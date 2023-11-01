5 Ryobi Power Tools That'll Come In Handy During A Bathroom Remodel
Doing a bathroom remodel all by yourself can be an overwhelming task, but it's something you should be able to do with enough patience. It also helps to have the right set of power tools handy, but that can get expensive in a hurry — especially if you're starting from scratch. A brand many people look at for DIY projects such as this is Ryobi, thanks to its affordability and reliability. If you're not a professional contractor, this is a fine manufacturer to stick with since you're won't likely to be putting a ton of wear and tear on your tools each day.
Despite the low price, the Home Depot-exclusive brand has plenty of options available that can help you out with your remodel. It's a good brand to target thanks to the interchangeability of its 18V batteries. Ryobi products in the 18V ecosystem — like every tool on this list — share batteries, so if you have a few products from the brand, you should have a fair number of spare batteries lying around.
18V ONE+ 5-1/2 Circular Saw
A big part of a bathroom remodel is changing the look of the room. This can include redoing drywall, adding new flooring, and building countertops. If you have to cut the materials yourself, then Ryobi's circular saw can help make that a breeze. Ryobi boasts you'll be able to get 215 cuts on a single charge, so you can slice a ton of floor tiles before you have to swap out the battery. Ryobi says the motor is powerful enough to cut through 2-by materials, meaning you shouldn't have an issue using this for woodwork either.
With a 4,700 RPM motor powering it, the job should go quite smoothly. This is a saw that beginners ought to be able to pick up and use with ease. It's sitting at a 4.8 out of five rating on Ryobi's website, so it appears buyers are more than happy with the purchase. You can pick up a combo of the saw with a battery for $119, or you can opt for just the tool for $59. It's backed by Ryobi's three-year warranty in case anything goes wrong with the purchase.
18V ONE+ 1/2 Drill/Driver
Having a power drill handy is good for not only remodeling a bathroom but also regular around-the-house work. Ryobi's drill will run you $59 for the tool, charger, and battery. It's something of a no-brainer for the price. You can get another battery with the purchase for $20 extra. A cordless option, like Ryobi's, comes in handy as you won't have to be tethered to a wall outlet while working. This will allow you a lot more versatility in tightening fasteners or making holes around the room. Ryobi's drill has 515 in-lbs. of torque and a built-in light that gives you better visibility of where you're working. The lightweight build will also be handy if you're spending all day drilling.
Installing your sink, putting a door back up, or adding new lighting will all require a drill — and you'll be glad you went cordless in these scenarios. The nice thing is that once you're wrapped up with the bathroom remodel, you'll have a drill to use for other things around the house like putting together bookshelves or mounting a TV.
18V ONE+ 4-1/2 Angle Grinder
If you do decide to replace the flooring in your bathroom, or any room for that matter, you'll want to make sure everything is flush. This can especially be an issue if you've cut the tile yourself. Ryobi's angle grinder will help smooth out any rough edges by sanding them down, but it's not limited to just that. You could use a grinder to help create a nice backsplash area by the sink or to cut pipes. The handle has three different positions you can lock into, so there should never be an issue finding your groove. With a 9,000 RPM motor, your job should be done with ease. To top it all off, you're getting a totally cordless power tool here that will add versatility. You can use it outside to make a patio area, for example.
You can snag the tool, a battery, and a charger for $109 from Ryobi's website. If you have batteries already, you can opt for just the tool and bump the price down to $59.97. Like many of the Ryobi power tools, you're backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty in case something goes awry.
18V ONE+ Glue Gun
After all the work of putting in new flooring, counters and walls is done, you can start adding on the finishing touches. Many people like shelving to hold their showering accessories like soap or shampoo, and that's where a glue gun can come into play. If you're installing shelving designed to hold very little weight, then you can cut out a lot of work by gluing the pieces to a wall. You're probably not going to be seeing a bar of soap collapse a shelf any time soon.
Ryobi's glue gun can heat up in less than three minutes, so you'll be able to get prepped and ready to go right away. You'll want to use a high-strength adhesive when mounting things to a wall, but there shouldn't be any issues outside of that. The tool alone will cost $39.97, but you can bundle it with a charger and battery for $79. The gun comes with three glue tubes included, so you don't have to worry about an extra purchase on top of the tool unless you burn through that on a large project.
18V ONE+ 10 oz. Caulk and Adhesive Gun
If you're doing a full remodel of your bathroom and need to put in a new shower or bathtub, you'll need a caulk and adhesive gun to seal the deal. Ryobi offers one for $79, and if you want one with the bundled battery and charger you'll have to spend $119. You'll be able to disperse over 200 10-ounce adhesive tubes with a single battery charge, according to Ryobi. So it's perfect for sealing any crevices left behind in your remodel.
It boasts over 500 pounds of push force, so there are not many jobs in your bathroom or anywhere else around the house that would be a problem for this gun. There's a variable speed dial here that will allow you to distribute the caulk at a pace to your liking. To top it all off, it comes with anti-drip functionality that should minimize the amount of cleaning you have to do after wrapping the job — although Ryobi has plenty of power tools that can speed up the cleanup process. As typical with Ryobi power tools, you'll have a three-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.