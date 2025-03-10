13 Of The Best Hand Tool Brands
The humble hand tool is often overlooked in favor of a powered alternative. Why reach for a ratchet and socket when you can rip a fastener off its screw in seconds with an impact wrench, right? The same question comes up in just about every scenario in the automotive garage, at the woodworking bench, and beyond. No matter the project, there's often a power tool to get the job done.
But while power tools provide fast, effort-reducing efficiency (often at tremendous cost), they aren't always the right solution to problems you'll face under the hood or beyond. An impact wrench will quickly loosen a fastener, but it can also shear bolts with ease, giving you a totally new problem to work around. There is such a thing as too much power at times.
There's something incredibly intuitive about hand power, and it can't be replicated in even the smartest power tools. Knowing exactly where to cut to on your workpiece or tightening a fastener to just the right point is entirely human, and hand tools make this possible. However, not all hand tools are built with the same love and care. Some just sparkle in ways that a run of the mill ratchet, pocketknife, or coping saw can't. These are some of the special brands that users can't stop talking about, ranked in no particular order.
Snap-On
Kicking things off, Snap-On is a consummate contender in conversations surrounding the pinnacle of hand tools. Snap-On has been around since 1920 and is legendary in the world of professional mechanic work. The brand remains under company ownership rather than conglomerate control and even owns a few other toolmakers. For many years, Snap-On was only sold via its roving tool trucks. Those outside the sphere of professional automotive work therefore would have had a much harder time getting their hands on this gear.
As a result of its specialized target buyer, Snap-On tools naturally became some of the highest quality options anywhere in the market. The brand is backed by a lifetime warranty, so you can always bring a tool back for a replacement (although the company has recently revised this policy to officially cover tools only for their "original owner"). Snap-On tools are some of the most durable around. They were built to handle intense demands of all-day work in challenging environments. Over the years Snap-On gear has also evolved to support a huge range of use cases, so you'll find small head ratchets, extended reach options, and all kinds of other specialized equipment within the Snap-On catalog. Snap-On equipment is frequently amazingly expensive, representing perhaps the only drawback. Although looking for used Snap-On tools at garage sales and in online marketplaces can get you excellent gear at a critical discount.
Proto
Proto is another brand that cut its teeth in the world of industrial manufacturing work. Just as legendary a brand as Snap-On and others (like Matco and MAC Tools, for instance), the company claims its equipment is used every day in "the toughest industries." Proto gear is found in mining, aerospace, rail, and beyond. Its air tools are some of the most sought after anywhere in the market, and it naturally also delivers a variety of hand tools that serious users will want to bring into their toolbox to tackle intense demands.
A number of Proto's ratchet wrenches are particularly useful, because they feature a digital torque readout. This allows you to dial in the precise turning power necessary to clamp down a fastener. Screwdrivers, clamps, cutting tools, vises, and pliers are also part of the Proto catalog. Proto equipment isn't cheap, but it's typically more cost-effective than a Snap-On example. A typical ½-inch drive Snap-On ratchet will run you $207 from the company's web store while a similar Proto example can be found at Grainger for $135. Born from needs in different industries, both Proto and Snap-On excel in high intensity working demands, but each one delivers that durability and immaculate style for a steep cost.
Stanley
Stanley is a name that tool users everywhere will surely know and probably love. Modern Stanley gear can be found in wide range of use cases. You'll find Stanley essentials like screwdrivers and ratchet sets, but that's not what the brand is best known for by woodworking tool collectors in particular.
In the modern day tool market, Stanley is part of the Stanley Black and Decker conglomerate, having merged in 2010. The company is one of the major corporate owners across the world of tool brands, but in its earlier days, Stanley grew into a hugely prominent tool maker off the success of its hand planes.
Brought to the market for the first time in the 1867, Stanley's hand planes changed the very nature of woodworking and carpentry. The Stanley series of hand planes delivered a body made entirely out of steel. These planes were built on essentially a single pattern and delivered to the market in varying sizes. They proved vastly durable, and buyers scouring the market for vintage tools at garage sales will frequently come across examples made in the early 1900s or even prior to the turn of the century.
Today, people exploring the Stanley catalog frequently look for vintage hand planes, most notably the No. 4 or No. 5 models. And on the subject of modern tools, Stanley makes all manner of accessory gear — from punches, to measuring and marking gauges, to cutting implements — and just about all of it offers great quality.
Knipex
Knipex makes a lot of tools, but they're virtually all either pliers and cutting implements. It might seem odd to get all that excited about a pair of pliers, but Knipex gear is just plain different from anything else you'll find on the market: A Pro Tool Reviews survey labeled it the best hand tool brand in business.
This German manufacturer has been delivering hand tools to users since 1882. It's a family run business from a small German village that has grown alongside its ownership, now in hands of the family's third generation. Knipex pliers are uniquely smooth in their operation and the jaws are magnificently hard. Whether you're holding a pair of electrical installation pliers or a locking jaw option like Knipex's Cobra pliers, which feature an adjustable mouth (and a self-locking function), the tool is perfectly engineered to get the job you're tackling done.
Knipex has seemingly perfected the balance between heft and comfort. The pliers feel heavier in your hand than they look, but just enough to add a bit of a helpful weight to the task. They don't actually weigh you down. Users frequently suggest that Knipex pliers are the kinds of tools a conscientious owner could one day hand down to their children. With a catalog that features virtually any kind of grabbing implement you can ask for, a tool chest including Knipex gear is one that's well prepared to take on any job that may come your way.
DeWalt
DeWalt equipment is enormously popular in the world of power tools, offering impact drivers among the best on the market, and much more. It also makes a wide range of hand tools to round out its catalog. Indeed, both DIY and professional fixers could conceivably tackle an entire renovation or repair project from start to finish using only DeWalt branded equipment.
Perhaps the most important part of the DeWalt moniker is its staying power. DeWalt gear is characterized perhaps most prominently by its durability. Whether it's a competent, budget-friendly mechanics tool set or a dead blow hammer, you can expect a DeWalt tool to handle any job you throw at it with grace and tremendous performance. The work gear is frequently built with a wide set of utilitarian functions in mind, too.
The brand's side strike chisels are some of my personal favorite DeWalt hand tools for this reason. They feature a striking cap on the back of the handle so that you can use them relentlessly with a hammer, and the blade features a sharp edge that wraps around the corner and ends with a sort of serration. DeWalt also added a touch of extra thickness to the opposite side, so you can press firmly against the squared back edge or even strike it to dig the blade into a workpiece.
Benchmade
Benchmade is frequently touted as the best option in pocket knives the market has to offer. The iconic butterfly logo adorns some of the most durable blades you'll find anywhere. Touted enthusiastically as one of the most important tools on the market by those who stick a knife in their backpack or pocket as an everyday carry tool, the brand's knives feature a buttery smooth opening action, no matter what model you might be considering (from spring action to automatic openers). They are durable and feature rich, with plenty of care given to their design and materials.
A Benchmade knife is almost certain to last you for many years, even if you put it through plenty of abuse in your daily usage. The Benchmade 940 is the most recognizable (and potentially the most talked about) tool in the company's arsenal. However, Benchmade tools run the gamut and include solutions for cooking, hunting and camping, and even tactical options with fixed blade configurations.
Victorinox
Victorinox is a clear choice for inclusion among the best hand tool options out there. This is the maker of the original Swiss army knife, a brand that's been making precision hand tools since 1884. Its name is a combination of the term Inox (stainless steel) and founder Karl Elsener's mother's name: Victoria. The Swiss Army Knife became a staple of post-war American souvenirs for soldiers returning from Europe (having been ordered for the military's PX stores in 1945).
However, Victorinox's knives aren't just a neat gadget. They have become a staple of modern multi-functional equipment. Beyond the original knife, Victorinox makes a range of kitchen knives and other pocketknives. Its Master Craftsman knives were even purchased by NASA and taken into space. Victorinox also makes precision Swiss watches and travel gear, which may lead some to be surprised by its inclusion here. Even with those other business segments making up a notable portion of the Victorinox brand today, the company's heart still lies in its most important invention, a hand tool that brings tremendous range to its user's pockets.
Craftsman
Craftsman might be a surprising inclusion on this list. Originally founded under the Sears umbrella, the brand's hand tools have always carried a lifetime guarantee, making them tremendously valuable to users across the spectrum of needs. This warranty policy remains in effect today, but it's worth noting the Craftsman's modern tools are notably less exciting than those from its "vintage catalog." The brand has certainly seen its reputation fall from grace in recent years. Less than two decades ago, essentially every hand tool made by Craftsman was crafted in the United States. Now that's no longer the case.
However, even with this in mind, modern Craftsman gear remains at a generally good level of quality. That, plus the lifetime warranty attached to its hand tools and the brand's relatively low pricing, makes even contemporary equipment worth a look. And if you're in the market for some of the best gear available, seeking out vintage examples and particularly keeping your eyes peeled for Craftsman equipment branded as either "Craftsman Industrial" or "Craftsman Professional" will yield the best results. In its early days, Craftsman utilized a three-tiered model for its tool options. The best Craftsman equipment available was labeled in this way, so finding and early Craftsman Industrial socket set, for instance, should be cause for serious celebration.
Leatherman
Plenty of brands make multitools, but few do it as well as Leatherman. The brand's gear is simply a cut above the competition. Leatherman multitools come in a variety of specialized options, and the brand likely has something to suit your specific needs perfectly. Whether you work with your hands on a frequent basis and need a pocket tool that can tackle plenty of jobs, or you're a camper looking for something lightweight to handle everything from tent set up to basic fire starting, Leatherman multitools are a great choice.
These are yet another target of vintage bargain hunters. Leatherman multitools don't exactly suffer from obsolescence or the march of new technology in any other sense. Old Leatherman Wave (among other models) multitools are essentially just as valuable to the typical users as a brand new example. This means that you can find new or old gear at a range of prices to get any job done you may have on your plate.
Klein Tools
Ranked third among hand tool brands by the Pro Tool Reviews' survey we mentioned earlier, Klein Tools features prominently in the electrical installation niche. Screwdrivers and sockets are just some of the hand tools produced at a premium level by Klein. The company also makes testing equipment that is flat out essential when it comes to safely working on the electrical systems you may face in your home or work environment. Multimeters and voltage gauges like the brand's pen test tools are staples in the tool bag for electricians.
Those working on electrical systems aren't the only people who prefer Klein, however. The brand is known for making excellent gear across its entire range, and options like its telescoping screwdriver/nut driver will appeal to DIYers tackling all manner of projects beyond circuitry and wiring, too. Klein is a name that bridges the gap between high quality and low price, making it a solid option for someone looking to build a starter toolkit or round out a professional packout alike.
Stiletto
Stiletto hammers are simply the best striking tools on the market. Stiletto makes a seemingly dizzying variety of hammers, as well. This means that no matter your job parameters or physical requirements, there's likely a Stiletto hammer that will get the job done for you. Some of its most impressive tools feature a titanium build with one piece designs that seek to create a durable tool that will last a lifetime. Stiletto also makes hammer heads fitted directly to hickory handles for vibration dampening and a classic hammering feel.
Titanium hammers are particularly head turning not for any visual aspect but rather because they deliver the same nail driving force as a steel tool in a lighter overall package. A 10-ounce hammer head can therefore replace something heavier like a 14- or 16-ounce steel hammer (or a 16-ounce titanium option can deliver even greater driving force). The weight difference might seem negligible, but when swinging the hammer hundreds of times over the course of the day working to frame a new structure, for instance, this weight saving feature is felt tremendously.
Irwin
The final inclusion here is one that many will already be familiar with. The Irwin brand is a trusted name in the hand tool arena, with gear running the gamut of utility from screwdrivers and hammers to clamps and saws. Irwin's ProTouch Coping Saw is a unique find that adds tremendous value when purchased on Amazon. The tool is just $10 and ships fast and free with Prime membership. On top of that, purchasing with Discover rewards can drop the price down even farther with a 30% discount.
Irwin hand tools are found in professional hands as well as those of a DIYer. They're frequently some of the most inexpensive options available in whatever category you're searching through, and yet Irwin equipment never feels cheap or fragile. Pro Tool Reviews named Irwin its 11th best hand tool brand (based on user feedback), and for good reason. The company isn't looking to compete with the superstars of the tool world like Proto or Stiletto, but the gear it makes is still extremely durable, offers quality features, and importantly, won't break the bank.
Methodology
Most of these tool brands I have personal experience using. For example, I can confidently say that Knipex is the preeminent pliers maker the world over. While others like Channellock make great tools in the same category, the Knipex brand is just a cut above. Beyond personal experience, however, professional review outlets such as Tend Industrial Supplies and Pro Tool Reviews helped make sense of both brands known personally and others, such as Proto. User feedback through online forums also played a role in highlighting some brands.
As these hand tool brands range across many categories and niches, we opted not to rank them against each other.