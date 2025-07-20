13 Tool Brands Owned By Stanley Black And Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is a huge name in the industry of tools and outdoor power equipment — not just in the U.S. but in the global market. It parents several well-established tool brands under its chain, including but not limited to DeWalt and Craftsman. Being ranked first, the company has its foothold in over 60 countries with a family of around 50,000 employees belonging to different cultures and backgrounds. For Stanley, the goal is not just to bag profits but to provide solutions to the wide variety of user issues that they encounter through its reliable and carefully engineered tools.

The brand continues to grow at a steady pace. In 2024, it generated a revenue of $15.4 billion, while the first-quarter revenue for 2025 sits at $3.7 billion, depicting a promising future for the company as the year progresses. Furthermore, sustainability remains a core value for the brand, as it is actively working on transitioning to renewable sources of energy to minimize its carbon footprint. Reusing and recycling practices are also adopted to achieve the Zero Waste to Landfill status. Besides, it has also committed $30 million to various initiatives that will help build the future of tradespeople by enhancing their skills with the aim of 2027. However, the group announced a price increase in April 2025 for its tool brands, following the increased tariffs.