How Long Do Ryobi's Electric Log Splitters Run On One Charge & What Do They Cost?

If you've ever faced down a stack of wood needing to be cut for winter, you know the value of an efficient and powerful log splitter. While you may be fully capable of hacking away at the stack using an axe, it's going to take a ton of time and will likely leave you exhausted before the job is complete. Enter Ryobi and its battery-powered electric log splitter, an innovation made to simplify the use and portability of log splitting.

While most log splitters rely on a power outlet to deliver the power needed to cut through thick logs, Ryobi doubled down on its love for cordless yard equipment with the 40V HP Brushless Kinetic Log Splitter (RY40740). A beast when compared to the 5-Ton 15 AMP Electric Log Splitter (RYAC490), the 40V looks like it could work through a large stack of wood and not even flinch. The problem, though, is unlike a corded unit, a battery-powered log splitter is beholden to the battery's charge.

According to Ryobi, the kinetic log splitter should work through 150 splits before its 4.0Ah battery needs to be recharged. However, is that the reality, or under the most perfect, impossible-to-recreate conditions? According to Tool Box Buzz, it's possible that figure is at least pretty close to accurate. In his test of the 40V splitter, Wes Bartosik confirmed he worked through a 10-yard wheelbarrow full of wood and filled the bed of a Polaris Ranger before the battery died, which took about 46 minutes.