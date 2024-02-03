5 Basic Tools From Harbor Freight No Handyman Should Be Without

The term "handyman" — or handyperson, if you like — is pretty catchall. Handyman services can entail things as simple as assembling furniture and installing shelves or as complex as full-blown plumbing and electrical work. Truly, being a handyman requires an intense work ethic and the ability to execute a myriad of tasks around the house. It also requires a healthy collection of tools to be properly prepared for the kinds of jobs you'll get.

Taking that into consideration, it's hard to nail down specific types of tools that are appropriate for an entry-level or aspiring handyman. Obviously, though, you'll want to start with the basics. Let's take a look at five tools you can buy at Harbor Freight that every single handyman should have regardless of their experience. We're going to keep things fairly basic and focus on tools that, while specific in their use, are worth having on any site.