6 Of The Top-Rated Cordless Ryobi Vacuum Options Available Today

If Ryobi tools rule your to-do list, the portability and utility of the 18V One+ Hand Vacuum make a great addition to your kit. The kit bundles the tool with a Ryobi 2 Ah battery and charger, and is one of Home Depot's best sellers, with a 4.5 out of 5 overall customer rating based on over 2,200 Home Depot reviews. On Ryobi's website, it has an even more impressive 4.8 out of 5 based on over 370 user ratings.

Its light weight and compact size make it particularly useful for quicker clean-up tasks. It's also convenient to use in tight spaces, and since it's fully cordless, you can keep it in your car to keep your vehicle's interior tidy. The vacuum offers powerful suction and includes a dual-filter system that makes it easier to clean and maintain the tool. It uses a bagless dust cup that can be emptied in seconds with no fuss.

One downside to the product, according to some reviews, is that the filter can clog too easily, making it difficult to empty your Ryobi vacuum. Some customers think it would be better if the hand vacuum had additional attachments, but for what you're paying, it's still a pretty handy tool to have. Plus, it's equipped with a universal nozzle that accepts 1.24-inch accessories — like a hose and crevice attachment — if you want to increase its functionality.

Home Depot sells the Ryobi 18V One+ Hand Vacuum, which has product code PCL705B, for $30.