5 Basic Tools From Harbor Freight No Handyman Should Be Without
The term "handyman" — or handyperson, if you like — is pretty catchall. Handyman services can entail things as simple as assembling furniture and installing shelves or as complex as full-blown plumbing and electrical work. Truly, being a handyman requires an intense work ethic and the ability to execute a myriad of tasks around the house. It also requires a healthy collection of tools to be properly prepared for the kinds of jobs you'll get.
Taking that into consideration, it's hard to nail down specific types of tools that are appropriate for an entry-level or aspiring handyman. Obviously, though, you'll want to start with the basics. Let's take a look at five tools you can buy at Harbor Freight that every single handyman should have regardless of their experience. We're going to keep things fairly basic and focus on tools that, while specific in their use, are worth having on any site.
Pittsburgh Pro 22 oz. Solid Steel Framing Hammer
A high-quality hammer is an invaluable asset to any handyman, and can drastically increase work efficiency for driving nails into whatever you're working on. Whether you're hanging drywall, framing a house, or assembling rough cabinetry, you want a good hammer at your disposal.
The Pittsburgh Pro 22-ounce framing hammer features solid-steel one-piece construction. It also has an oil-resistance shock-absorbing grip that's comfortable in your hand and reduces overall fatigue during use. It also has a waffle-face head to reduce the risk of an underwhelming or overzealous swing slipping off of the nail's head. You'll find that's quite beneficial for the overall health of your fingers and whatever material you're driving a nail into. It also has an integrated nail starter for the first swing to ensure you get the nail properly seated before taking big whacks.
Hammers aren't particularly expensive, but Harbor Freight still undercuts them all at $13.99. At that price, it's hard to pass up on this pro-level hammer even if you don't have a particular project in mind.
Hercules 25 ft. x 1-1/4 in. Magnetic Tape Measure with Double Hook
At first glance, one might assume that virtually all tape measures are created equally. That's far from true, though. Sure, a basic tape measurer will get the job done, but springing for a little added convenience will definitely make things easier on you.
This Hercules magnet tape measure offers exactly what you need without breaking your budget. It's got robust overall construction with a reinforced frame and a rubber-over mold, so it can withstand drops from 80 feet. It also has an easy-to-use forward blade locking mechanism, 14 feet of blade reach, and both a magnet and metal hook at the end of the tape to ensure you don't have to make a basic measurement a two-person job.
As with many tape measures, it's got a spring-steel belt clip so you can easily throw it on your hip or in your tool belt and be on your way. At $17.99, it's a solid investment that you can depend on for years to come.
Gordon Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife
Whether you're cutting pieces of drywall or just need a quick way to open a pesky package, having a good knife at your disposal is a must for every handyman. Of course, you always want it to be sharp and ready to go, but carrying around a knife sharpener for a pocket knife is a little bit cumbersome. Fortunately, the Gordon Folding Utility Knife from Harbor Freight solves that problem. Instead of a standard blade that you have to keep sharp, it uses razor blades. So, if you break one or it becomes dull from use, you can simply swap in a fresh blade.
It's constructed from aluminum, so it's very lightweight. In addition, it folds closed so you never have to worry about safely storing it. Finally, it has a locking mechanism that keeps it open until you're done using it, so there are no worries of finicky use. The knife itself is only $5.99, and a 100-pack of razor blades to go with it is only an additional $6.99.
Pittsburgh Adjustable Laser Etched Wrench Set, 4 Piece
Having the correct size wrench or socket is often irreplaceable. However, many fasteners on household equipment like plumbing joints aren't torqued to a level that raises concern about stripping the fastener. The Pittsburgh adjustable wrench set is a phenomenal solution in that light. The carbon steel construction of the wrenches makes for an extremely durable set of tools.
With the wide-expanding jaws, there's virtually no fastener that you can't quickly size up and use one of these wrenches on. Better still is the fact that they are laser-etched with a sizing gauge in quarter-inch increments, so you can take note of the sizes of fasteners you've used them on, or correctly adjust it for nuts you already know the size of. The set of four only costs $17.99, and like all Pittsburgh hand tools, they have a lifetime replacement warranty, so you can comfortably put them up against the toughest of jobs.
Hercules Hercules Titanium Drill Bit Set, 21 Piece
If you're looking into providing handyman services, you're likely operating under the assumption that you should have a drill. Not all drills are created equally, and using a high-quality one is important. However, it's worth keeping in mind that not all drill bits are created the same either, and you don't want a set that goes dull on you quickly if you're using them as part of your daily work.
Fortunately, Harbor Freight offers this Hercules titanium-coated drill bit set that should provide plenty of peace of mind. It's a 21-piece set ranging from 1/16-inch to 1/2-inch diameters, giving you a wide range of uses. The bits have a 135-degree starting angle to prevent the drill bit from walking when you're starting a hole and have a "Tri-Flat" shank to prevent them from slipping in the chuck. Most importantly, though, they have a titanium coating to ensure they stay sharp — and will much longer than the standard black oxide bits. Whether you're drilling through wood, metal, or fiberglass, these drill bits should make quick and easy work out of it. And when time is money, that's of the utmost importance.