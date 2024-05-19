Ryobi Stick Vacuums: Which Is Best For Your Needs?

Unless you live under a rock (or just have better things to do), you've likely noticed a bit of a revolution taking over the vacuum cleaner industry. The upright vacuums we know and love are on their way out in favor of new, sleek stick vacuums.

As the name suggests, stick vacuums have a slimmer design than traditional vacuums. They're also lighter, handheld, wireless, and perfect for smaller homes, making cleaning faster and easier than ever before. However, there are countless stick vacuums on the market, especially from the best vacuum cleaner brands, but one that is constantly overlooked is Ryobi.

Yes, the same Ryobi that makes quality electric tools also has a line of stick vacuums. The Japanese manufacturer brings its patented 18V One+ battery technology to the household cleaning tool, making it an incredibly underrated vacuum company whether you need tools to help you conquer your to-do list or help make spring cleaning a breeze. The one downside to Ryobi stick vacuums is that there are multiple different options, each that excel in one category more than another. Depending on your needs, one might fit your situation better, so let's break down which Ryobi stick vacuum is best for your needs. There will be a more in-depth explanation as to why we chose these vacuums at the end of the article.