The Best Ryobi Power Tools You'll Want When Doing Your Fall Cleanup This Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The changing leaves of the fall season might be beautiful, but they can make a big mess in your yard. Unfortunately, someone has to clean it up. Luckily, you won't have to do everything by hand (and rake) the way your grandpa did. Autumn cleanup can be made significantly easier with the help of modern power tools. But which ones should you get?

Those with a Home Depot nearby might consider picking up a few Ryobi products. These lime green tools made by Techtronic Industries (TTI) aren't typically the most powerful ones on the market, but they tend to be much less expensive than most of the other name brands and regularly receive excellent reviews. This price-to-performance ratio is why Ryobi is ranked as one of the absolute best major power tool brands on the market.

The company doesn't just make drills and table saws either. It also has a whole lineup of tools geared toward making fall cleanup a little easier. As a homeowner responsible for his own landscaping and someone who has worked with his fair share of Ryobi products, here are the top tools I would recommend you pick up to help tame the changing season's effects on your yard.