Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi's Orbit Sander Before You Buy

Working with wood is regarded by many as a specialized skill, in large part because of the precision that tends to be involved. Such precision obviously requires quality woodworking tools that ensure every measurement and cut is precise. But for certain kinds of woodworking, it's also vital that the surfaces being worked on are even and smooth to the touch, and a good orbital sander is arguably the best way to ensure wood surfaces are primed and ready for action.

If you find yourself in the market for such a power tool, your search could be quite daunting, as dozens of high-quality orbital sanders are on the consumer market. But fans of Ryobi power tools might be wise to take a close look at the company's 5-inch Random Orbital Sander, which promises a mix of power and finesse that anyone with skin in the woodworking game should be intrigued by.

Ryobi has, of course, become one of the more respected producers of cordless power tools in the increasingly crowded market. If the Random Orbital Sander lives up to its billing, it could be a game-changing device for those who work with wood surfaces in either a professional or amateur capacity. Here's what you need to know about Ryobi's Random Orbital Sander before you buy one.