dominates the brand's tool and storage solutions finds itself at home in just about any workplace conditions, and the catalog of options that Ryobi offers has grown from large to expansive in the modern market. There are even a few tools from other brands that work with Ryobi batteries and plenty of budget-friendly options in house that expand the toolmaker's reach even further.
Cool, quirky, and diminutive tools from Ryobi, as well as larger, high-powered outdoor equipment and specialized construction gear all feature prominently here. But what about work-holding equipment? The brand has become a mainstay in the tool world for good reason, and part of its success has come as a result of Ryobi's massive catalog of storage options. The brand's Link Storage System is a modular powerhouse in the world of tool organization. Launched in 2021, the line is constantly gaining new entries into its lineup, from wall mountable storage to stackable toolboxes and bins. No matter what you're seeking, the Link lineup likely has something that can get the job done. These are some of the best selections within the range that can take your organization and storage tasks to another level.
Link Speed Bench Mobile Workstation
The Ryobi Link Speed Bench Mobile Workstation is a versatile tool, verging into must-have territory with its cross-functional setup options. The bench folds up into a mobile worktop and down into a tool and other equipment carrying cart. The mobile workstation features 10-inch all terrain wheels and a steel frame for significant durability across both primary functionalities. The tool also doesn't require convoluted setup mechanics to transform it from a cart into a workbench and vice versa. The quick setup feature makes utilizing this work holding solution simple, no matter how you need it to perform at any given point in time.
The workstation also features a solid wood work surface that measures 42 inches by 22 inches. The workbench surface can hold up to 400 pounds and features a range of integrated measurement lines in both SAE and metric systems to use as a reference for a variety of work needs. All four sides offer mounting points that can be used to support a miter saw and other power tool attachments, too. Rounding out the tool, the workbench also includes a double organizer bin for storage and a Link connectivity bar to add additional storage solutions or make a swab to personalize the bench top for your own needs.
Link Speed Bench Replacement Top
In keeping with the versatility of Ryobi's Link Speed Bench, the Link Speed Bench Replacement Top is a valuable tool accessory to keep in mind when building out a wider collection of Ryobi equipment. Any worktop you use frequently to support cutting, drilling, and hammering tasks is bound to get damaged over time. Chopping away at the edges of your workbench with a jigsaw, chisels, or even drilling into it as you fasten components together is just par for the course when it comes to bench solutions like this.
Fortunately for Ryobi users, the Link Speed Bench is compatible with a replacement top. Many work holding tools like this feature an integrated and immovable bench top that can't be exchanged when the damage becomes too great. But the Ryobi bench is different. This replacement benchtop is easy to find in your local hardware store or from Ryobi directly. It features all the same measurement markings and angle guides that the original top comes complete with, and installing the new replacement is simple. A frequent user of the mobile bench top will likely find their original installation getting chewed up significantly over time. Flying debris from your efforts and direct damage from contact with tools eventually combine to require a replacement. So having one on hand is a great option to keep your workflow moving forward.
Link ONE+ Battery Shelf
The Link ONE+ Battery Shelf features a 20-pound weight capacity and supports compatibility with any ONE+ battery you may own. The organization shelf features four slots to help store your battery packs in a consistent place that's out of the way and easy to access. Many tool users, regardless of the brand they select for their interchangeable battery operated equipment will leave batteries in the tools they use or toss them in a toolbox when not utilizing their gear. Both of these solutions are potentially problematic. Throwing batteries anywhere you can store them has the potential to damage the units, and a disorganized garage or shed can easily prompt the loss of one or more battery packs in the chaos of a typical tool mess. On the other hand, leaving your batteries in the tools can see them draining juice at a faster rate. It's also impossible to guarantee that the tool can't kick into gear since the power supply is connected to the unit.
The last thing you need is a runaway circular saw or a drill that has fallen over and activated, potentially chewing up an important piece of furniture or accessory somewhere else in your garage. The battery shelf is a mountable, modular storage solution that helps keep your batteries ready for action whenever the need arises without resorting to the habit of leaving them in your tools.
Link Lockable Tool Organizer Cabinet
Tool users frequently seek out high quality storage solutions that provide versatile space for their gear without breaking the bank. Drill (and other tools, like grinders, multitools, and the like) organizers are a particularly valuable feature in the workshop, and these storage solutions frequently allow you to show off some of your most used power tool implements. The Ryobi Link Lockable Tool Organizer Cabinet is a combination solution that features four tool slots as well as a lockable cabinet sitting above these racks. The cabinet features a 200 pound weight capacity and is constructed with 21 gauge steel for a durable storage option that's more than capable of supporting the range of organizational needs. The cabinet is lockable, giving you the ability to protect sensitive equipment and materials from unwanted access. Inside, the cabinet features a six position adjustable shelf and adds in integrated cord access to give you the ability to charge batteries within the shell if you desire.
The cabinet arrives with the mounting hardware included and is preassembled, limiting any kind of setup requirements you may face with alternative storage options. It's compatible with the typical Link storage hardware and product accessories, making it a great option to add to your existing Ryobi storage setup.
Link Rolling Base
The ability to mix and match organizational tools for an optimized mobile work kit or even one that will live a mostly stationary life in your workspace is the foundation of Ryobi's productivity range. With this in mind, one of the most important Link components from the brand has to be the Link Rolling Base.
The base features impact resistant construction and swiveling casters with front wheels that can be locked in place. This gives you extreme mobility and the option to stabilize your work holding equipment when necessary. The base features a 200 pound carrying capacity and is compatible with the remainder of Ryobi's Link Modular Storage System components. Paired up with the rest of your Link tool organization stack, placing storage boxes on the rolling base allows you to easily move your equipment around the workspace without hassle or even a second thought. Whether used on the go or in your home workspace the ability to roll your toolbox around is a game changer for tool users of all varieties. Equipment can be pretty heavy, so eliminating the need to lift and carry it around from place to place can make a huge difference in your energy levels throughout the day and take a lot of the pressure off of your back and legs.
Link Quick-Hang Strap Hook
The Ryobi Quick Hang Strap Hook features two work holding solutions built into a single, compact tool accessory. It features a wire hook for basic hanging requirements and a nylon cord and buckle closure, as well. Combined, the strap hook offers the ability to quickly secure all kinds of job site materials you may rely on. Hanging cords, wires, ropes, and even hoses is simple with this Link solution. The nylon band features and adjustable pull tab that's intuitive and responsive, making the task of securing anything you might be closing within the loop simple. It cinches closed quickly, making the task of securing tricky components a hassle-free experience.
The work holding accessory offers even more versatility than initially might be obvious, too. It is naturally compatible with the remainder of the Link storage system. This means it can be quickly connected into your existing Link modular setup. But the hook also features a keyhole that can be used to hang the hook on a screw head that's been sunk into the wall or a temporary beam on your job site. It also features a belt clip so you can hang it on your tool belt if necessary, as well.
Link Attachment Kit
The Link Modular Storage System is an expansive catalog of organizational tools, but many of its solutions still depend on having some kind of base to connect to. One option is the Link Attachment Kit. This is a horizontal bar featuring four connection points across its frame. The attachment kit can be added to the Link Speed Bench in a variety of configurations, and it can also be mounted on stationary workbenches, walls, and any other movable or stable object you might use to support your work.
The attachment kit is a baseline solution offering a great way to get started with expanding your storage and organizational capabilities. Shelves, workbenches, and of course the Ryobi Speed Bench all serve as jumping off points here, and can each be enhanced significantly with the help of this addition. The four mounting points offer the ability to install hooks, storage bins, and even power tool holders anywhere you see fit. The customization potential is truly endless, making this a major upgrade to any workspace you may be looking to build for yourself or improve upon.
Link Reversible S Hook
The Link Reversible S Hook from Ryobi is great for holding all kinds of long handled tools and accessories. The reversible hook can be oriented in either direction and fits seamlessly into the modular Link storage solutions you already have in your garage or other workspace. The hooks feature two directional options, and when used in conjunction with one another, a collection of S Hooks could double your functional hook space on a Ryobi Wall Rail.
These hooks are ideal for securing things like brooms and shovels. The hooks feature a 15 pound weight capacity and are constructed with a steel body to deliver quality durability and tough performance. Tools accessories like this frequently fly under the radar. You may not find yourself actively thinking about your equipment holding capabilities all that often. However, an improvement in this area of your organizational thinking can bring a major boost to the overall workflow that you enjoy (or dread, for now) while working on just about any task.
Link 17-inch Tool Bag
Stationary storage is obviously important in any workplace environment, but having something portable is just as important — not every job happens at your workbench, after all. Repair tasks can take you up to the attic, outside to the air conditioning unit, out on the roof, or to dozens of other places at home and beyond. A tool bag is therefore critically important, and the Link 17-Inch Tool Bag is a very good example one with enormous functionality. Built with heavy duty pockets and hard sides for rigid durability, the tool bag features a 60 pound weight capacity and is compatible with the wider catalog of modular Link storage offerings. The base of the tool bag can be hooked into your Link Rolling Base directly or added to a growing stack that features a variety of other Link connection units and storage boxes.
The tool bag is rounded out with 39 pockets both inside and out. A U-shaped opening at the top offers a wide access area when placing items in the bag and while digging around for the exact tool you need while on the job. Speaking of hunting for specific tools, the pockets inside the bag are arranged to limit the need for this search approach. Interior organization helps keep everything in your tool bag visible so that you can simply look in and grab rather than having to hunt around the bag.
20-piece Link Wall Storage Kit
Having combination kit that brings together numerous storage solutions can be instrumental in supporting your organizational needs. The 20-Piece Link Wall Storage Kit offers just that. It comes with six 33-inch wall rails that can be organized in any configuration required. Placing them all together will give you a singular storage area to support a wide range of bins, hooks, and other connected work holding options. On the other hand, you may require singular wall mounting points in a number of different areas around your workspace. With quite a few wall rails on hand, building out a personalized solution for your needs can be done in endless combinations. The kit also features two Reversible S Hooks, and a wealth of other Link storage inclusions. J Hooks, Reversible Tool Hooks, and an XL Multipurpose Hook are all here and stand ready to support an expansion in your tool holding capability.
The kit is available from Ryobi for $149. Much of the Ryobi Link system can be found at reasonable pricing, and this theme continues with Ryobi's kit offerings. This package and Ryobi's smaller Link Wall Storage Kit options are all very accessible to users across the board. The Link system is easy to implement in any workspace you might call home, and at an approachable price point this Ryobi system does a fantastic job of improving your experience in the garage or workshop without breaking the bank.