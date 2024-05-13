What's The Difference Between Belt, Orbital & Palm Sanders?

The nice thing about working with wood for DIY projects versus metal or masonry is that wood is relatively softer and lighter. You can lift a chunk of wood with just your hands, combine boards together with just a hammer and some nails, and you don't need to worry about risks like heat or fire. The only aspect of woodworking that may require a bit more muscle is stripping off any rough, unprocessed edges. You can't build a shelf with raw wood, after all, unless you want everyone who walks by to catch a splinter.

When it comes to making things smoother, the woodworker's weapon of choice is the sander. Technically, you could accomplish the same task with a strip of sandpaper, but that would be difficult and take forever, whereas using a powered sander allows you to smooth out your working wood with a fraction of the time and effort. Before you run off to your local Harbor Freight to grab the first attractive sander you see, though, you should first know the differences between the three major sander types: belt sanders, orbital sanders, and palm sanders. Getting the right sander could mean the difference between a smooth, pleasant finish on your wood project and a pile of sawdust where it used to be.