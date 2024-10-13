11 Of The Smallest (And Coolest) Ryobi Products You Might Not Know Existed
The Ryobi name has been linked with excellence in the tool world throughout its history. The modern lime green tools aren't always thought of as durable workhorses, and sometimes catch a bad rap. But these complaints fall apart when looking closely at the brand's overall record. It's a reliable manufacturer, to be sure, and Ryobi tools run the gamut of what's possible in the workshop, in emergency situations, and beyond. They perfectly toe the line between affordability and performance, making for a great choice for a range of DIY and professional needs.
While some of Ryobi's products are undeniably large, powerful, and deliver on typical promises in terms of tool performance (an SDS drill will handle heavy hole creation without fuss, for instance). Others like Ryobi's kinetic log splitter are massively powerful and eminently interesting. But there's a unique place in the heart of every renovator, pro builder, and DIY repairer for small, utilitarian gadgets. From miniaturized cutting tools to small form factor hand tools that pack a huge amount of functions into a small frame, there's a place in every garage and tool box for small, supremely cool tools. Ryobi makes a number of really great small tools that add tremendously to a toolbox's utility and a worker's ability to get any job done they might face.
USB Lithium LED Magnifying Light
No matter your acquaintance level with the tool world, you'll surely be well-versed in what manufacturers generally have to offer when it comes to lighting solutions. Maintaining a well-lit workspace is a baseline necessity when performing any kind of task. Whether you're a home mechanic trying to swap out a battery under the hood or a homeowner fixing a leaky sink, lighting the workpiece so that you can assess the situation is critically important.
But there's one lighting option you may never have thought about before. The Ryobi USB Lithium LED Magnifying Light is a unique little device. It's a combination LED illumination tool and magnification lens. This makes it perfect for anyone working in tight spaces of any sort. Under the hood of your car, for instance, there's plenty of room to accidentally drop small parts. This magnifying light provides both a 3x magnification power to help spot even the tiniest components and a powerful 200 lumen output to bathe the whole area in assistive lighting. The tool runs on Ryobi's USB-charged Lithium battery system, so it's slight of build but more than powerful enough to provide up to 16 hours of constant illumination.
Handheld Laser Cube
Laser leveling tools are commonplace in many professional toolboxes. They are so important for renovation work that many DIYers have added them to their collection as well. The upsides of the laser level are obvious, with lengthy, straightedge lines projected out over crucial areas of your project space to assist in squaring up components, cutting straight segments, or installing parallel features. On the other hand, laser tools are often quite expensive.
Enter the Laser Cube from Ryobi. The tool is massively compact and isn't run on one of the brand's power tool systems. This means that it's a freestanding laser device that isn't tethered to one of the expensive ranges that you might often see laser options falling within. The cube is light enough to mount with standard adhesive strips, allowing a user to position the laser line tool nearly anywhere they might need it. With bubble level vials included in the tool's body, it's a great leveling option for small spaces, as well.
USB Lithium Power Carver Kit
Another power tool that replaces the time-consuming old school way of doing things is Ryobi's USB Lithium Power Carver. Many woodworkers, DIYers, and professional installers might like the vintage feel of carving out grooves or notches with a chisel, but there's no denying that it's a painstaking process that can always be improved upon with the help of a power tool, at least in the early stages of the task. Pros are particularly well-served by a shift to a powered option because it can dramatically speed up their workflow. Getting the job done faster allows an installer to get home sooner, or pack more work into their day for an enhanced paycheck and far greater overall efficiency.
The USB Lithium Power Carver is Ryobi's answer to the precision pickiness that comes during a chiseling operation. Hanging new doors, installing custom built cabinetry, or carving out a design on the face of a wooden surface is so much simpler with the help of what is essentially a powered chisel. Ryobi proudly proclaims it the "industry's first cordless power carver," delivering 14,000 strokes per minute at a miniscule 1 millimeter stroke length. This is precision carving at its finest, and without the painstaking process of doing the job by hand. Three chisel tips make for fine woodworking or rough stock removal, and everything in between. It's a fairly tiny, handheld power tool, but the carver packs a serious punch.
1/4-Inch Hex Shank Drill Pump
Diminutive in stature, certainly, the Ryobi 1/4-Inch Hex Shank Drill Pump is a truly revolutionary system for tackling an urgent issues in a hurry. Whether seeking to transfer liquid into a container (like a fish tank or bathtub) or out of a flooded area (such as your living room after a bout of extreme weather), the drill pump tool is a versatile option that's incredibly easy to use and offers tremendous flexibility as a result of its size. While other pump tools can certainly move water and other liquids faster, there's nothing quite like this compact tool. It attaches to a standard hex shank drill and features a pair of 3/4-inch hose connectors for either end of the transfer process.
Tossing your suction end into a bucket or area of standing water and then placing your outflow connection wherever you want to move the water is all it takes to get started. Activating the drill will start the flow of liquid, reaching up to 10 gallons per minute in transfer speed. The tool also features dual bearing support to help extend the life of the drill attachment. As a fast-acting solution for moving liquid from anywhere you might find it without worrying about fitting standard pump equipment into a tight space, there's simply nothing like this drill pump tool.
11-Inch Flexible Shaft Bit Extension
Every DIYer has run into the dreaded corner space when drilling or fastening. Try as you might to find a fantastic impact driver that pairs tight dimensions with enough power output, there will always be a tighter access space to contend with. Pros often utilize their own secret box of tricks to avoid these kinds of nightmare scenarios, but when performing repair tasks around the house, this isn't always possible for the average renter or homeowner. These tight corners simply are what they are, and repair work isn't gifted with the ability to remove stubborn features as often as installation and building tasks are.
Here's where a truly unique Ryobi product comes into play. The 11-Inch Flexible Shaft Bit Extension is a game changer when it comes to reaching hard-to-access recesses and tight corners. Rather than fighting with the material around a target area, the extension shaft allows you to bend your bit into the exact contortion required to reach the screw head without strain, pain, or screaming. The flexible shaft bends in any direction you require and fits into narrow gaps without issue. It's compatible with the typical drill in the same way that a standard straight bit would be, and offers a hex connection on the far end. After you position the shaft how you want it, the body won't move as you engage the drill to tackle a tricky fastening job far inside a recess or around a tight corner.
18V ONE+ Compact Cultivator Kit
Certainly a cool tool that most people won't have encountered, Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Compact Cultivator is a rarity, to be sure. Gardeners will be quick to snap these tools up, as the cultivator is a powered alternative to digging and aerating soil by hand. The tool offers three speeds, ranging from 176 rpm to 233 rpm for fast or slow ground tilling. The tool is compatible with the 18V ONE+ battery system, making it a great option for DIYers who already own one or more Ryobi cordless power tools. The cultivator features removable metal tines to quickly churn through compost or soil before allowing you to easily clean them off ahead of the next operation. A guard also keeps debris from flying up into your face. It's not a tool that many will have noticed before, but anyone who routinely plants tomatoes, seasonal flowers, or other garden fruits and vegetables will gain a huge advantage from its use. Rather than digging out beds yourself, a messy and time consuming job, the Ryobi cultivator can make rapid work of the task and get you back to planting faster than ever.
Link ONE+ Tool Holder
Ryobi's Link system underpins much of its tool organization strategies. Owners of Ryobi power tools will likely also have a toolbelt, bag, or one of the brand's wall storage systems. Working in concert with the Link Modular Storage System, the Link ONE+ Tool holder attaches into the wall mounting bar to provide a secure hold for your Ryobi power tools. Just about anything working on the ONE+ power system is compatible, and the holder attaches into the battery catch system for a firm grasp of the tool. This prevents the threat of falling over, potentially damaging the tool, floor, or other items located in your garage, shed, or tool storage area.
The Link ONE+ Tool Holder system is lightweight, but can support tools up to five pounds. The stem rotates as well, allowing for tool placement in a variety of orientations to account for wider or taller tool bodies. This also helps tool owners to customize their storage solution to the specific needs of their workspace and storage area.
Door Trimmer drill attachment
A door trimmer is the sort of tool that you might not need often. But when it's necessary, the difference between having the tool in your arsenal and making do with something else is stark. The tool is small, but immensely useful for anyone engaged in renovation work around the house. Replacing doors is a common task for homeowners and professional handymen alike. A new door can reimagine the visual dimensions of a home's interior space. Unfortunately, stock dimensions on doors bought in any hardware store are nowhere near ready for seamless installation. The reality is that every home and every door frame will be just a little different — they're unique like snowflakes in this regard.
Settling, imperfect alignment, and many other facets of a home build and the task of existing afterwards come together to make door installation a process that's never quite the same, even when replacing two doors that sit right across the hall from one another. Ryobi's Door Trimmer helps tackle one aspect of this process with an astounding level of ease. Lining up on the door, the trimmer utilizes a connection with your drill to shear off a tiny shaving 1/32-inch or thinner with each pass. Rather than breaking out the hand plane or sanding down the door and possibly ending up with a wonky end product, the door trimmer takes a precision slice off the door to give you the exact fit necessary with each new installation.
18V ONE+ Corner Cat Finish Sander
A compact finish sander is a major boost in any toolbox and adds tremendously to a collection of others (like belt, orbital, and palm sanders). Sanding tools help make wood surfaces sparkle with smoothness. Sanding is a core competency in many aspects of the DIY space and the trades. Whether you're constructing on a basic workbench for your shed or building custom cabinetry, sanding the surfaces to create a smooth finished product is a key step (that might need multiple passes, depending on the level of craftsmanship required). Sanding is time consuming and boring though. To make matters worse, many people will own an orbital sander with a round head design. These are perfect for general sanding, but without a pointed edge it's impossible to reach into corners and get around tight edges.
A pro can't call it a day without tackling these edge spaces, and neither should anyone else if they can help it. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Corner Cat Finish Sander is a miniature sanding tool that performs this function beautifully. The pointed crook at the front edge of the sander is perfect for pressing into tight corners and tricky edge areas. The Corner Cat Sander is 23% more compact than its predecessor, and delivers 11,000 orbital motions per minute for immaculate sanding results across all edges of a target surface.
USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit
A miniature vacuum might not seem like a major breakthrough in tool technology. The smaller the vac the less it will pick up, right? The reality is that it all depends on your target area. Ryobi's USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum Kit is a major winner for people working in all kinds of settings. The compact vacuum is small enough to operate with just one hand and is powerful enough to collect all manner of debris that might end up collecting on a messy desk, from paper scraps to crumbs and even sawdust and other junk. This is particularly useful for those working from home. Placing your office space in your home environment is a great way to cut out the dismal commuting hours that take up so much of a weekly schedule, but it's also a superb way to end up with a messy workspace while subjecting your work environment and home relaxation space to bleed over.
Everyone working at a desk (remote and office staff, alike) will want to routinely engage in some basic cleaning tasks. Ryobi's desktop vacuum is the perfect compliment to this need (and makes for a great addition to some work from home productivity gadgets, too). The tool features a USB-rechargeable battery for easy juicing right at your desk. And it features a crevice tool that's perfect for cleaning out the tiny gaps in your keyboard and around delicate components that might factor into your daily workflow.
18V ONE+ Hybrid Surface Dryer
A sadly discontinued product, Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Hybrid Surface Dryer is the perfect solution for small businesses and home maintenance tasks alike (it might even serve as a great option for larger enterprise cleanup, too, considering its $30 price tag and potent drying combination). The surface dryer is compatible with portable power in the 18V ONE+ range, while also featuring the ability to plug in for wired power at an outlet. This eliminates any concerns you might have over runtime when the drying task is particularly demanding. The surface dryer pumps air over a 360-degree swath, feeding crucial drying coverage out in a complete circle around its diameter. With two speeds, the dryer can perform fast drying or a slower function that cuts down on the volume produced by the fan (for use overnight or in a busy workplace area).
The surface dryer is a great tool to have in your arsenal if you routinely work on plumbing or with water more generally. It can rapidly handle returning your floor to functional and makes for a solid companion to a busy mopping schedule, too. The unit is pretty small overall, making for a portable drying solution that's lightweight and easy to handle, yet powerful enough to tackle just about any job you might throw at it. The top of the frame also features a stand area that can hold a caution sign, a must-have feature for a dryer positioned in any kind of business setting.