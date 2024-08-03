How Long Do Ryobi's Electric Log Splitters Run On One Charge & What Do They Cost?
If you've ever faced down a stack of wood needing to be cut for winter, you know the value of an efficient and powerful log splitter. While you may be fully capable of hacking away at the stack using an axe, it's going to take a ton of time and will likely leave you exhausted before the job is complete. Enter Ryobi and its battery-powered electric log splitter, an innovation made to simplify the use and portability of log splitting.
While most log splitters rely on a power outlet to deliver the power needed to cut through thick logs, Ryobi doubled down on its love for cordless yard equipment with the 40V HP Brushless Kinetic Log Splitter (RY40740). A beast when compared to the 5-Ton 15 AMP Electric Log Splitter (RYAC490), the 40V looks like it could work through a large stack of wood and not even flinch. The problem, though, is unlike a corded unit, a battery-powered log splitter is beholden to the battery's charge.
According to Ryobi, the kinetic log splitter should work through 150 splits before its 4.0Ah battery needs to be recharged. However, is that the reality, or under the most perfect, impossible-to-recreate conditions? According to Tool Box Buzz, it's possible that figure is at least pretty close to accurate. In his test of the 40V splitter, Wes Bartosik confirmed he worked through a 10-yard wheelbarrow full of wood and filled the bed of a Polaris Ranger before the battery died, which took about 46 minutes.
How much does Ryobi's electric log splitter cost
When it comes to purchasing a log splitter from Ryobi, your options are pretty limited. The cheapest of the two, the 5-Ton 15 AMP model, is actually quite a bit cheaper at only $299 through Ryobi's online store. Along with running on a 15 AMP motor, the splitter only delivers 5 tons of splitting force compared to the battery-operated model's 12 tons. It's a lighter-weight model better suited for homeowners who aren't burning through firewood all that quickly. If your winters are brutal and you need a hefty supply of split logs, you may consider upgrading to the 40V Kinetic Log Splitter.
The battery-powered splitter has the same capabilities as its cheaper counterpart, with a frame capable of holding 20-inch long by 10-inch round logs. The big difference, besides being cordless, is that 12-ton force. Overall, the enhancements to this unit, which also include a fast two-second cycle time that's an estimated 18 seconds shorter than the 5-Ton, drive the price up to $999 through Ryobi or Home Depot. If you have a Ryobi 4Ah battery already, you can grab the electric splitter for $899 on both sites. It's a sizable jump, and you're limited by how long that battery lasts and takes to recharge, so you really need to weigh whether the extra force is necessary. According to reviews on the 40V Brushless splitter, apparently the price tag is less of a deterrent than $700 seems like it would be.
How did the electric log splitter review?
While Tool Box Buzz offered praise for the log splitter, stating it "became an immediate hit" after showing how fast it could cut through piles of wood, customers seem a little hesitant to commit to that $900 price tag. On Ryobi's official site, the battery-operated splitter only has eight reviews, though they're mostly favorable at 4.6 stars. There is a three-star review that notes that the unit struggles with knotted wood but still praises its ability to cut through standard 10-inch logs.
As part of Home Depot's Ryobi lineup, the 40V HP Brushless splitter has faired a little better. It holds a four-star rating from 37 customers, though it's still a far cry from the 600 reviews and 4.5 stars on its five-ton counterpart. Of its more than 35 reviews, 79 percent recommend the electric log splitter, and only two gave it a one-star review, with one claiming a 6Ah battery only lasted 100 splits. Though there hasn't been a largely negative response to the splitter on either platform, it seems to sell to a very niche market and may not see the same volume as the corded splitter.