Is Ryobi's Zero Turn Mower Worth It? Here's What The Reviews Say

If you consider yourself a lawn care aficionado, chances are that you've heard of Ryobi. The Japanese manufacturer isn't a newcomer to the industry, but its popularity has skyrocketed in recent years thanks to an impressive lineup of electric tools that help make yard work a breeze.

One such product is a Ryobi lawn mower, specifically one of the company's zero turn mowers. When it comes to the rideable electric grass-cutting machines, Ryobi has two options. The 80V HP Brushless Zero Turn Riding Mower features the company's patented iDrive Intelligent One-Handed Drive System, a Hyper Charger, and an LCD screen for system information. It comes in three sizes, 30-, 42-, and 54-inch frames, all powered by their high performance batteries that can deliver the equivalent of 28, 31, and 42 horsepower, respectively. The prices range from $4,999 to $6,999, barring any deal that marks them down.

The second option is the 100 Ah Zero Turn Electric Riding Lawn Mower. It uses Ryobi's 48V batteries, delivering quick and quiet performance and cuts up to three acres on one charge, with lap bar steering. Unfortunately, there's only one zero turn 48V option: a 42-inch frame that costs $4,999. Both sets of grass-cutting tools are far from what most people would deem affordable, so what do the reviews have to say about Ryobi's zero turn mowers?