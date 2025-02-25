12 Hand Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying On Amazon
The endless virtual "shelves" of Amazon's eCommerce storefront never ceases to amaze. With over 350 million products sold within the Amazon Marketplace and well beyond 2 billion monthly visits to the site, the retailer is constantly offering something interesting to buyers or revisiting prices in an attempt to drive even more sales. Indeed, the average item sees a price revision once every 10 minutes (one of many Amazon features that may change the way you interact with the retailer). Among the sea of expected and unique items in the vast Amazon catalog are plenty of hand tools.
From Amazon Prime's subscription perks like fast and free shipping to potentially lower prices than anywhere else in the market, Amazon has carved out a niche for itself in the tool game. DIYers and professionals alike should consider Amazon as a resource for finding a selection of necessary tools, just as they do more traditional outlets like ACE Hardware, Home Depot, or Harbor Freight, a low cost tool outlet. It might not seem like a natural place to shop for new gear for your workshop or garage, considering the plethora of home improvement stores and other tool-specific outlets, but Amazon can be a great source for quality tools from brands you know and trust, as well as interesting and unique tool accessories to get specific jobs done easier.
Klein Tools Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver
Klein Tools is well-known as a brand that professionals love for their mobile toolkits. The gear is frequently found in the collections of renovators and electricians, alike. Klein Tools makes quality gear and is frequently found at reasonable prices. The Ratcheting Mult-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver from Klein is one great example. Priced at $30 across numerous outlets, It's available at Amazon for a discounted price of roughly $26 (with a $4.20 coupon reduction factored in). Saving a few dollars on a great tool is important, but the offer from Amazon goes even farther: When paying with Discover rewards you can get an added 30% off the price (based on a "limited time offer" that's available now).
A ratcheting screwdriver is a key inclusion in any toolbox. There will always be a job that your impact driver or drill simply can't handle. Whether it's because of access restrictions or the need of a more delicate, hand-powered touch, screwdrivers are a critical tool in a range of situations. Modern tools feature an interchangeable bit design that makes a single screwdriver handle a versatile solution for just about any need. With the addition of a ratcheting function, the soreness that come on from twisting a screwdriver around dozens of times to secure a single screw or nut might just evaporate from your job altogether.
WorkPro 5-Piece Mole Grip Locking Pliers Set
Locking pliers are another crucial hand tool that people across the spectrum of job requirements will consider a godsend. Locking "mole grips" feature a screw at the bottom that changes the tension in a retaining spring, which in turn widens or closes the jaws of the pliers. When locking the jaws in place, you'll feel a substantial click that secures whatever workpiece you need to grab with tremendous force. The adjustable nature makes locking pliers a huge heal for all kinds of repair needs and building tasks.
These locking jaw pliers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, though. There are different jaw types to consider, with the primary builds featuring stubby noses and pointed ends for better reach. The WorkPro 5-Piece Locking Pliers Set brings together a comprehensive collection of options to give you the exact grip strength and plier size you need for any job. Priced on Amazon at $18.51 (discounted from a list price of $26), you're looking at a per tool price of just $3.70. Pliers and wrenches are tools that frequently end up needing a friend to help finish the job, or a different sized alternative to properly secure the grip. With a wide ranging set that features two nose types and five sizes, you won't beat the WorkPro kit for the price or versatility when needing to grip just about anything.
DeWalt 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
A mechanic's tool set is a great addition to bring into your home garage or any other kind of workshop. These sets typically focus on sockets and ratchets, but have been known to branch out into other areas, as well. Tool additions like screwdrivers and torx bits, Allen keys, and even accessory tools like extension bars or work knives have been known to make their way into standard kits.
The DeWalt 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set is heavy on the sockets and light on filler tools, giving users exactly what they're looking for at a decent price point. The set sells at Amazon for $165, but buyers can pay in installments (with offers for either a zero interest breakdown in six monthly payments with an Amazon Store Card or a 12 month option through Affirm). Either of these approaches can get you the tools you need today for a low out the door price with reasonable monthly expenses thereafter. The kit itself is part of the DeWalt lineup and therefore backed by the brand's high measure of quality. It features all three main drive sizes for its included ratchets (1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and ½-inch) and socket accessories, and the socket sets feature stubby and extended reach options, as well as SAE and metric size measurements.
Craftsman 20-Piece Mechanics ¼-Inch Drive Socket Set
If you're in need of a solid mechanics tool set but are operating on a smaller budget (or perhaps just need a few key elements to complete an existing set), the Craftsman 20-Piece Mechanics ¼-Inch Drive Socket Set is perhaps the ultimate option. Marked down on Amazon from $35 to $29, the socket set features the same 30% off offer when paying with Discover rewards as the Klein Tools ratcheting screwdriver. Coupled with same day delivery for Amazon Prime members, this quarter-inch drive option comes from a respectable brand with a full polish chrome finish for a timeless look to match the quality performance.
Sockets featured in the set cover both SAE and metric measurements for a range of compatibility with any job's needs. It also features an extension accessory to help reach into tight spaces more easily. Backed by Craftsman's lifetime warranty coverage, the set is a fantastic option for those needing just a small augmentation to their toolbox.
Gerber Suspension-NXT Multitool
Gerber is a well-known brand name in the world of knives and other small, routinely carried tools. The Suspension-NXT Multitool from Gerber continues with the same quality performance metrics that users of other Gerber gear will be keenly aware of. The tool is offered at Amazon for $35 with free same day delivery for Prime members. This is a serious bargain for two reasons: Firstly, it's hard to beat the rapid delivery schedule that Amazon keeps, giving you a tool that may be crucial for a variety of jobs and daily needs with almost no lead time. But the price of this multitool is cheaper at Amazon than from Gerber directly (listed on the company site for $50), giving you a steep discount as well as quick shipping.
A multitool like this is great for campers and people looking to introduce a bit of additional functionality to their daily grind. You might be someone who frequently works on little repairs at your workstation or needs a bladed tool to open boxes and a pair of pliers to close packaging numerous times each day. No matter your individual use case, the Gerber Suspension-NXT multitool features 15 tools packed into a slim profile to give users just about any functional capability they might need at a moment's notice.
Knipex 7-1/4-Inch and 10-Inch Cobra Adjustable Pliers Set
Knipex is a household name among those in the trades — virtually any trade. The brand makes pliers and a few other hand tools that simply deliver excellent, dare I say peerless, performance. The pliers are among some of the most reliable in the market, and Knipex is one of the brands most trusted by DIYers and professionals who need to grip or turn just about anything.
Offered on Amazon for $72, a two piece set of Knipex Cobra Adjustable Pliers is a great option for those requiring versatility and range. The pliers are 7-1/4-inch and 10-inch examples, placing them roughly within the same size category as one another (meaning they can be operated as a pair in many use cases to deliver simultaneous, opposing turning force). The Cobra pliers are quite special because of the rectangular jaw design. They deliver consistent grip force no matter how wide or narrow your adjustment is set, and they feature a natural self-locking component so you can actually set them and walk away with the grip still engaged. The Amazon listing features a 2% savings at checkout, which isn't all that exciting on its own, but buyers can also utilize a six month payment plan to spread the cost into very manageable bites (it's noted at $13.28 per month for this offer).
Allway 3-in-1 Caulk Tool and Caps Set
Caulking is frequently a messy and potentially ruinous job. Spreading a bead of caulk seems like a straightforward task, but get it on the carpet or wedged into the natural pores or board edges of a hardwood floor and you'll be in for a much harder job than anticipated. Fortunately for DIYers who have a negative track record with the gap sealant necessity, Amazon delivers with a variety of non-typical brands that are particularly valuable in tackling smaller jobs. Allway is one brand that DIYers may not have heard of before. Yet, it's an American company dating back to 1935, delivering quality decorating tools of all types (from drywall finishing tools to hole repair kits, putty knives, and painting accessories).
The Allway 3-in-1 Caulk Tool and Caps Set is a great example of a cheap and cheerful tool that's perfectly suited to the Amazon ecosystem. Listed at Amazon for $9, you'll get a caulk tool that's perfectly built for removing unwanted caulk or spreading a perfect bead of new sealer. It's a multifunctional hand tool that's essential in the toolbox for those who find themselves frequently resealing bathroom fixtures or windows around the house and yet can't seem to get the bead down without spreading it all over their hands. The bundle also features two caulk caps, so you no longer have to rely on the screw trick to keep your caulk tubes viable between jobs. This is another tool that features an additional 30% off when using Discover rewards within Amazon's marketplace.
Klein Tools Electrical Test Kit with Digital Multimeter
A digital multimeter is a key tool for those working with anything electrical. You may be rewiring a few plugs around the house (or adding some new outlets), or working with electronics gear to bring a game console or toy back to life. No matter the jobs you tackle that involve electrical current, a multimeter is a necessary accessory tool that helps make the task safer and more efficient. These tools offer both testing diagnostics to help determine where a fault might be, and can also be a frontline safety device that keeps you from working on live wires without knowing it.
Klein Tools' Electrical Test Kit features all the gear you'll need to tackle any project around the house or in the workshop. It includes a pen tester and socket test plug to be sure that outlets and wires are indeed safe to manipulate. And, the kit features a digital multimeter to augment any project you have on the docket. The gear is listed at Amazon for $40, cheaper than you'll find the same equipment elsewhere. Moreover, the multimeter alone will run you roughly $30 to $35, so adding in the complementary testing equipment brings your cost to only a few dollars more. Finally, when purchasing from Amazon you'll be able to take advantage of the 30% off deal when using Discover rewards while also gaining access to same day shipping.
Craftsman Magnetic Pick Up Tool
Small accessory tools are criminally underrated, and Amazon acts as a wonderful source of these kinds of finds. When walking through a big box store, you're likely to get hung up on the most impressive power tools offered and shiny, attention-grabbing hand instruments (like a polished chrome socket set or a pair of Knipex pliers). It's worth noting that power tools may not be the best purchasing decision from Amazon considering the exclusivity deals that some brands have inked (meaning they won't be available here) and the volume of third-party sellers that may not be trustworthy. However, small hand tools and accessory gadgets are a great option within the Amazon marketplace.
A fantastic example of this is the Craftsman Magnetic Pickup Tool. The miniature tool features a telescoping arm that extends out to 24 inches, can pick up metal items weighing up to 2 pounds, and even supports a small pocket clip so that you can secure it in a toolbelt or shirt pocket for easy access around the workshop. The item is a hand tool, and therefore is covered by Craftsman's warranty policy, and the best part is that when buying this from Amazon you'll get a reliable tool and respected brand for just a few bucks: The pickup tool is marked down 25% and is selling for $6 on Amazon (with an additional 30% savings eligibility when using Discover rewards).
HANPURE Super Universal Socket Adapter Tool
Amazon has become somewhat infamous for its strange and random brand names in recent years. Sellers from China and elsewhere have begun listing products under the umbrella of a company deploying random letter combinations in all sorts of categories to access the Amazon platform and shoppers. These brands aren't fraudulent, but they can sometimes crop up as fly by night operations that deliver something of a replica copy.
This is true for the tool world, too, but knockoff gear is perhaps less prevalent within the space of cheap, niche products. Take for instance, the Super Universal Socket Adapter Tool from HANPURE (and sold by UPT INC). The socket adapter is listed for $13 on Amazon, down from a regular price of $17, and features an interesting socket design that most won't have seen before. The interior segment of the socket introduces retractable magnetic beads that allow the socket to latch onto nearly anything that will fit within its dimension. It also claims to provide a replacement for a whole socket set with compatibility for regular nut shapes between ¼ inch and ¾ inch sizes as well as 7 mm to 19 mm in metric measurements. You're not likely to find a unique tool like this just anywhere, and with over 2,000 of them bought in the last month, it seems there may be something to the accessory that people can get behind.
Goldblatt Trim Puller Multi-Tool
Goldblatt is a tool brand within the purview of WorkPro (under the ownership of a company called GreatStar Tools). The brand features hand tool gear that's essential for routine finishing tasks around the house. One such tool is the Goldblatt Trim Puller Multi-Tool. It's listed on Amazon for $27 (discounted from $32) and features an additional 10% coupon on the site. Prime shoppers can get the tool with same day delivery, making it a solid choice for someone engaged in a renovation project who suddenly needs a replacement for a busted tool (or finds that the solution they thought might work just doesn't cut it).
The trim puller features a mobile tongue within the framework of the blade. This helps deliver even pressure and ample leverage against both the piece you're seeking to remove and the wall or floor at the same time. The result is an improved ability to prevent tearout and other damage to the surrounding surfaces. The puller is perfect for removing trim like baseboards or door frame components, and it can double as a floor puller that's tough enough to handle tile, hardwood flooring, and more.
Irwin ProTouch Coping Saw
Irwin hand tools are respected within the industry and the company itself is owned by Stanley Black & Decker (the outlet ToolGuyd suggests that the acquisition may have been in part to box out competition from the likes of TTI and others in the plumbing and electrical segments). At any rate, the company has been a consistently strong player in the hand tool space, with a particular focus in clamps and saws. The Irwin ProTouch Coping Saw is a great example of the company's ability to deliver high quality tools on a shoestring budget. The saw is available from Amazon for $10, giving you a versatile cutting solution at a bargain price point that's hard to beat anywhere else. With free same day delivery included, it's hard not to love the tool and all that it offers, even before exploring the features it brings to the table.
The tool's high-speed steel blades can cut through most materials, while its frame and pin design allows for extreme durability. The ProTouch handle is comfortable and contoured, making it easy to grip and use throughout a day of manual sawing. Add in the fact that this tool is yet another product sold on Amazon with an additional 30% off when purchasing with Discover rewards and the tool becomes a tremendous winner.