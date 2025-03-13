Ryobi One+ Vs Ryobi One+ HP : What's The Difference?
When a tool brand like Ryobi offers versions of cordless tools that use various power sources, such as 18V batteries vs. USB rechargeable options, it might be a little intimidating to purchase a new one. The last thing you want is to spend good money on an otherwise useful tool that you don't have the right batteries for. On top of that, there may be other labels on certain devices that could add more confusion, such as Ryobi's Whisper series — which are somewhat quieter than other similar tools — or its HP-labeled tools.
Fortunately, for the latter, understanding the difference between Ryobi One+ and One+ HP tools is fairly simple. Ryobi's One+ designation is used for its line of 18-volt cordless power tools, allowing you to use the same interchangeable batteries to power them, as well as the same chargers — making for a more affordable, convenient, and efficient way to manage your tool kit. Even if you're just in possession of one 18V One+ battery, you can power any of the best Ryobi 18V power tools, including drills, saws, nailers, fans, vacuums, and lights. The One+ system encompasses over 300 different Ryobi tools and is also backwards compatible with older Ryobi products from nearly 30 years ago.
While all One+ batteries are 18V, they come in different capacities and the chargers come in different charging speeds. The LED indicator lights on Ryobi One+ battery chargers convey information such as remaining charge or error messages. Not all One+ tools have the HP label though, and the HP label is found on other Ryobi products, as well, such as its larger 80V tools. The HP stands for "high performance" and indicates that a given product uses more advanced technology to better handle more rigorous tasks and projects.
Ryobi One HP tools communicate with their batteries for increased performance
Ryobi HP tools, including One+ HP tools, are compatible with more advanced Ryobi HP batteries. An HP battery is equipped with additional contacts at its base and the rear of its stem, which communicate with the cordless tool to more efficiently deliver energy. In various tests conducted by tool experts and enthusiasts, it's been found that Ryobi tools using HP batteries do indeed have more power, which allows them to do things like make deeper and faster cuts, drive larger screws, etc. Some YouTubers have even found that non-compatible tools lacking additional connectors can still take advantage of the advanced electronics and lithium technology found within Ryobi HP batteries and perform better when using them.
Interestingly, though, some Ryobi users have mentioned on Reddit and in other forums that not all HP-designated tools have the compatible connectors to get the most out of HP batteries, which means that the "HP" terminology by Ryobi is a little flexible and less informative than it should be. For certain Ryobi products, "high performance" seems to be used as more of a marketing term than anything else.
In addition to advanced electronics and improved lithium technology, Ryobi HP tools also achieve higher performance by utilizing brushless motors. Brushless engineering is becoming more common with power tools — in this way, One+ vs. One+ HP is similar to Milwaukee's M18 vs. M18 Fuel brushless tools. Compared to brushed motors, brushless tools can have longer lifespans, since there are less components to wear down, especially if you use a tool often. This can also improve battery life, especially since brushless motors generate less heat. They also typically run quieter, which is a perk.
Ryobi makes many similar tools for both its One and One HP systems
The HP line also includes non-18V products, including larger and more powerful 40V and 80V equipment. There are currently over 350 different Ryobi tools with the moniker, with more coming soon. With massive 80V batteries, you can use equipment that traditionally has been too large to be battery-powered, such as Ryobi's 80V HP Brushless Zero Turn Riding Mower, for which reviews suggest impressive performance.
You won't be able to power a riding mower on 18-volt batteries, but there are other Ryobi tools that you can find in either One+ HP or standard One+ options — the top-rated Ryobi vacuums include both systems, for example. The brand's reciprocating saws are great Ryobi power tools made for cutting, and you can get one in either One+ or One+ HP — though the high-performance model costs $50 more. You'll find such a price differential for many of the tools Ryobi manufactures for both systems, such as its ½-inch Drill/Driver — which is one Ryobi product you need — and which costs $40 more if you want the HP model.
Since Ryobi One+ and Ryobi One+ HP tools can use the same batteries and chargers, there is no reason to worry about compatibility. Ryobi HP batteries and chargers are typically more expensive, though, so if you only own tools with brushed motors that lack the appropriate connectors, you might want to opt for more affordable standard One+ power sources. But — since YouTubers have shown that some non-HP Ryobi tools still perform better with HP batteries — you're generally better off with the more advanced technology if you have the budget for it.