Ryobi's Cordless Stapler Will Be One Of The Handiest Power Tools In Your Collection - Here's Why

Ryobi's Cordless Compression Drive Crown Stapler isn't just for firing off a couple of staples and calling it a day. This heavy-duty, precision piece of equipment is meant to staple as many things as possible in as short a time as possible. If you've got a large-scale project going on and need to ensure every little thing stays exactly where you need it to be, this stapler is going to be your best friend.

The Compression Drive in this stapler is designed to keep your staples locked and loaded and ready to fire at a moment's notice. Plus, the front of the stapler features a screen and wire guide attachment to help you guide staples without piercing screens and wires. Additionally, the built-in drive knob allows you to fine-tune the depth at which your staples are driven in. If you're dealing with multiple kinds of materials of varying density, you can ensure that your staples will fire hard enough to stick true, but not shoot all the way through.

The stapler is compatible with all staples measuring 1/4” to 9/16”, plus T-staples. On a single full charge, this bad boy can fire off 2,750 staples, maximizing your up-time on the job. Even if your charge ends up running out, the stapler is part of Ryobi's proprietary ONE+ product line. All products in this line use the same 18V batteries, so if yours runs dry, just slap in a fresh one for more stapling action.