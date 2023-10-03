Grab This 3-In-1 Knife Sharpener With An Angle Gauge For The Lowest Price Online

Quality at-home knife sharpeners are hard to come by. This Angle Pro sharpener comes with a gauge to measure the blade angle of your knives and different-sized tools to completely maintain them. Normally $199, you can get one for only $59.97 with our Prime Day-like savings event running October 2nd through October 15th.

The importance of the Angle Pro sharpener's angle gauge cannot be overstated. Each knife has a unique blade angle, yet most sharpeners only work with one size. The Angle Pro allows you to measure your knives and select the appropriate-sized sharpening, honing, and straightening wheels from three size options.

Here's how you can fully maintain the knives in your kitchen: