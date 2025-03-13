Ryobi One+ Vs Ryobi One+ HP : What's The Difference?

When a tool brand like Ryobi offers versions of cordless tools that use various power sources, such as 18V batteries vs. USB rechargeable options, it might be a little intimidating to purchase a new one. The last thing you want is to spend good money on an otherwise useful tool that you don't have the right batteries for. On top of that, there may be other labels on certain devices that could add more confusion, such as Ryobi's Whisper series — which are somewhat quieter than other similar tools — or its HP-labeled tools.

Fortunately, for the latter, understanding the difference between Ryobi One+ and One+ HP tools is fairly simple. Ryobi's One+ designation is used for its line of 18-volt cordless power tools, allowing you to use the same interchangeable batteries to power them, as well as the same chargers — making for a more affordable, convenient, and efficient way to manage your tool kit. Even if you're just in possession of one 18V One+ battery, you can power any of the best Ryobi 18V power tools, including drills, saws, nailers, fans, vacuums, and lights. The One+ system encompasses over 300 different Ryobi tools and is also backwards compatible with older Ryobi products from nearly 30 years ago.

While all One+ batteries are 18V, they come in different capacities and the chargers come in different charging speeds. The LED indicator lights on Ryobi One+ battery chargers convey information such as remaining charge or error messages. Not all One+ tools have the HP label though, and the HP label is found on other Ryobi products, as well, such as its larger 80V tools. The HP stands for "high performance" and indicates that a given product uses more advanced technology to better handle more rigorous tasks and projects.

