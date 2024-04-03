5 Ryobi Tools To Help You Conquer Your To-Do List
In a perfect world, our weekends and free time would be spent unwinding after a long week of work, school, and responsibilities. But for many of us, at least some of our free time needs to be spent tending to tasks that were left to the wayside over the week. Whether you need to attend to yard work, clean around the garage, get decor set up in your home, or fix an item that's been broken for an embarrassingly long amount of time, there sometimes seem to be enough things to tackle that could make for a week's worth of work on their own.
Thankfully, checking off the items on your to-do list has never been easier. Nowadays, just about any job you need to be done can be paired with a selection of tools that are widely available and chock full of capabilities. One of the most trusted brands in this arena is Ryobi, which has grown a solid reputation among DIYers and craftspeople as being a great choice for users seeking tools that are affordable yet high-quality.
Today, we'll be going through some of the best items within the company's catalog that are sure to give you a boost during your next set of at-home tasks. Our selection process, which you can learn more about in-depth at the end of this article, was based on a mix of cost factors, reviews, and a diverse range of functions.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP EZ Clean Power Cleaner Kit
If your grill, patio, or windows could use some TLC, a pressure washer may not always be the right tool for the job. Sure, there is a wide range of these devices available, but most are hard to move about, thus limiting the range needed for your specific task. For those seeking an alternative with all the power and less of the hassle, then the 18V ONE+ HP EZ Clean Power Cleaner Kit is worth considering.
Don't let the size of this compact device fool you. This hardy tool can deliver up to 600 PSI of pressure to ensure the most efficient and effective clean with up to 25 minutes of runtime, depending on the setting. The power washer is made for maximum portability, with options such as having its 20-foot siphon draw water from a nearby bucket or tub, attaching it to a garden hose, or connecting it to a 2-liter bottle. Aiding in this item's versatility are the other tools that come with it, such as a 3-in-1 nozzle, metal wand, garden hose adaptor, battery, charger, and more.
It has received praise from the likes of Pro Tool Reviews, which recommended it to those looking for a portable option that won't cause the damage of a traditional pressure washer. The entire kit currently goes for $159, but you can also buy the pressure washer on its own for $99.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Performance Hand Vacuum Kit
You probably already have a household vacuum cleaner to tackle regular cleaning jobs around your home. But for certain tasks, it's worth having a compact option that can reach those hard-to-reach corners and crevices.
For this purpose, the 18V ONE+ Performance Hand Vacuum Kit from Ryobi makes an excellent choice. The vacuum is built to be handled and maneuvered with great ease, with additional features such as a crevice tool and dust brush that only add to its versatility. You can take this vacuum nearly anywhere, whether you need to clean up under your furniture, around your garage, or in your car, as the device runs on an 18V 2Ah battery, meaning you won't have to worry about clunky cords getting in the way of your work.
Along with its 4.7 out of five-star average rating on Ryobi's website, the vacuum is also favored by outlets such as The New York Times, which named it the Best Hand Vacuum. It currently costs $89 if you buy it with the battery and charger or $49.50 for the vacuum on its own.
Ryobi Heavy Duty 4-in-1 Stapler
You can't go wrong with a trusty staple gun. This specialized nailer excels at pinning things down with unmatched efficiency and strength. While Ryobi's battery-powered cordless industrial staplers are worth adding to the toolbox of an active DIYer, those in the neighborhood for a simpler yet nevertheless effective option will get plenty of use out of the 4-in-1 Heavy Duty Stapler.
This stapler can be used with heavy-duty staples, light-duty staples, round crown staples, and 18GA brad nails, allowing it to take on a wide variety of jobs. No matter what you use it with or the job, however, it'll take a while for you to run out of steam. Its sleek design, lightweight build, and comfortable grip make it so that the stapler only requires 50% of the squeezing pressure that other brands necessitate.
Along with making for a more efficient work session, it's also a more accessible pick for those with smaller hands or weak joints who might otherwise find staple guns too overwhelming. The stapler currently holds a near-perfect 4.9 rating average and sells for $25.97.
Ryobi Whole Stud Detector
Attaching something to your walls isn't as straightforward as you might think. Hidden behind your walls are studs, which are pieces of wood or similar material that make up a structural base. Whenever hanging anything on your wall, it's crucial to ensure that you attach it to the studs to provide a secure and safe way of hanging it down. Properly executing this task is key to its effectiveness, and a stud finder is the best way to ensure that it gets done right.
Once again, Ryobi has you covered with its Whole Stud Detector. While many stud finders only alert users to specific areas of any given stud, the Whole Stud Detector lets you know the entire width of the stud so you can best map out the space needed. This is thanks to the implementation of seven bright, bold green LEDs that further aid in giving you timely notifications and accurate measurements.
Priced at $31.97, the detector comes with two AAA batteries and an operator's manual. It holds a 4.7 rating average on Ryobi's website based on 430 current reviews, making it a well-liked option by a vast majority of buyers as well as industry platforms such Pro Tool Reviews.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 13 String Trimmer/Edger
Tackling your overgrown lawn can be a hassle. Adding to the tireless work involved in performing the task itself is having to switch between various tools such as blowers, trimmers, lawnmowers, edgers, and more. Cutting down on what you need to swap as much as possible will aid you immensely, which is where the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 13-inch String Trimmer/Edger comes in.
As its name suggests, this handy outdoor power tool can go from a trimmer to an edger in almost no time. By pressing the lever at the tool's base with your foot, it swivels around to either give a tidy trim to your lawn or leave a clean edge on your driveway, fence, mailbox, and more. String reload is made easy with the device's auto-feed head. Its 72-minute battery life, adjustable speed capabilities, and lightweight build give this tool all the more versatility, able to tackle a variety of landscapes with ease and efficiency. It holds a hearty 4.6 rating average, with customers commending its portability and the speed at which it is used. The tool currently goes for $119.
Why we selected these tools
With such a wide array of Ryobi tools to choose from, what made these items stand out from the crowd? As stated at the beginning of this article, it ultimately came down to a mix of elements, including the cost of each item, the general reception from an assortment of users, and their overall versatility.
Price may not have been the ultimate deciding factor of this particular list, but we nevertheless did aim to ensure that each selection was relatively affordable. That's not too hard to find with Ryobi, as each of our picks ended up being under $200. Of course, this can always alter, but we don't see these items skyrocketing in price anytime soon.
Regardless of cost, you want to get the best bang for your buck, which is why the overall functionality was an important deciding factor. Most of the items on our list can either perform various tasks, are compatible with other accessories you may commonly use, or have the ability to be taken to various locations with ease. As a list primarily for those seeking something to help with a to-do list, it helps to have a tool that cuts down on your duties. Finally, we ensured that users gave these products their utmost recommendation. Both reviews from average buyers and trusted platforms such as Pro Tool Reviews and The New York Times helped us ultimately decide which of these devices was most worth your time and money.