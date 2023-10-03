Grab This 3-In-1 Knife Sharpener With An Angle Gauge For The Lowest Price Online
TL;DR: This three-in-one Angle Pro Knife Sharpener might be an easier, more effective option for keeping your star knives in tip-top shape. Save 64% here with our alternative to a Prime Day sale.
Quality at-home knife sharpeners are hard to come by. This Angle Pro sharpener comes with a gauge to measure the blade angle of your knives and different-sized tools to completely maintain them. Normally $199, you can get one for only $59.97 with our Prime Day-like savings event running October 2nd through October 15th.
The importance of the Angle Pro sharpener's angle gauge cannot be overstated. Each knife has a unique blade angle, yet most sharpeners only work with one size. The Angle Pro allows you to measure your knives and select the appropriate-sized sharpening, honing, and straightening wheels from three size options.
Here's how you can fully maintain the knives in your kitchen:
- Measure the blade angle using the stainless steel gauge.
- Find the correct diamond wheel to sharpen the blade. Just stroke the knife against the wheel a few times to achieve a razor-sharp edge.
- Less frequently, you can straighten the blade using the ceramic wheels.
- Even less often, you can put a completely new edge on your knife with the tungsten carbide rods.
A knife sharpener that makes maintenance easy
Imagine how effortless doing Sunday night meal prep or preparing holiday dinners could be with truly sharp knives.
One five-star reviewer wrote, "This is the first knife sharpener I've found that really works and is very easy to use... My knives are so sharp that I can shave with them."
Bring more life to your favorite knives with this best-on-web pricing for the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener: $59.97 (reg. $199) through October 15th at 11:59 p.m. PT, no coupon needed.
