6 Of The Top-Rated Cordless Ryobi Vacuum Options Available Today
If there's one appliance that can be greatly improved by going cordless, it's the vacuum cleaner. Thanks to advances in battery technology, cordless vacuums are commonly available, which means that you no longer have to deal with constantly tangling and untangling yourself from cords or having to switch power outlets each time you want to move into another room. Cordless vacuums can also be useful for reaching previously inaccessible areas, such as the corners of your ceilings, where cobwebs and dust tend to accrue.
Cordless hand vacuums have been around for a while, but a modern hand vacuum is not your grandmother's dustbuster. If you find a well-made one, you can expect stronger suction, increased battery life, and other enhancements. Ryobi, in particular, makes many cleaner kits and accessories in addition to its popular power tools and other cordless equipment. These products include many different vacuums, such as these top-rated cordless Ryobi vacuum options available today, based on feedback from people who've purchased and used them. More information on how these vacuums were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
18V One Hand Vacuum
If Ryobi tools rule your to-do list, the portability and utility of the 18V One+ Hand Vacuum make a great addition to your kit. The kit bundles the tool with a Ryobi 2 Ah battery and charger, and is one of Home Depot's best sellers, with a 4.5 out of 5 overall customer rating based on over 2,200 Home Depot reviews. On Ryobi's website, it has an even more impressive 4.8 out of 5 based on over 370 user ratings.
Its light weight and compact size make it particularly useful for quicker clean-up tasks. It's also convenient to use in tight spaces, and since it's fully cordless, you can keep it in your car to keep your vehicle's interior tidy. The vacuum offers powerful suction and includes a dual-filter system that makes it easier to clean and maintain the tool. It uses a bagless dust cup that can be emptied in seconds with no fuss.
One downside to the product, according to some reviews, is that the filter can clog too easily, making it difficult to empty your Ryobi vacuum. Some customers think it would be better if the hand vacuum had additional attachments, but for what you're paying, it's still a pretty handy tool to have. Plus, it's equipped with a universal nozzle that accepts 1.24-inch accessories — like a hose and crevice attachment — if you want to increase its functionality.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi 18V One+ Hand Vacuum, which has product code PCL705B, for $30.
18V One HP Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum
One of several Ryobi tools that helps make spring cleaning a breeze is the 18V One+ HP Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum. Using a specially designed roller bar paired with an intelligent brushless motor, the tool is great for picking up loose fur, kitty litter, or pet food that may be scattered around your floors. Whether you have a hard surface or a carpet, you can use Ryobi's stick vacuum to clean debris, as well as the typical dust and dirt even homes without pets accumulate.
The stick vacuum only weighs about five pounds, so you can even lift it to clean ceilings and other places traditional vacuums wouldn't be practical. LED lights attached to the roller bar make debris easier to spot while cleaning, and accessories such as extension wands and crevice tools allow you to vacuum other hard-to-reach areas.
Based on over 3,850 customer reviews on Home Depot, the Ryobi Pet Stick Vacuum Kit with 4 Ah battery and charger has a solid 4.4 out of 5 average user rating. The fact that you can use that battery with other Ryobi 18V cordless tools is one of the reasons customers highlight in positive reviews, as well as the vacuum's strong suction and versatility. There are a few mixed-to-negative reviews, with some mentioning that emptying the dust canister could be easier and that the vacuum can be top-heavy due to the battery placement.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum (product code PBLSV716B) sells for $199.99 from Home Depot.
18V One 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
One of Ryboi's top-rated wet/dry vacuums is the 18V One+ 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, which has a sizable capacity that's great for cleaning patios, garage floors, and other small-to-medium-sized spaces. Over 1,700 Home Depot customers have rated the product an average 4.5 out of 5 user score. Its compact size makes it especially portable, as do the all-terrain wheels that allow you to easily move it around, even when it's full.
You can choose from one of two different speed settings to best suit the task at hand. Ryobi says the vacuum has 30% more suction power than previous generations, while some Home Depot customers have pointed out that you can get even stronger suction when using higher-capacity Ryobi batteries. Higher-capacity batteries can also extend the device's runtime — the Ryobi 18V One+ 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum can last between 25 and 45 minutes using a 4 Ah battery, depending on what setting you're using.
One downside to the tool is that some customers have reported its accessories don't attach to the vacuum as securely as they'd like, while some other users have said its 7-foot hose could be longer. However, that length should be enough for many people — especially considering you can roll the unit closer to the area you're cleaning.
The Ryobi 18V One+ 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum has product code PCL735B and retails for $149.
18V One Mesh Filter Stick Vacuum
With multiple options to choose from, you may not be sure which is the best Ryobi stick vacuum for your needs. If you're looking for one that is powerful and versatile enough to handle a wide range of different cleaning situations, a solid option is the Ryobi 18V One+ Mesh Filter Stick Vacuum. Like other upright vacuums, it's ideal for cleaning floors but much easier to use around the house since it's lighter than traditional uprights. Unlike traditional upright vacuums, this model turns into a hand vacuum by removing its extension wand, allowing you to use it on countertops, in your car, or in other tighter spaces. The vacuum comes with a dust brush and a crevice tool to give it even more versatility, so there are very few parts of your home it can't clean. When you're not using it, it can be hung out of the way on your wall using the included wall mount.
Based on nearly 1,300 Home Depot reviews, the tool has an encouraging 4.5 out of 5 overall customer score, with users singling out its maneuverability and powerful suction as features that make it worth owning. There are a few complaints, however, about the dust canister being too small and requiring frequent emptying, as well as the stick vacuum being too top-heavy — especially with higher-capacity batteries attached.
The Ryobi 18V One+ Mesh Filter Stick Vacuum — which has product code PCL720B — sells for $149 from Home Depot.
18V One HP Cordless Jobsite Hand Vacuum
Vacuums aren't just useful for keeping your home and car clean. After all, workshops and job sites are especially prone to getting messy. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Cordless Jobsite Hand Vacuum can help you tidy up and keep your workspace clean, whether it's at the end of a project or in the middle of it. It's a hand vacuum that can also be easily modified to be a stationary or stick vacuum. It comes with accessories that will allow you to also easily clean floors and ceilings, as well as a hose that's over five feet long and can be used when the vacuum is in stationary mode. The device also uses HEPA filters to trap 99.9% of dust and allergens, keeping them from escaping back into the airspace of your job site. Replacement filters are also available, so you can always make sure they're effective.
Ryobi's Jobsite Hand Vacuum has a solid customer score of 4.5 out of 5 that's averaged from over 280 Home Depot reviews. Many of these positive reviews praise the tool's robust suction and lightweight design, as well as its usefulness not just on the job site but in houses and vehicles as well. However, a few users have expressed disappointment with the trigger design and battery life of the product.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Cordless Jobsite Hand Vacuum has product code PBLHV701B and is available from Home Depot for $119.
One HP 18V SwiftClean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner
Ryobi's One+ HP 18V SwiftClean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner is a compact tool that Ryobi claims "delivers the best-in-class performance" with four times as much suction power.
The Ryobi One+ HP 18V SwiftClean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner also includes a 7-inch wide path nozzle that allows it to take care of stains quickly. A bristle/brush attachment for quicker spot cleaning and a rubber insert for tougher stains also come with the device, along with a crevice tool for tighter areas and a four-foot hose for an extended reach. It's also bundled with a hose rinse tool that will keep things running smoothly and efficiently.
One potential drawback to the product is its medium size. While it can be perfect for certain messes, it can also be too small for heavy-duty tasks and too big for quick, little clean-up jobs you may need. Ryobi does sell a smaller handheld spot cleaner, but the tool is not as reliable or well-reviewed as its slightly larger sibling — in fact, it's one of the Ryobi tools you should avoid altogether. Even if it may be a little cumbersome for tinier messes, the Mid-Size Spot Cleaner is still the better bet. Based on over 185 Home Depot ratings, the tool has a strong 4.7 out of 5 overall customer score.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi One+ HP 18V SwiftClean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner (product code PBLHV704B) for $219.
How these cordless Ryobi vacuums were selected for this list
The Ryobi vacuum ratings for this list were sourced primarily from Home Depot's website, as the retailer sells many different Ryobi products and has a large customer base who has rated and reviewed the brand's tools. Only Ryobi tools with a lot of ratings were considered for this list of top-rated vacuums. Even if a particular device has a perfect 5 out of 5 customer score, it would not be included on this list if that score was averaged from just a handful of user ratings.
All of the recommended Ryobi vacuums on this list have an overall customer score of 4.4 out of 5 or higher, based on over 185 user ratings, if not thousands more. Additionally, customer scores on Ryobi's website were sourced when considering which products to include on this list, but only when these scores were also averaged from a significant number of customer ratings.
Product codes are provided for each recommended item, as some Ryobi tools have multiple models and generations that are similar to one another. An effort was also made to include a variety of different types of vacuums on this list so that you can better find a Ryobi vacuum that suits your needs. For example, even though multiple Ryobi stick vacuums are some of the brand's top-rated vacuums overall, only a couple were included to foster a wider diversity of options. (However, if you're not interested in handheld or wet/dry cleaners, you can check out this list to find out which Ryobi stick vacuum is right for you.)