12 Hand Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying On Amazon

The endless virtual "shelves" of Amazon's eCommerce storefront never ceases to amaze. With over 350 million products sold within the Amazon Marketplace and well beyond 2 billion monthly visits to the site, the retailer is constantly offering something interesting to buyers or revisiting prices in an attempt to drive even more sales. Indeed, the average item sees a price revision once every 10 minutes (one of many Amazon features that may change the way you interact with the retailer). Among the sea of expected and unique items in the vast Amazon catalog are plenty of hand tools.

From Amazon Prime's subscription perks like fast and free shipping to potentially lower prices than anywhere else in the market, Amazon has carved out a niche for itself in the tool game. DIYers and professionals alike should consider Amazon as a resource for finding a selection of necessary tools, just as they do more traditional outlets like ACE Hardware, Home Depot, or Harbor Freight, a low cost tool outlet. It might not seem like a natural place to shop for new gear for your workshop or garage, considering the plethora of home improvement stores and other tool-specific outlets, but Amazon can be a great source for quality tools from brands you know and trust, as well as interesting and unique tool accessories to get specific jobs done easier.

