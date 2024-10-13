11 Of The Smallest (And Coolest) Ryobi Products You Might Not Know Existed

The Ryobi name has been linked with excellence in the tool world throughout its history. The modern lime green tools aren't always thought of as durable workhorses, and sometimes catch a bad rap. But these complaints fall apart when looking closely at the brand's overall record. It's a reliable manufacturer, to be sure, and Ryobi tools run the gamut of what's possible in the workshop, in emergency situations, and beyond. They perfectly toe the line between affordability and performance, making for a great choice for a range of DIY and professional needs.

While some of Ryobi's products are undeniably large, powerful, and deliver on typical promises in terms of tool performance (an SDS drill will handle heavy hole creation without fuss, for instance). Others like Ryobi's kinetic log splitter are massively powerful and eminently interesting. But there's a unique place in the heart of every renovator, pro builder, and DIY repairer for small, utilitarian gadgets. From miniaturized cutting tools to small form factor hand tools that pack a huge amount of functions into a small frame, there's a place in every garage and tool box for small, supremely cool tools. Ryobi makes a number of really great small tools that add tremendously to a toolbox's utility and a worker's ability to get any job done they might face.

