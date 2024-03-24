5 Makita Tools You'll Want For Working On Drywall Repairs & Access Panels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Repairing drywall is never fun, but it's something that comes up fairly often. A doorknob could accidentally punch a hole in the wall, you might have water damage from a leaky roof, or you might simply need to access something on the other side, like the plumbing or electrical fixtures. You may even need to install something in the wall like an access panel. Of course, you could always pay someone to come and fix it, but odds are that this is something you'll have to deal with more than once. So it's worthwhile to invest in a few tools that you can use to quickly and easily take care of these problems yourself.

Like with any home improvement job, having the right tools makes all the difference, and Makita makes everything you need. Makita is widely considered to be one of the best power tool brands on the market. The company has been around since 1915, and has built its reputation on reliability and innovation, consistently bringing the newest technology and features to its tools so that they consistently remain on the cutting edge of the industry. Many of these product can be incredibly useful in tasks relating to drywall repair. I've had to cut and patch a few sections of drywall in my time and I've worked with similar versions of these tools. Here are the five Makita products you'll probably want to have the next time you need to repair drywall or install an access panel.