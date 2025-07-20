13 Tool Brands Owned By Stanley Black And Decker
Stanley Black & Decker is a huge name in the industry of tools and outdoor power equipment — not just in the U.S. but in the global market. It parents several well-established tool brands under its chain, including but not limited to DeWalt and Craftsman. Being ranked first, the company has its foothold in over 60 countries with a family of around 50,000 employees belonging to different cultures and backgrounds. For Stanley, the goal is not just to bag profits but to provide solutions to the wide variety of user issues that they encounter through its reliable and carefully engineered tools.
The brand continues to grow at a steady pace. In 2024, it generated a revenue of $15.4 billion, while the first-quarter revenue for 2025 sits at $3.7 billion, depicting a promising future for the company as the year progresses. Furthermore, sustainability remains a core value for the brand, as it is actively working on transitioning to renewable sources of energy to minimize its carbon footprint. Reusing and recycling practices are also adopted to achieve the Zero Waste to Landfill status. Besides, it has also committed $30 million to various initiatives that will help build the future of tradespeople by enhancing their skills with the aim of 2027. However, the group announced a price increase in April 2025 for its tool brands, following the increased tariffs.
DeWalt
Anyone whose profession revolves around working with different hand and power tools is familiar with the name DeWalt. It was not a matter of a few years, but it took DeWalt an extended line of high-quality tools and top-notch customer service experience to position itself as a big shark in the industry. What started as a small company in 1924 by Raymon DeWalt grew to be one of the most reputable names in today's era.
However, DeWalt did not stop experimenting with their tools and adopting newer technologies and innovations into their product lines. For instance, in 1992, they launched their first set of portable electric power tools and continued to advance them further with Tool Connect (Bluetooth-enabled batteries for tool tracking) in 2015, Flex Volt (the first-ever automatic voltage-changing battery) in 2016, and a lot more.
Thanks to these innovations, the brand stayed relevant across the decades and continues to enjoy revenue growth in 2025— for the 8th consecutive quarter. According to data by Global Marketing Insights, DeWalt comes under the top six companies in the electric power tool market share. One reason behind this is that the brand has something for everyone, whether they are a homeowner who does the occasional fix around the house, an experienced at-home mechanic, or just need a tool for the next camping trip outdoors, DeWalt has it all.
Craftsman
Craftsman tools are undoubtedly some of the best out there, offering an extensive range of hand and power tools, as well as outdoor power equipment and storage options. 1927 marked the beginning of the company, and since then, it has not stopped innovating. In 2017, it became part of the Stanley Black & Decker group, and in 2018, Craftsman witnessed the revival of its products with better offerings and usability. Consequently, the V-Series from this brand has three Popular Mechanics awards under its name as of 2025 — winning two of them this year alone.
Another interesting detail: For the loyal Craftsman fans out there, join up with the Craftsman Fan Zone, where you can get your hands on step-by-step guides for exciting projects, explore DIY ideas, or come across firsthand stories and experiences of well-known celebrities associated with this niche. The brand has become America's most trusted hand tool brand in 2025, as per the research done by Life Story. Also, it is ranked among the top 25 leading brands based on an online national survey of 261 DIY tool and residential outdoor power equipment users.
Stanley Tools
From a small shop in 1843 to being the number one maker of tape measures in the world and selling around 40 million units per year, Stanley Tools has created a legacy like nobody else. The brand offers the highest quality of hand tools, including their renowned tape measures, hammers, and utility knives, while the power tools include vacuums and power stations. Not only this, but they also provide the customers with an array of outdoor and storage tools on top of handy accessories that will make the professional work life more comfortable.
Furthermore, the Stanley FatMax line of tools is built to offer reliability and trust. The hammers give you nice leverage so you can easily pull out the toughest of nails with less effort, while the tough, high-visibility tape measures help you measure down to the last inch like a pro. Sustainability remains the priority of Stanley Tools, and efforts have been made to continue down a sustainable road, such as the manufacturing facility in China, which has reduced the cooling water discharge by about 13 million gallons. Meanwhile, their CDIY facility in France was honored by the government to be the first and only "Zero Industrial Liquid Discharge" facility in the country in 2014.
Black+Decker
Be it power tools, outdoor care products, or home equipment, Black+Decker has been one of the key leaders of innovation in this industry. The brand came into existence in 1910 with the aim of launching the world's first portable power tool, an electric drill with a pistol grip and trigger switch, and they were pretty successful with the launch.
Black+Decker introduced several "firsts" throughout the century. Cordless outdoor product in 1936, handheld vacuum in 1979, and about 45 "new firsts" per year. Not only this, the brand has made its mark in space too, with the first cordless minimum-torque tools for the astronaut in 1963 and a lunar surface drill for NASA's Apollo 15 mission in 1971. That is undoubtedly an impressive feat for a tools company. Moreover, it was honored with a Red Dot Award in 2025 for the Powerseries Premier Stick Vacuum.
Irwin Tools
The company came into existence with the simple launch of auger bits in 1885, and since then, Irwin has progressed way ahead when it comes to specialty tools. The brand has not stopped testing newer innovations, such as the PowerSlot technology for the diagonal cutting pliers that multiplied their power by two, while the Strait Line Tape Measures give you more retraction control and better reach for solo working.
Augers, which practically laid the foundation for Irwin, did not stay the same either. In the present, Speedbor Supreme Augers and Self-Feed Bits are one of the focal innovations by the brand that are designed with high-speed steel cutting edges for sharpness and aggressive screw tips for quicker and more powerful drilling.
In 2022, Irwin won several Pro Tool Innovation Awards and has product brands that continue to dominate their respective markets, like Quick-Grip clamps, Marathon saw blades, Vise-Grip pliers, and more. Whether you are a woodworker, plumber, construction worker, mechanic, or DIY enthusiast, Irwin has a tool for all your work needs and hobbies.
Lenox Tools
"Fast and fierce. Powerful and precise." This is one of the primary motivators behind the design and construction of any tool at Lenox — no matter which category it falls into. Beginning with hacksaw blades in 1915, the brand is now widely recognized in around 70 countries. Lenox has successfully bagged more than one award under its name: three best-in-class Pro Tools Innovation Awards (2021) and two Popular Mechanics Awards in the category of "hands/tools accessory."
Known for its efficient cutting technology, the whole concept of their tools revolved around sharp, precise blades that can cut through any surface (wood, metal) with little effort. Consequently, Lenox offers a specialized range of cutting tools, like utility knives, aviation snips, various types of saws, and more. Hence, now you know where to head for all your precision-cutting needs. Other than catering to the professional user base, Lenox has also gained its place in big-shot industries, with its AeroWolf product line serving in the aerospace, defense, and energy industries. Similarly, the MetalWolf line is more suitable for agriculture, construction, and general machining areas.
The company goes beyond traditional ways to provide assistance and benefits for its users. With Lenox Advantage, you can avail specialized training and tips on how to lower costs with Lenox tools and increase productivity for your factory or company. Furthermore, the Lenox 360 collects information from all your bandsaws and brings it under one monitoring app. With so much convenience and support, there is no doubt that Lenox enjoys a top position in the tool market.
Bostitch
Originally known as Boston Wire Stitcher, Bostitch was the brainchild of Thomas Briggs, who had the idea of the first-ever stapler in 1896. It came into being as a company manufacturing treadle-operated wire stitching machines to fasten different objects like books and calendars. Later on, the brand kept excelling and now brags about itself as being among the largest manufacturers of nailing and stapling tools around the globe, with over 500 million fasteners created each day — that is a lot of fasteners for a day!
Durability and longevity are some of the primary goals that inspire the design and construction of Bostitch tools. The hand and construction tools offered by this brand are tested on the site in tough working conditions before they are launched publicly to ensure the maximum efficiency of the tools. Apart from these, the Bostitch Smart Point line of finish nailers was recognized by the Pro Tools Innovations Award in 2014 for being the award-winning nailers among the competition.
Mac Tools
Mac Tools has a reputable image in the tools industry and has been around since 1938, though it was known as Mechanics Tool and Forge Company in the early years. However, the real growth and success blessed the brand during World War II when it received a significant government contract in 1942. The official rebranding came in 1963, which changed the name to what we now recognize as Mac Tools.
It has much to offer in many categories: diagnostics, power tools, hand tools, storage, illumination, and shop equipment. So, consider the brand a one-stop solution for all your professional tooling needs, with over 42,000 tools placed in different product lines. Drive, trust, and quality are the three core values that motivate any innovation taken up by the company.
Unlike its friends in the Stanley Black and Decker family, Mac Tools is more focused on providing versatile, high-quality tools for the automotive industry rather than catering to a variety of industries. Hence, you can find specialized tools, such as exhaust tools, emission sensor tools, and fuel system tools.
Facom
Utmost precision tools are what you will get at Facom. Creating a legacy in the tool industry for over a hundred years, the brand was born in Paris in 1918 with the release of just one tool, the 101 Spanner, which was interestingly all they offered for one whole year.
However, newer products were added under the brand as the years progressed, and today, it has a nice range of tools for different purposes. For example, it grants a reliable line of products that can aid the user when working at heights, like window cleaners, construction workers, etc. The Safety Lock System line of tools is built specifically for this reason, consisting of ring bags, carrying bags, and hook safety lock systems that are durable and can hold almost twice the weight of the tools.
Additionally, they specialize in precision instruments — pliers, wrenches, ratchets and sockets, and screwdrivers — ensuring maximum usability through the innovative design and robust build. Hence, professionals — be they car mechanics or racing experts — have trusted Facom for years for providing them with the consistent quality of automotive tools that will not let their reputation down.
Porter-Cable
With Porter-Cable, you get an impressive collection of power tools that are built with power and a handsome outlook that will look good in your hands too. The hand planer, brushless cordless impact driver, and six-gallon oil-free pancake compressor are some of the featured power tools.
The venture started in 1906 as a jobbing machine and a tool shop, and eventually expanded, and the brand enjoyed the privilege of introducing some essentials in the market, such as the first portable band saw, a high-speed, small-orbit finishing sander, and a portable plate joiner. Plus, they also offer a range of metalworking and woodworking tools and accessories, so professionals from different niches can rely on this brand for their tooling needs. Aside from this, they also have useful tools for DIYers, for example, the innovative tabletop tile saws.
One challenge the brand faced in 2019 was when about 258,000 units of its Porter-Cable Table Saws (sold exclusively at Lowe's stores) were recalled due to a potential fire hazard because of the danger of motor overheating.
Proto
Proto tools are made for specialized industries, such as the military, power generation, aerospace, mining, and a few more. In fact, U.S. Navy Master Chief, Retired, Charles Butcher, relied on Proto for the repairing and maintenance of the USS Pampanito submarine. To stay reliable and trustworthy in extreme environments, like the deepest of mines, hot deserts, below the blue waters, or in the cold outdoors, the manufacturers create the highest quality of tools so they do not die out in the middle of an important task. At that, Proto is considered one of the best hand tool brands out there.
Moreover, the brand has a rich heritage, as their combination wrenches played a vital role in the building of 1934 Fords, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Apollo 11 mission by NASA. Therefore, over the century, it has earned an excellent reputation for providing some of the safest and most durable tools in the market. On top of this, Proto tools not only excel in turning tools but also offer a fascinating list of power tools, storage options, and essential accessories.
Sidchrome
Tools designed by Sidchrome are made to last a lifetime. All professional tools are integrated with innovative technology to enable tradespeople to make the best use out of them. Thanks to the patented Torqueplus fastening system featured on sockets and spanners, you can apply more torque power for better output.
On top of this, the anti-slip grip on spanners prevents slippage of nuts and bolts when working, ensuring a steady application. Moreover, the spanner also has a Ringstop GoThru System, which stops the spanner from slipping past the fastener. The tool kits come with the Real Tool Count — only the essential tools are counted and not the nitty-gritty ones, like gauge blades. Hence, you get value for your money. At Sidchrome, you will come across a broad category of tools, like torque control, striking and prying, measuring, lighting and inspection, and much more. Hence, all professional tools are available under one store.
USAG
Reliability and precision are the highlights of USAG, with the brand offering a unique set of tools that will cater to all your professional needs. For instance, the stainless steel scissor is a multi-functional tool handy for electricians for all sorts of wire work, such as stripping and crimping. Similarly, the fast oil-filter wrench can be easily used in confined spaces.
Placing its first step in the industry in 1926, USAG built a solid legacy for itself in no time with consistent innovation and offering quality products over the years. Besides, it has an excellent collection of iconic products that stand out for their functionality and performance in professional work situations. Some of them include the reversible ratchet with sealed mechanism and universal pliers. Moreover, its tools are associated with some high-profile users — Ferrari, Ducati Rosso, and Red Bull — which further adds credibility to the brand's image.