Ryobi Floor Cleaner Kits & Accessories To Tackle High Traffic Areas Around The House
Day after day, you and others walk through the doors of your home dragging with you dirt and other debris from outside. This can cause much of that dirt to get stuck to the flooring, and sometimes, it can be difficult to clean up. You will need more power than a simple broom and mop can provide.
Ryobi has many useful products to help with daily aspects of life — the company sells more than just drills and saws. There is a whole line of floor cleaning kits and accessories that use battery power to scrub your floors and leave them looking in tip-top shape. As attested by reviews from customers who have used the items, here are five Ryobi 18V ONE+ floor cleaning products to help make cleaning those high-traffic areas easier. The methodology we used to select these tools will be explained in more detail at the end of the article.
18V ONE+ HP Cordless Pet Stick Vac Kit
We all love our pets. However, sometimes their fur can be a bit of a nuisance, but luckily, there are tech products for pet owners. Ryobi has created a vacuum that not only works like a standard vacuum but is also created to easily pick up pet hair. The 18V ONE+ HP Cordless Pet Stick Vac Kit comes with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 300 buyers on Ryobi's website, with several great written reviews regarding how well the vacuum does at picking up fur, dirt, and anything else you need to get up off the floor. In the kit, you'll receive the tool, a 4Ah battery, and a charger.
This vacuum comes with dual roller bars — a plush roll and a brush roll. According to Ryobi, the plush roll assists with picking up debris off of hard floors because it traps dust and other matter, including pet fur. Additionally, it's 50% quieter and delivers two times more suction power. It's also an incredibly light vacuum, weighing only 5 pounds (without the battery attached).
18V ONE+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber Kit
Gone are the days when you must get down on the floors and manually scrub with sponges. There are tools that can do the handwork for you. With a 4.6 out of five-star rating, Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber Kit is a motorized scrubber backed by the power of Ryobi's 18V battery system. The telescoping feature, which reaches up to 51 inches, allows you to clean in harder-to-reach places without any hassle. It even has a six-positioning pivoting head, and not to worry, the soap dispensing piece moves with it.
On Ryobi's website, the company doesn't display the tool being used for cleaning floors. However, in the reviews, a few buyers have stated that they have used it on their floors and that it did a great job. The best part is that this tool can be used on more surfaces than just your floors, such as tire rims and house siding, so you'll get plenty of uses out of it.
18V ONE+ Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit
A wet/dry vacuum is a great tool to have around the house to assist with multiple tasks, helping you clean your floor being one of them. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit is unique compared to the standard types you'll find in your local hardware stores. Being a bucket top vac that runs off of Ryobi's 18V battery line, it comes with the convenience of being both cordless and portable due to fitting most 5-gallon buckets like the one you'll likely find on the endcap of a Home Depot aisle.
You can use this vacuum to pick up a wet mess left on the floor or the dirt gathered after a good sweep. Additionally, the hose will fit any 1-1/4-inch accessory, so you may be able to use parts from your other vacuums. One downside, though, is the filter bags. The kit does come with one filter bag to help protect your vacuum motor, but for more, you'll need to buy them separately. However, this tool does come with a 4.8 out of five stars on Home Depot and five stars on Ryobi's website from users.
18V ONE+ Performance Hand Vacuum Kit
Every house needs a handheld vacuum for those quick clean-ups after spilling a bit of dry food or dragging grass clippings after maintaining your yard. With a 4.7 out of five stars from over 200 buyers, the 18V ONE+ Performance Hand Vacuum Kit, one of several Ryobi tools you'll use all the time, is a good option to keep on hand. Compared to Ryobi's other hand vacuum, though cheaper, the Performance Hand Vacuum has two times the suction power due to its powerful motor.
Because of the compact design, you can fit this vacuum into tighter spaces and use the accessory adaptor for those awkward angles with or without the dust brush and crevice tool. Additionally, because the dust cup is transparent, you'll know when to easily empty the vacuum, so you're not overpacking it, leading to less performance from the tool. It's a small tool, but you're more likely to find yourself using it more often than you think.
18V ONE+ HP Swiftclean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner Kit
You may find yourself only needing to spot-clean your carpet after a bit of mud is tracked in, and you don't want to pull out the oversized carpet cleaner or go rent one if you don't have one on hand. At a 4.9 out of five-star rating, Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Swiftclean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner Kit is an impressive all-in-one kit that comes with a variety of different accessories to help clean up even the most stubborn stains.
This spot cleaner has a 36-ounce solution tank capacity and a 20-ounce dirty tank capacity, which is plenty for smaller areas. The kit comes with several inserts, such as a standard wide path nozzle, a rubber insert, and a bristle insert, all of which can be attached to the 4-foot hose. One accessory that makes this an ideal tool, though, is the hose rinse tool. Simply attach it to the end of the hose and let the machine do the hard work of cleaning it for you.
How we chose these Ryobi floor cleaning tools
The Ryobi floor cleaner products featured in this article were chosen after thorough research of the technology. The five tools included made the list based on ease of use and a rating score of at least 4.9 out of five stars. Additionally, high reviews from consumers who bought and used the items were taken into consideration, as well as the cost, which is less than $300 for each tool — these reasons make these tools both reliable and affordable. We do encourage you to do extra research to ensure that these tools will work for your specific cleaning needs, especially if you are looking to invest in a new power tool brand and battery line.