5 Ryobi Power Tools Under $100 That Still Have Great Reviews
It's no secret that many power tools can come with a hefty price tag, especially ones from well-known and high-end manufacturers. However, that doesn't mean that all good tools are expensive. When you invest in a power tool battery line, you've opened yourself up to purchasing dozens of power tools without the battery included. Considering that batteries can cost well into the hundreds of dollars, this can save you a lot of money.
Ryobi has several budget-friendly tools available for all types of work, from landscaping to DIY projects. With that being said, everyone's budget is different. Based on high reviews from people who have bought and used the products, here are five Ryobi power tools under $100 that won't break the bank. Take note that most of these tools do not come with a battery or battery charger — if you want or need to buy batteries for the tool, it will cost extra. A more in-depth explanation of our selection process can be found at the bottom of this list.
ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder
Whether you're remodeling your bathroom or simply need to cut some metal, an angle grinder can help in many ways. The Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder is an affordable option at only $82 on Amazon, with a 4.6/5 rating from over 900 buyers on Home Depot. This angle grinder has a maximum rotational speed of 9,200 RPM, and allows for up to 30% faster cutting, according to the Amazon listing. To start and stop the grinder, there is a simple paddle switch that not only makes it easy to operate, but also allows you to securely and comfortably hold on to the tool while in use. You can even adjust the guard so your cutting is versatile — you're not forced to only cut in only one direction.
One of the reviews about the tool states that, being the brushless version of Ryobi's angle grinder, there is more power and torque — although there is less than you'd get from a corded tool.
The grinder is designed for 4 1/2-in. grinding wheels. If you put a larger grinding wheel on it, it will reduce performance, and present a safety hazard because you'd have to remove the guard. This is something to keep in mind if you think you'll need a larger grinding wheel.
ONE+ 18V Cordless 5 1/2 in. Circular Saw
Circular saws are incredibly convenient to have in the shop, especially if you find yourself doing frequent home renovations or starting woodworking projects. The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 5 1/2 in. Circular Saw comes with a 4.8/5 rating from over 900 reviewers. This is one of the smallest circular saws that Ryobi sells, but it's hard to beat the price of $59 at Home Depot and between $27 and $69 on Amazon. According to some reviews, this saw is great for hobbyists due to its versatility, performance, and light weight.
You can get nearly 215 clean cuts from its 4,700 RPM motor on one charge, and if you need to cut an edge, it offers a zero to 50-degree bevel angle. Additionally, you can cut 2-inch material with a 1 11/16-inch maximum depth. Circular saws can get a bit messy, so if you want to keep your shop clean, you can always purchase a vacuum dust adaptor.
ONE+ 18V Cordless Multi-Tool
Do you need a tool that can cut wood and sand edges for a complete finish? The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Multi-Tool is truly an all-in-one power tool. It has a 4.5/5 rating on both Home Depot, where it retails at $79, and at Amazon, where it is currently priced at $59. This rating is from a total of over 1,000 reviewers. It cuts and sands quickly with up to 20,000 OPM (oscillations per minute), and it's also claimed that it has the lowest vibration in its class. This means that the tool not only works quickly, but it also won't make you tired from trying to control a heavily vibrating tool.
Of the negative reviews, the most common is that the tool would suddenly stop working. However, one commenter on Amazon stated that after buying a replacement, he took apart the broken multi-tool to figure out what happened. He states that one of the rubber pads came loose and ended up in the motor housing. Once removed, the tool started working again. SlashGear does not recommend taking apart tools yourself, especially if the tool is still under warranty, but this reviewer does showcase that there may be a logical reason as to why the tool will stop working.
ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver
When it comes to most handyman projects, a drill will more than likely be needed at some point. The important thing when using a drill, though, is to use one with enough torque to handle the project you're working on. The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver offers a torque range of 515 in-lbs, which is plenty to get the job done — especially with its 2-speed gearbox and 24-position clutch.
On Amazon, this drill has a list price of $50 and is rated 4.7/5. On Home Depot, over 1,400 buyer ratings averaged 4.7/5 stars. Although the Home Depot model sells for $80, that price includes a 1.5Ah battery and charger. It's important to note that this drill is not brushless. However, many of the reviews indicate that the brushed motor has not resulted in any negative performance from the tool. It's still powerful, and it's more affordable than many other cordless drills on the market.
ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8 in. 4-Position Ratchet
Ratchet-style tools can be used in many different projects, but it can get tiring using a hand-held tool, especially when the bolt has a lot of thread. That's why using a cordless ratchet power tool can come in handy. Ryobi's ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8 in. 4-Position Ratchet has a 4.6/5 rating from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon and a list price of $81. This is comparable to Home Depot's 4.4/5 rating and $79 price tag.
The 3/8-inch model is the cheaper of the two differently sized ratchets that Ryobi sells. It produces up to 35 ft-lbs of torque at 230 RPM — this is to tighten and remove fasteners. Additionally, it comes with a four-position head that allows you to fit the ratchet into tighter spaces, and two LED lights so you can see what you're doing. However, some reviews do state that, because of its relatively low torque, it is not meant for heavy-duty jobs. For this ratchet, it would be wise to stick to smaller jobs like working on automobiles and small mowers and building small pieces of furniture.
How we selected these affordable Ryobi power tools
The products in this article were selected based on high ratings from buyers who have actively tested the tools. Additionally, we made sure to select tools that are more popular in the average home garage or shop. Each tool has at least a 4.4/5 star rating at both Home Depot and Amazon. Due to a contract with Home Depot, that is the only store where you can physically hold and purchase a Ryobi tool. However, the contract does not extend to online stores, so you can buy the tool straight from Amazon, and often at a lower price. With that being said, we still recommend you do additional research on these Ryobi tools to make sure they meet your requirements.