How To Accurately Read A Tape Measure (And Common Mistakes To Avoid)

You've no doubt encountered a number of measuring tools in your lifetime. Common tools used for measuring range from the familiar 12-inch wooden ruler that we used in grade school to precision measuring tools, such as micrometers and calipers that I used during my nearly 20 career as a machinist.

It might surprise you to know that the common tape measure is not only one of the essential items needed in a home tool kit, it also served as a precision measuring tool during my time as a machinist. As you might imagine, accurately reading that tape measure is extremely important. The first thing to check to ensure accurate measurements is the sliding hook at the end of the tape. It is designed to help you as you work by providing an accurate "zero point" whether it is hooked over the end of the item being measured, or pushed against a surface to be measured from, such as a wall. The hook should slide back and forth the same distance as the thickness of the hook.

The only difference between the measuring tape in my machinist toolbox, and a basic tool from Harbor Freight that a handyman would use was its calibration sticker that verified its accuracy compared to a standard measurement under laboratory conditions. While you might not have access to a calibration lab to check the accuracy of your tape measure, it's a good idea to check it against something with a known value, such as a 4-foot by 8-foot sheet of plywood.

