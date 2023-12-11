What The Indicator Lights Mean On Your Ryobi ONE+ Battery Charger

If you are someone who tends to use a lot of power tools, the Ryobi ONE+ system is a pretty terrific investment. Through their standard 18V battery, you can power everything from drills to ratchets to blowers to glue guns. The practicality of the ONE+ products cannot be overstated, which I speak of from personal experience. Because this battery can be used for so many different tools, you will most likely find yourself charging it quite a bit. This holds true even if you have multiple batteries you cycle through from your tools to your charger.

Ryobi makes a wide variety of chargers for the ONE+ batteries to meet the needs of their customers. Different chargers have different speeds with which they can charge the batteries to full capacity, and there are also several options for how many batteries can be charged at once. For some, a single charger for a single battery is enough, but for heavy users, you can also get a charger that holds six batteries simultaneously.

However, these Ryobi chargers are not made identically. Each one has its own unique properties, particularly when it comes to the LED indicator lights on them. The ONE+ battery may be standardized, but letting you know the progress of its charging certainly isn't. Let's go through the list of ONE+ chargers so you know what's going on with your batteries when they are plugged in.