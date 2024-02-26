5 Ryobi Power Tools Under $100 That Still Have Great Reviews

Whether you're remodeling your bathroom or simply need to cut some metal, an angle grinder can help in many ways. The Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder is an affordable option at only $82 on Amazon, with a 4.6/5 rating from over 900 buyers on Home Depot. This angle grinder has a maximum rotational speed of 9,200 RPM, and allows for up to 30% faster cutting, according to the Amazon listing. To start and stop the grinder, there is a simple paddle switch that not only makes it easy to operate, but also allows you to securely and comfortably hold on to the tool while in use. You can even adjust the guard so your cutting is versatile — you're not forced to only cut in only one direction.

One of the reviews about the tool states that, being the brushless version of Ryobi's angle grinder, there is more power and torque — although there is less than you'd get from a corded tool.

The grinder is designed for 4 1/2-in. grinding wheels. If you put a larger grinding wheel on it, it will reduce performance, and present a safety hazard because you'd have to remove the guard. This is something to keep in mind if you think you'll need a larger grinding wheel.