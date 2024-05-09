How Long Does The Battery Last In Ryobi's 6 Gallon Wet-Dry Vacuum & What Does It Cost?

Wet-dry vacuums are one of the more underrated tools a person can have in their arsenal. Most people are familiar with your standard, run-of-the-mill vacuum cleaner for your floor, but a wet-dry vacuum does quite a bit more than you would expect. The reason they are called wet-dry vacuums is that they are able to clean up both solids and liquids, making for an all-purpose tool so you don't have to switch between different tools. These vacuums also work just as well outdoors as they do indoors, which is where you expect to use your vacuum.

The design for these tends to be a little different than your average vacuum. Instead of it all being one solid piece that you push, you have a hose that connects to a large, stationary receptacle to collect everything you clean up, though it does have wheels for transportation. This allows you to be more precise with how you control what you vacuum and easily move the tool when the tank is full.

To decide which wet-dry vacuum you want, you need to consider two major factors: The vacuum's power source and how large is the receptacle for collection. One company that offers a variety of wet-dry vacuums is Ryobi, the largest of which is 6 gallons. For those who have already invested in Ryobi tools for their toolbox, this 6-gallon wet-dry vacuum will fit seamlessly into that stable of other Ryobi floor cleaners, and you might not even have to buy another battery to use it.